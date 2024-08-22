The Fade portal spits Nadia and Drayden deep into Arlathan Forest where they recruit an Elven Veil Jumper by the name of Bellara to help them break into the Fade and finally rescue Elio, but a squad of corrupt Templars have other plans. Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is based on Bioware’s hit RPG video game franchise, Dragon Age. This is episode 4 of 8 in an immersive fantasy series and stars Mae Whitman as Nadia, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Drayden, Armen Taylor as Elio, and Jee Young Han as Bellara. The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches October 31st 2024 on Xbox, Playstation, Steam, and Epic. For more information and transcripts visit dragonage.com. Rated M for mature. ©2024 Electronic Arts Inc. Dragon Age, and BioWare trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

After washing up on the shores of Par Vollen, Nadia and Drayden are tossed into a dark prison. With things looking grim, matters are only made worse when a dragon attacks the city, forcing a Qunari treasure hunter named Taash to step-up and battle the ferocious creature. Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is based on Bioware's hit RPG video game franchise, Dragon Age. This is episode 5 of 8 in an immersive fantasy series and stars Mae Whitman as Nadia, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Drayden, and Jin Maley as Taash.

Lucanis, an Antivan Crow and expert assassin, finds himself on the run after a high-profile hit takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Drayden returns home with Nadia only to learn of devastating news that will force them to reckon with their past and confront the fallout of the Crow's job gone wrong. Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is based on Bioware's hit RPG video game franchise, Dragon Age. This is episode 6 of 8 in an immersive fantasy series and stars Mae Whitman as Nadia, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Drayden, Jin Maley as Taash and Zach Mendez as Lucanis.

It's a race against the clock as Nadia rides to Nevarra to find a cure for Drayden, but a dangerous storm delays her journey. However, as fate would have it, Nadia meets a necromancer named Emmrich and, together, they take shelter in what they think is an abandoned castle. Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is based on Bioware's hit RPG video game franchise, Dragon Age. This is episode 7 of 8 in an immersive fantasy series and stars Mae Whitman as Nadia, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Drayden, Armen Taylor as Elio, Matt Mercer as Manfred, and Nick Boraine as Emmrich.

Emmrich learns the deadly truth behind Nadia's escape to Minrathous, which sends Drayden on one last mission: uniting a team of heroes with Neve, Harding, and Varric to save Nadia from an unimaginable fate. Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is based on Bioware's hit RPG video game franchise, Dragon Age. This is episode 8 of 8 in an immersive fantasy series and stars Mae Whitman as Nadia, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Drayden, Armen Taylor as Elio, Jessica Clark as Neve Gallus, Ali Hillis as Harding, and Brian Bloom as Varric.

About Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance

In this immersive fantasy series, a pair of heroes brought together by fate embark on a journey of revenge, redemption, and love. Set in the vast world of Thedas, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance was created in collaboration with BioWare and based on their award-winning video game franchise, Dragon Age. Nadia, a retired cat burglar, finds herself back on the prowl after scoring the job of a lifetime. Unknowingly employed by the Dread Wolf, Nadia hunts down a powerful ancient artifact and both she and her lover, Elio, find themselves caught in a web of lies that threaten the entire world. When Elio is seemingly banished to the Fade - a mystical magical plane - Nadia desperately searches for answers on a rescue mission across Thedas. On her journey, Nadia finds an unlikely ally in Drayden, a bookish historian and writer with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to the Fade. Their journey to save Elio is arduous, dangerous, and at times, downright foolish. But with the help of some friends, our heroes find some of the answers they are looking for and a few they wish they hadn’t. Starring Mae Whitman, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Armen Taylor, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance was created in collaboration with BioWare and based on their video game franchise, Dragon Age. Since 2009, the award-winning RPG video game franchise has invited players into worlds of adventure, conflict, and companionship that inspire players to become the heroes of their own story. Rally the Veilguard and defy the gods in Dragon Age: The Veilguard™, an immersive single player RPG where you become the leader others believe in. Dragon Age: The Veilguard™ launches October 31st 2024 on Xbox, Playstation, Steam, and Epic. To learn more, visit dragonage.com. Rated M for mature. ©2024 Electronic Arts Inc. Dragon Age, and BioWare trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.