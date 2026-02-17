What does a truly resilient shoreline look like? In this episode, we travel to Collins Cove in Salem, Massachusetts, where a living shoreline is helping the community adapt to rising sea levels and more powerful storms. By using natural materials and ecological design, they constructed marsh habitat to support wildlife while creating a more inviting and accessible space for local residents. We explore how rethinking and rebuilding our shores using nature-based solutions like living shorelines can protect homes and infrastructure, strengthen ecosystems and shape coastlines where both people and nature thrive.

