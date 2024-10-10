Christmas Carols, Hymns and Songs Free

O Come All Ye Faithful with Choir
Our new Upbeat version of the Classic Christmas Carol–O Come All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles) featuring Steve, Gwen , and Theresa on Backup vocals. A very upbeat and syncopated version that will lift your spirits. We pray this video and rendition of this Classic Christmas Carol fills you with joy and peace as we remember this Christmas Season of 2016 the”Jesus Is The Reason For the Season!” We recorded, produced, and mastered in our studio in the US 1. O come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant, O come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem. Come and behold him, born the King of angels; Refrain: O come let us adore him, O come let us adore him, O come let us adore him, Christ the Lord.2. Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation; O sing, all ye citizens of heaven above! Glory to God, all glory in the highest; (Refrain)3. Yea, Lord, we greet thee, born this happy morning, Jesus, to thee be all glory given. Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing: (Refrain) Venite Fedeli, l'angelo ci invita, venite, venite a Betlemme.Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.Venite adoriamo, venite adoriamo, venite adoriamo il Signore Gesù.La luce del mondo brilla in una grotta; la fede di guida a Betlemme.La notte resplende, tutto il mondo attende: seguiamo i pastori a Betlemme.Il Figlio di Dio, Re dell'universo, si è fatto Bambino a Betlemme."Sia gloria nei cieli, pace sulla terra", un angelo annunzia a Betlemme.COPY FREELY ©2016 Shiloh Worship Music-This Music Recording is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying only.Traditional Hymn-Public Domain