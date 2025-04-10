Powered by RND
My Classical Favourites
BBC Radio 3
  • Dominic Dromgoole
    Rob's guest this week is the theatre and film director Dominic Dromgoole
    --------  
    1:09:45
  • Michael Morpurgo
    Rob's guest this week is the author Michael Morpurgo
    --------  
    1:01:50
  • Anne Reid
    Sarah's guest this week is the actress Anne Reid
    --------  
    54:12
  • Ben Okri
    Sarah's guest this week is the author and poet Ben Okri
    --------  
    1:02:14
  • Clive Myrie
    Rob's guest this week is the BBC News presenter and correspondent Clive Myrie
    --------  
    1:00:17

About My Classical Favourites

Discover classical music loved by celebrated guests from all walks of life. To hear the music in full go to BBC Playlister.
