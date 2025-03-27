Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentMunicipal Equation Podcast
Listen to Municipal Equation Podcast in the App
Listen to Municipal Equation Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Municipal Equation Podcast

Podcast Municipal Equation Podcast
NC League of Municipalities
Municipal Equation is a podcast about cities and towns in changing times. Created by the North Carolina League of Municipalities. Producer/host: Ben Brown.
GovernmentSociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 137
  • Episode 91: Municipal Community
    With any profession, hobby, cause or life experience, there's community. The NC League of Municipalities itself is an expression of that, and so are the many affiliate groups and friend organizations that seek to advance focus on nuanced issues as specifically understood by, for example, municipal clerks, or local government attorneys, or budget officers, or women serving in public office, or the many other groups that represent distinct communities or expertise. These groups create important opportunities for profession-boosting, idea-sharing and individual input that can enhance group perspective. On this episode, we speak with a North Carolina mayor who was one of just a few mayors from around the world selected for a special peer group and leadership initiative. That mayor, Leonardo Williams of Durham, joins us on this episode to talk about his experience interacting with counterparts from different continents, with different forms of government and different dynamics on the ground, to see what they might have found in common and why it was worth the time.  The NC League of Municipalities is a member-driven organization founded in 1908. . 
    --------  
    23:52
  • Episode 90: WNC Recovery Communication
    In mid February, the League and its longtime friends at the N.C. Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) and western North Carolina region Councils of Governments held a second, large convening of governments -- local, state and federal -- in storm-hit Asheville to go over the latest in the post-Helene recovery work for western North Carolina, demonstrating again the power of same-page communication in a shared comeback that ultimately involves the entire state. The multimedia teams from the League and NCACC captured the full day's speakers and panels on video (). The League assembled highlights for a digestible Municipal Equation episode here.
    --------  
    25:56
  • Episode 89: Car-Optional Cities
    It's nice to have a car, for all the practical reasons. But cars can be a bummer, too. They cost a lot up front, need regular maintenance, require insurance, lose on resale value, might have varying degrees of reliability along the way and bring other kinds of risks and exposures.  What if that kind of stress went away for everyday folks? What if your town grew to be car-optional? Greensboro is one U.S. city looking at that possibility -- not as some kind of thought experiment, but as a reality. Two transportation officials with the City of Greensboro join us on this episode of Municipal Equation for a conversation about how the idea formed and how other cities and towns might think about it.
    --------  
    27:51
  • Episode 88: The Changing World of Cybersecurity
    There’s always something new with cybercrime – what it looks like, how it’s carried out, what the trends are, who the targets are, and on and on. It’s a full-on industry, and it evolves as such. There is, however, a constant: the fact that letting our guard down online can have enormous costs. Most of us exercise basic internet security smarts, but, with the landscape always changing, how do we keep informed enough to stay ahead of the bad guys? On this episode, we talk with cybersecurity expert Erik Wells from the N.C. League of Municipalities about today’s internet crime scene, how it affects municipal governments, and how we can stay cyber-safe.  
    --------  
    44:48
  • Episode 87: The Hurricane Helene Recovery Begins
    Aerial views of Hurricane Helene's devastation in western North Carolina are hard enough to process, but imagine being in charge of the actual recovery. On this episode, we're going to hear directly from the leaders of these hard-hit communities about what they've witnessed and what they need right now to position for a comeback -- one that everyone expects will take a long time. But they're on it. Just recently, members of the NC League of Municipalities and the NC Association of County Commissioners grouped with state and federal partners for a daylong discussion, physically in the same room, to get everybody on one page in a real discussion of what's ahead. Municipal Equation was on site to gather the points. Municipal Equation is a production of the N.C. League of Municipalities, https://www.nclm.org. Contact host/producer Ben Brown at [email protected].   
    --------  
    21:10

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Municipal Equation Podcast

Municipal Equation is a podcast about cities and towns in changing times. Created by the North Carolina League of Municipalities. Producer/host: Ben Brown.
Podcast website

Listen to Municipal Equation Podcast, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/31/2025 - 2:08:59 AM