Mr. Chazz's Leadership, Parenting and Teaching Podcast

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141 episodes
Assessing Assertiveness and Building Community (Look at the description for a community event in Brooklyn)09/22/2026 | 26 mins.In this podcast episode I share about a $35 Brooklyn Parenting and Teaching Q&A event with Dr. Shefali. However, I can get you into the even for FREE, if you reach out to me with you name and email through instagram or email.
This is the event link
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-shefali-with-lindsey-simcik-radha-agrawal-at-lapc-tickets-1998514748411?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true
I also discuss how to assess if you or someone else is improving their skill of assertiveness
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- In this episode I talk about the unique benefits we provide to our Teachers/Safekeepers and the process of continuing to improve benefits for Safekeepers in a Conscious Discipline way.
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About Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz
Join America’s favorite teacher, Mr. Chazz, as he helps parents and teachers navigate the challenges and triumphs of raising and teaching children. Featuring insightful conversations and practical advice delivered with Mr. Chazz’s signature compassion and wit - Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz gives listeners tips for fostering patience and empathy for both themselves and the kids in their lives. Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz is the most supportive space in podcasting for parenting tips and teaching wisdom, as Mr. Chazz says, “avoid being a perfectionist, become an improvenist, the goal isn’t to be perfect every day, the goal is to just be a little bit better every day”.Podcast website
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