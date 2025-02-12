Feathers, Forests, & Future Fun: Dive Into the Audubon Park Convention Center
Municipal Matters host Mayor Brad Staton is joined by Henderson Tourist Commission Executive Director Abby Dixon, local business owner Andy Rideout, and former Henderson Water Utility General Manager Tom Williams. Together they discuss the ins and outs of the plans for the new Audubon Park Convention Center. Don't miss this opportunity to hear about the exciting plans for John James Audubon State Park and the Henderson community!
54:43
Hard Hats & Big Ideas: Construction Around Henderson
Join Mayor Brad Staton as he talks with City Manager Buzzy Newman, Assistant City Manager Dylan Ward, and I-69 ORX Project Manager Emily Deason about the exciting projects happening in Henderson!
