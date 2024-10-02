Powered by RND
The Jen White Show

Jen White
Leisure

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Birth Charts and 2024 Astrology w/Sarah Mattero
    In late Feb of 2020, Sarah was talking at a business event about something "big" that was about to happen. Little did I know she was right. Now, Sarah is my go-to resource for all things astrology and birth charts.
    --------  
    35:17
  • Chicago + Ohio with Dustin Dorris
    Dustin is a close friend and coworker who lives in Ohio. During this episode we talk about our Chicago vs Ohio game, dating in the city vs suburbs, and lots of laughs.
    --------  
    36:49
  • Dating, Relationships & Boundaries in your 40s
    Everything changes: friendships, relationships, your body, you name it - your 40s are fabulous, but things are different. In this episode I'm answering questions and comments about all of these topics in your 40s.
    --------  
    13:34
  • Episode 1: Let me introduce myself
    Welcome to the first ever episode of My 40 Something Life. In this episode I introduce myself, where I'm from, what I do and what I believe this podcast will be all about. Thank you for listening and please submit your question for future episodes! email: [email protected] TikTok: @.jenwhite YouTube: @jenwhite Instagram: @itsmejenwhite
    --------  
    14:56

About The Jen White Show

Welcome to "The Jen White Show," your go-to podcast for a blend of learning and laughter! Join Jen as she interviews people from different backgrounds, exploring a variety of topics and sharing moments of joy and humor. Each episode is a delightful adventure into new realms of knowledge, sprinkled with plenty of laughter. Tune in to "The Jen White Show" and join the conversation as we uncover interesting topics, forge connections, and find joy in the shared human experience.
