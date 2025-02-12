Feathers, Forests, & Future Fun: Dive Into the Audubon Park Convention Center

Municipal Matters host Mayor Brad Staton is joined by Henderson Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon, local business owner Andy Rideout, and former Henderson Water Utility General Manager Tom Williams. Together they discuss the ins and outs of the plans for the new Audubon Park Convention Center. Don't miss this opportunity to hear about the exciting plans for John James Audubon State Park and the Henderson community!