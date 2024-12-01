Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionMy Impression
Listen to My Impression in the App
Listen to My Impression in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

My Impression

Podcast My Impression
Dr. Bryanlicious2
Hi! I’m Dr. Bryanlicious2 and I will be sharing my slightly unfounded and potentially unhinged impressions on celebrity PR mess.
More
FictionComedy Fiction

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Situationships are WICKED
    Is Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in a lesbian situationship? Are their psyches stuck as Glinda and Elphaba? Will the Directors Cut of Wicked reveal that they hooked up at college? We’ll have to find out.
    --------  
    15:33

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About My Impression

Hi! I’m Dr. Bryanlicious2 and I will be sharing my slightly unfounded and potentially unhinged impressions on celebrity PR mess.
Podcast website

Listen to My Impression, Bunker 8 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:24:00 AM