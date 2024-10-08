National Child Welfare Workforce Institute (NCWWI)

Listen in on the September 15, 2020 Child Welfare Worker Recognition Event to get reconnected to the heart work and hear Robin Leake, Jerry Milner, Victor Sims, Courtney Canova, and Dr. Lakeya Cherry express their appreciation for how you've adjusted your practice to serve families and children under such unprecedented and challenging conditions. Thank you for all you do!
[Webinar] Supporting the Virtual Workforce #6:Using Social Media and Technology to Engage Children, Youth, and Families
During the COVID-19 crisis, child welfare workers are using technology to communicate with families, and foster parents are using technology to connect youth in their care to services and maintain connection between youth and their biological families. This webinar offers considerations and best practices to support child welfare workers as they use technology with the families they serve.
[Webinar] Supporting the Virtual Workforce #5: Coaching Remotely
Coaching in the child welfare workforce often happens face-to-face or in context of daily work activities. With our shift to virtual work, face-to-face contact may have been curtailed but connecting and supporting growth does not need to stop. This session explores what stays the same and what adjustments must be made when coaching remotely.
[Webinar] Supporting the Virtual Workforce #4: Converting Classroom Training from In-person to Online
Much of child welfare professional development, especially foundational training for new workers, takes place in-person. Because of the current situation, training needs to be available online in order to continue to meet the needs of our workforce. This webinar provides information on converting in-person experiences to virtual learning platforms, as almost anything that can be taught in the classroom can also go online (really!). Learn tips, tricks, and ways to overcome barriers.
[Webinar] Supporting the Virtual Workforce #3: Physical, Emptional, and Psychological Safety
During the COVID-19 crisis, child welfare workers provide critical services to their communities. As essential public servants, it is important that they have systems in place to ensure their safety during home visits and working in the field. This session explores how child welfare programs are innovating to protect their frontline workers’ physical, emotional, and psychological safety.