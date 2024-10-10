Powered by RND
Christmas Carols, Hymns and Songs Free for you to enjoy during the Christmas Season from Shiloh Worship Music as we remember that "Jesus Is The Reason For The S...
  • Silent Night-Longer Version
    Longer Version of Silent Night. The origin of the Christmas carol we know as Silent Night was a poem that was written in 1816 by an Austrian priest called Joseph Mohr. On Christmas Eve in 1818 in the small alpine village called Oberndorf it is reputed that the organ at St. Nicholas Church had broken. Joseph Mohr gave the poem of Silent Night (Stille Nacht) to his friend Franz Xavier Gruber and the melody for Silent Night was composed with this in mind. The music to Silent Night was therefore intended for a guitar and the simple score was finished in time for Midnight Mass. Silent Night is the most famous Christmas carol of all time!Silent night, holy night All is calm, all is bright Round yon Virgin Mother and Child Holy Infant so tender and mild Sleep in heavenly peace Sleep in heavenly peace  Silent night, holy night! Shepherds quake at the sight Glories stream from heaven afar Heavenly hosts sing Alleluia! Christ, the Saviour is born Christ, the Saviour is born  Silent night, holy night Son of God, love's pure light Radiant beams from Thy holy face With the dawn of redeeming grace Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth "COPY FREELY ©2011 Shiloh Worship Music-This Music Recording is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying only.Traditional Hymn-Public Domain Www.ShilohWorshipMusic.com
    --------  
    4:50
  • Early On One Christmas Morn
    Early On One Christmas Mornhttps://youtu.be/WtYyw7AA2yAVideo of Our VersionUpbeat 1920’s Gospel Christmas Carol Song made Popular by Bruce Cockburn- written by Cotton Top Mountain Sanctified Singers  Frankie "Half Pint" Jaxon Chicago, first recorded August 28, 1929.I think you’ll really like this song!Free Mp3 @ the iTunes Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/christmas-carols-hymns-songs/id478047965?mt=2Help Support us; buy our Original Christian Artwork http://shilohchristianart.com Donate; via PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=F57JB5FY8ZCQQ  to our ministry. With PayPal you can Donate with a debit or credit card. Our original Artwork has pictures of Jesus and Biblical scenes. Makes great Xmas gifts!  We produce all of our Worship Music FREE. When you buy our artwork or donate via PayPal  you help make this channel possible.  Our ministry is full-time. At this point ,we do not have any church financially supporting us. We continue to evangelize, and our worship music channel on here on YouTube has close to 2 million views, reaching into 234 nations(according to Google Analytics), and our free worship music on iTunes has somewhere around 250 songs we’ve produced. All our music is free; we never charge for our worship music, we thank all those who have given to support our ministryFREE PRAISE & WORSHIP MUSIC-Check out our YouTube Channel Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvaeRbbfjpY&spfreload=10Music © 2016 Shiloh Worship Music COPY FREELY;This Music is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying-Radio play permitted www.shilohworshipmusic.comCome and check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ShilohWorshipGroup/videos FREE PRAISE & WORSHIP MUSICIntroducing Shiloh Worship Music. Original FREE Praise and Worship Music & more! Our style is very eclectic ranging from Messianic/Hebrew to Contemporary Worship to Messianic Worship to Bluegrass Gospel to Neo-Folk to Reggae to Celtic to African Style Worship,etc. Most songs Are in English, some songs are in English and Spanish, and a few songs have been translated into other languages like Hebrew, Swahili, French, Chinese, and Korean,Italian,Latin. Etc. We produce FREE Original Praise and Worship Music & Music Videos as well as Hymns & Gospel Songs in the Public Domain-Please check out our free Christian Worship Music on the iTunes Store Free Christian Worship Music on the iTunes StorePlease check out our free Christian Worship Music on the iTunes Store. We offer 9 free Podcasts that contain our original worship music. Below are the links- if you like them you can subscribe FREE and receive new songs in the form of podcasts as they are released.Free Bluegrass Gospel Hymns and Songs from Shiloh Worship Music. Old Standard Hymns and Songs as well as Original Bluegrass Gospel Songs.http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/what-a-friend-we-have-in-jesus/id471784726?i=100849735FREE PRAISE & WORSHIP  FREEhttp://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/free-praise-and-worship/id436298678FREE Contemporary Christian Worshiphttps://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/free-contemporary-christian/id882132356 FREE WORSHIP MUSICOriginal Worship music SUBSCRIBE in iTunes We Love Jesus, we are simple christian disciples of Jesus using our gifts to lavish our love and lives for Him. To point others to Jesus. our music is simple-most of these original songs are prayers to Jesus set to music. Although our music is copyrighted ©2000-2013 Shiloh Worship Music, to prevent misuse, feel free to pass this music around for any and all non-commercial use. Jesus said, "freely you have received, freely give!"http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/free-jesus-music/id395892905
    --------  
    3:00
  • Mary Had A Baby featuring Sister Joy
    This call-and-response song appears to have originated on the South Carolina coastal island of Saint Helena in the early 19th century.The enigmatic reference to “train” would be the "gospel train," and its journey and destination are both salvation by believing in Jesus Christ the Saviour.Our version features the inimitable Sister JoyMary had a baby (My Lord) Mary had a baby (Oh My Lord) Mary had a baby (My Lord) The people keep a-comin' an' the train done gone.Where did she lay him (My Lord) Where did she lay him (Oh My Lord) Where did she lay him (My Lord) The people keep a-comin' an' the train done gone.Laid him in a manger (My Lord) Laid him in a manger (Oh My Lord) Laid him in a manger (My Lord) The people keep a-comin' an' the train done gone.What did she name him? (My Lord) What did she name him? (Oh My Lord) What did she name him? (My Lord) The people keep a-comin' an' the train done gone.© 2016 Shiloh Worship Music COPY FREELY;This Music is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying-Radio play permitted www.shilohworshipmusic.comNamed him King Jesus (My Lord) Named him King Jesus (Oh My Lord) Named him King Jesus (My Lord) The people keep a-comin' an' the train done gone.Who heard the singing? (My Lord) Who heard the singing? (Oh My Lord) Who heard the singing? (My Lord) The people keep a-comin' an' the train done gone.© 2016 Shiloh Worship Music COPY FREELY;This Music is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying-Radio play permitted www.shilohworshipmusic.com
    --------  
    4:04
  • O Little Town of Bethlehem
    Our version of the classic Christmas Carol. Rector Phillips Brooks (1835-1903) of Philadelphia, wrote the words to O Little Town of Bethlehem in 1868, following a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. He was inspired by the view of Bethlehem from the hills of Palestine especially at night time hence the lyrics of O Little Town of Bethlehem. His church organist Lewis Redner (1831-1908) wrote the melody to O Little Town of Bethlehem for the Sunday school children's choir.© 2016 Shiloh Worship MusicO little town of BethlehemHow still we see thee lieAbove thy deep and dreamless sleepThe silent stars go byYet in thy dark streets shinethThe everlasting LightThe hopes and fears of all the yearsAre met in thee tonightFor Christ is born of MaryAnd gathered all aboveWhile mortals sleep, the angels keepTheir watch of wondering loveO morning stars togetherProclaim the holy birthAnd praises sing to God the KingAnd Peace to men on earthHow silently, how silentlyThe wondrous gift is given!So God imparts to human heartsThe blessings of His heaven.No ear may hear His coming,But in this world of sin,Where meek souls will receive him still,The dear Christ enters in.O holy Child of BethlehemDescend to us, we prayCast out our sin and enter inBe born to us todayWe hear the Christmas angelsThe great glad tidings tellO come to us, abide with usOur Lord Emmanuel© 2016 Shiloh Worship Music COPY FREELY;This Music is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying-Radio play permitted www.shilohworshipmusic.com
    --------  
    3:14
  • O Come All Ye Faithful with Choir
    Our new Upbeat version of the Classic Christmas Carol–O Come All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles) featuring Steve, Gwen , and Theresa on Backup vocals. A very upbeat and syncopated version that will lift your spirits. We pray this video and rendition of this Classic Christmas Carol fills you with joy and peace as we remember this Christmas Season of 2016 the”Jesus Is The Reason For the Season!” We recorded, produced, and mastered in our studio in the US  1. O come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,  O come ye, O come ye, to Bethlehem.  Come and behold him, born the King of angels; Refrain: O come let us adore him, O come let us adore him,  O come let us adore him, Christ the Lord.2. Sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation;  O sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!  Glory to God, all glory in the highest;  (Refrain)3. Yea, Lord, we greet thee, born this happy morning,  Jesus, to thee be all glory given.  Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing:  (Refrain) Venite Fedeli, l'angelo ci invita, venite, venite a Betlemme.Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.Venite adoriamo, venite adoriamo, venite adoriamo il Signore Gesù.La luce del mondo brilla in una grotta; la fede di guida a Betlemme.La notte resplende, tutto il mondo attende: seguiamo i pastori a Betlemme.Il Figlio di Dio, Re dell'universo, si è fatto Bambino a Betlemme."Sia gloria nei cieli, pace sulla terra", un angelo annunzia a Betlemme.COPY FREELY ©2016 Shiloh Worship Music-This Music Recording is copyrighted to prevent misuse, however,permission is granted for non-commercial copying only.Traditional Hymn-Public Domain
    --------  
    3:40

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Christmas Carols, Hymns and Songs Free

Christmas Carols, Hymns and Songs Free for you to enjoy during the Christmas Season from Shiloh Worship Music as we remember that “Jesus Is The Reason For The Season”. Many different styles of Music from Traditional to Contemporary. May you have a Blessed Christmas Season as you contemplate and celebrate the birth of our Savior the Lord Jesus! Although our music is copyrighted ©2000-2012 Shiloh Worship Music, to prevent misuse, feel free to pass this music around for any and all non-commercial use. Jesus said, “freely you have received, freely give!”
