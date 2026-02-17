Open app
Nature is the Solution

The Nature Conservancy
Nature is the Solution
    Moving with the Coast: Exploring Relocation in a Changing Climate

    2/17/2026 | 30 mins.
    As rising seas and stronger storms threaten homes and infrastructure, some coastal residents are wrestling with a fundamental question: when is it time to move away from flood-prone homes? We examine what it means to relocate thoughtfully—ensuring safety, preserving community ties, and planning for a sustainable future. By shifting with the coastline rather than resisting the changes, relocation is a forward-looking strategy that can open pathways to long-term resilience for people and nature alike. 
    Living Shorelines: Building Resilience with Nature

    2/03/2026 | 24 mins.
    What does a truly resilient shoreline look like? In this episode, we travel to Collins Cove in Salem, Massachusetts, where a living shoreline is helping the community adapt to rising sea levels and more powerful storms. By using natural materials and ecological design, they constructed marsh habitat to support wildlife while creating a more inviting and accessible space for local residents. We explore how rethinking and rebuilding our shores using nature-based solutions like living shorelines can protect homes and infrastructure, strengthen ecosystems and shape coastlines where both people and nature thrive.
    Oysters at Work: Reefs and Farmers Reviving our Coast

    1/20/2026 | 28 mins.
    Oyster reefs in the Northeast are like the coral reefs of the tropics—natural powerhouses that clean the water, shelter marine life and buffer our shorelines from storms. Yet most of these reefs have all but disappeared. This episode follows an inventive partnership between oyster farmers and conservationists with a shared goal of bringing oysters back. Through the intertwined worlds of oyster reef restoration and aquaculture, we explore how rebuilding reefs strengthens ecosystems, supports coastal economies and brings much needed resilience to our coasts.
    Trailer

    12/19/2025 | 1 mins.
    Episodes launch January 20, 2026!
About Nature is the Solution

Nature is the Solution is a podcast from The Nature Conservancy that tells climate stories like a stubborn optimist.  We shift the focus from fear to possibility, proving that hope, innovation, and nature itself are key to solving the challenges ahead.
