Everything changes: friendships, relationships, your body, you name it - your 40s are fabulous, but things are different. In this episode I'm answering questions and comments about all of these topics in your 40s.

Dustin is a close friend and coworker who lives in Ohio. During this episode we talk about our Chicago vs Ohio game, dating in the city vs suburbs, and lots of laughs.

In late Feb of 2020, Sarah was talking at a business event about something "big" that was about to happen. Little did I know she was right. Now, Sarah is my go-to resource for all things astrology and birth charts.

About The Jen White Show

Welcome to "The Jen White Show," your go-to podcast for a blend of learning and laughter! Join Jen as she interviews people from different backgrounds, exploring a variety of topics and sharing moments of joy and humor. Each episode is a delightful adventure into new realms of knowledge, sprinkled with plenty of laughter. Tune in to "The Jen White Show" and join the conversation as we uncover interesting topics, forge connections, and find joy in the shared human experience.