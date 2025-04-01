Introducing our new artificial intelligence software "nestalgAI." This tool will be able to create episode recaps and reviews so that you no longer need to listen to the full episode to keep up with the world of NEStalgia. Gone are the days of Mike, Sean, and Joe stumbling their way through thoughts about games they never even played anyway. With nestalgAI you're even more informed about the NES in half the time!
--------
14:25
370 - Pipe Dream
Each level of this abstract puzzler challenges the player to set up a network of pipes to allow an unspecified substance known as 'flooz' to flow through as many of those as possible.
--------
36:26
341 - Final Fantasy
The world is veiled in darkness. Winds don't blow, the seas are stormy, and the earth rots. All people can hope for is that the ancient prophecy will be finally fulfilled. "When the world is veiled in darkness, four warriors will come..." And indeed, they come - the four characters you have previously chosen. Their first quest is to free a princess from the evil knight Garland, and then the real journey begins.
--------
2:50:56
257 - Double Dragon II
Billy and Jimmy Lee, the Double Dragons, are back to avenge the loss of Marion. In their quest to defeat the evil Shadow Warriors, Billy and Jimmy must complete nine missions, facing deadly street gangs, ninjas and huge mutant fighters. The duo must traverse through construction sites, alleyways and underwater hideouts complete with secret elevator shafts, spiked ceilings and razor-sharp mechanical claws. Can Billy and Jimmy contend with the enemies placed before them and ultimately save the world?
--------
51:20
369 - NES Play Action Football
Nintendo takes its game to the gridiron with NES Play Action Football. While Nintendo did not get the NFL license for this one, it did secure the license of the NFL Player's Association, so the 8 teams to choose from (all named after the appropriate NFL cities) are all stocked up with real pro players from the 1989 season.