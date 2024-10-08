National Child Welfare Workforce Institute (NCWWI)

[Webinar] Supporting the Virtual Workforce #4: Converting Classroom Training from In-person to Online

Much of child welfare professional development, especially foundational training for new workers, takes place in-person. Because of the current situation, training needs to be available online in order to continue to meet the needs of our workforce. This webinar provides information on converting in-person experiences to virtual learning platforms, as almost anything that can be taught in the classroom can also go online (really!). Learn tips, tricks, and ways to overcome barriers.