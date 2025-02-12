Powered by RND
Municipal Matters

City of Henderson, KY
Welcome to Municipal Matters! The podcast that explores the exciting developments, community events, and important issues shaping the City of Henderson, KY.
Government

  • Feathers, Forests, & Future Fun: Dive Into the Audubon Park Convention Center
    Municipal Matters host Mayor Brad Staton is joined by Henderson Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon, local business owner Andy Rideout, and former Henderson Water Utility General Manager Tom Williams. Together they discuss the ins and outs of the plans for the new Audubon Park Convention Center. Don't miss this opportunity to hear about the exciting plans for John James Audubon State Park and the Henderson community!
    54:43
  • Hard Hats & Big Ideas: Construction Around Henderson
    Join Mayor Brad Staton as he talks with City Manager Buzzy Newman, Assistant City Manager Dylan Ward, and I-69 ORX Project Manager Emily Deason about the exciting projects happening in Henderson!
    47:06

About Municipal Matters

Welcome to Municipal Matters! The podcast that explores the exciting developments, community events, and important issues shaping the City of Henderson, KY.Whether you're sipping on coffee or driving down Green Street, join us as we make municipal matters matter more - TOGETHER!
