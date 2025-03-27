Aerial views of Hurricane Helene's devastation in western North Carolina are hard enough to process, but imagine being in charge of the actual recovery. On this episode, we're going to hear directly from the leaders of these hard-hit communities about what they've witnessed and what they need right now to position for a comeback -- one that everyone expects will take a long time. But they're on it. Just recently, members of the NC League of Municipalities and the NC Association of County Commissioners grouped with state and federal partners for a daylong discussion, physically in the same room, to get everybody on one page in a real discussion of what's ahead. Municipal Equation was on site to gather the points. Municipal Equation is a production of the N.C. League of Municipalities, https://www.nclm.org. Contact host/producer Ben Brown at [email protected]
