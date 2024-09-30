My Perfect Console with Simon Parkin

Andy McNamara, former editor-in-chief, Game Informer.

Andy Macnamars is the former editor-in-chief of Game Informer. He joined the bi-monthly magazine for its launch in 1991 as an editorial assistant. Within eighteen months he had been promoted to editor's seat, which he the occupied for 25 years, growing the magazine's readership from around 60,000 subscribers to, at its height, eight million, making it one of the most widely read publications anywhere. In 2020 he left Game Informer following a round of layoffs and joined Electronic Arts, where he is currently the Head of Integrated Comms for Battlefield. Earlier this year GameStop closed Game Informer. My guest tweeted at the time: 'As someone who was there at issue one and spent most of their life fighting and scratching and clawing for GI, it breaks my heart to see it end."