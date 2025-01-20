Powered by RND
nine lives

olivia stabile
a podcast for those who feel like they’ve lived more lives than they could count. diving into the raw and vulnerable side of life and just how the different liv...
  • episode 1: ex-wife
    tune in while i tell you the story of how i married a man. (disclaimer: it was actually 4 months and not 2 weeks, my brain just blacked out that time of my life and i completely spaced tbh!!)Artist: Title sequence by Chiara Ruggiero, https://www.aliengirldesign.com/Audio: “To Be”, Yshwa, Free Music Library, CC by 4.0
    26:17

a podcast for those who feel like they've lived more lives than they could count. diving into the raw and vulnerable side of life and just how the different lives of you all create the person you are today. these lives are infinite. nine just happened to sound catchy. ;)
