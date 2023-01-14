NCLEX High Yield - Dr. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy

NCLEX High Yield Episode 35 - NCLEX Affirmation/Meditation ✨💟

OUR ENTIRE COURSE IS NOW ON DEMAND! No matter where you are in the world, or what your schedule is like, access the entire course at ⁠www.NCLEXHighYieldCourse.com⁠ The NCLEX High Yield Podcast was featured on ⁠Top 15 NCLEX Podcasts⁠! Make sure you ⁠JOIN OUR NEW VIP FACEBOOK GROUP!⁠ ⁠https://nclexhighyield.com/blogs/news/nclex-high-yield-quick-links⁠ A topic that confuses many, but listen to how Dr. Zeeshan breaks this bad boy down! Many people get overwhelmed with all the information that's out there, we keep it simple! Join us weekly for FREE Zoom Sessions and be one of the many REPEAT test takers that passed the exam by spending NO MONEY with NCLEX High Yield! NCLEX High Yield is a Prep Course and Tutoring Company started by Dr. Zeeshan in order to help people pass the NCLEX, whether it's the first time , or like the majority of our students, it's NOT their first time. We keep things simple, show you trends and tips that no one has discovered, and help you on all levels of the exam! Follow us on Instagram: @NCLEXHighYield or check out our website www.NCLEXHighYield.com Make sure you join us for our FREE Weekly Zoom Sessions! Every Wednesday 3PM PST / 6PM EST. Subscribe to our newsletter at nclexhighyield.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nclexhighyield/support