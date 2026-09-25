Mr. Chazz's Leadership, Parenting and Teaching Podcast

Join America’s favorite teacher, Mr. Chazz, as he helps parents and teachers navigate the challenges and triumphs of raising and teaching children.

Featuring insightful conversations and practical advice delivered with Mr. Chazz’s signature compassion and wit - Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz gives listeners tips for fostering patience and empathy for both themselves and the kids in their lives. Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz is the most supportive space in podcasting for parenting tips and teaching wisdom, as Mr. Chazz says, “avoid being a perfectionist, become an improvenist, the goal isn’t to be perfect every day, the goal is to just be a little bit better every day”.