Mugged Off

Comedians Kevin Herrera and Nick Alex present MUGGED OFF. A weekly podcast hosted by two guys who feel slightly disrespected and overlooked. Hence the name.
  • Show Me The Burnt Kid
    Kev & Nick get into the prerequisites for becoming a cop, getting your kids into sports, bizzare bedroom behavior and much more on episode #2 of Mugged Off.
    1:04:40
  • Time To Go Down
    Kev & Nick get into divorce, acting, tipping etiquette and more in the first installment of the podcast. Thank you for being here. This is just the beginning.
    56:51

About Mugged Off

Comedians Kevin Herrera and Nick Alex present MUGGED OFF. A weekly podcast hosted by two guys who feel slightly disrespected and overlooked. Hence the name. Welcome to the show.
