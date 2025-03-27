Episode 91: Municipal Community

With any profession, hobby, cause or life experience, there's community. The NC League of Municipalities itself is an expression of that, and so are the many affiliate groups and friend organizations that seek to advance focus on nuanced issues as specifically understood by, for example, municipal clerks, or local government attorneys, or budget officers, or women serving in public office, or the many other groups that represent distinct communities or expertise. These groups create important opportunities for profession-boosting, idea-sharing and individual input that can enhance group perspective. On this episode, we speak with a North Carolina mayor who was one of just a few mayors from around the world selected for a special peer group and leadership initiative. That mayor, Leonardo Williams of Durham, joins us on this episode to talk about his experience interacting with counterparts from different continents, with different forms of government and different dynamics on the ground, to see what they might have found in common and why it was worth the time.