Go backstage with Prince at the Super Bowl, The Rolling Stones as they face off with the Pope in Cuba, and Michael Jackson as he escapes to Bangkok amid a media... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
2. The Rolling Stones Concert That Won Over Castro, Obama, and Even the Pope
The Rolling Stones, with four Grammys and 200 million in record sales, have no more dreams to chase…until Mick Jagger decides he wants to play Cuba. Adam Wilkes is sent down into the newly open Communist state to prepare. With $50,000 in cash, his team plans for one of the strangest concerts in history. Even President Obama and the Pope can’t stop The Stones.
Don’t want to wait for the next episode? You can listen to the full series, ad-free, by subscribing to Project Brazen’s channel on the Apple Podcasts app. Subscribe at: apple.co/night-of-show
nightofshow.com
4/30/2023
27:47
1. Prince's Super Bowl Comeback Shakes the Music Industry – and Michael Jackson
Most Prince fans forget he was once in the wilderness after his 1980s heyday. He’d walked away from his record contract and had released a slew of albums that didn’t chart. Then, with John and Paul as promoters, he stages a major comeback. In 2007, he played the Super Bowl half-time show, considered one of the best ever live performances, followed by a popular Vegas residency. Micheal Jackson, whose career has failed to reignite like Prince’s, seeks inspiration in his old rival’s renaissance.
Don’t want to wait for the next episode? You can listen to the full series, ad-free, by subscribing to Project Brazen’s channel on the Apple Podcasts app. Subscribe at: apple.co/night-of-show
nightofshow.com
4/24/2023
25:44
Night of Show, Coming Soon
In Night of Show, accomplished concert promoter Adam Wilkes joins music industry legends as they share behind the scenes stories about the pressures Prince, The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Kenny G, and other superstar artists faced when staging some of their biggest performances. Co-hosted by Adam and Tom Wright, a NYT bestselling author and podcaster, Night of Show gives listeners a backstage pass to never-before-heard stories about the biggest names in pop and rock!
Night of Show, coming 24 April.
nightofshow.com
Go backstage with Prince at the Super Bowl, The Rolling Stones as they face off with the Pope in Cuba, and Michael Jackson as he escapes to Bangkok amid a media frenzy.
In Night of Show, accomplished concert promoter Adam Wilkes joins music industry legends as they share behind-the-scenes stories about the pressures superstar artists faced when staging some of their biggest performances.
Co-hosted by Adam and Tom Wright, a NYT bestselling author, Night of Show gives listeners a backstage pass to never-before-heard stories about the biggest names in pop and rock!