Mr. Chazz's Leadership, Parenting and Teaching Podcast

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Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz
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Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz

Mr. Chazz
EducationKids & Family
Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz
Latest episode

141 episodes

  • Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz

    How to Regulate and Respond to Children (Quick Notes)

    09/25/2026 | 28 mins.
    I go through the 5 steps of Self Regulation with a specific parenting example
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  • Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz

    Assessing Assertiveness and Building Community (Look at the description for a community event in Brooklyn)

    09/22/2026 | 26 mins.
    In this podcast episode I share about a $35 Brooklyn Parenting and Teaching Q&A event with Dr. Shefali. However, I can get you into the even for FREE, if you reach out to me with you name and email through instagram or email.

    This is the event link

    https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-shefali-with-lindsey-simcik-radha-agrawal-at-lapc-tickets-1998514748411?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true

    I also discuss how to assess if you or someone else is improving their skill of assertiveness

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  • Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz

    The Continuous Process of Improving Teacher Benefits

    09/19/2026 | 57 mins.
    In this episode I talk about the unique benefits we provide to our Teachers/Safekeepers and the process of continuing to improve benefits for Safekeepers in a Conscious Discipline way.
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  • Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz

    Start of the School Year Pep Talk

    09/17/2026 | 22 mins.
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  • Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz

    The Beginning of Birdhouse Part 2

    09/11/2026 | 43 mins.
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About Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz
Join America’s favorite teacher, Mr. Chazz, as he helps parents and teachers navigate the challenges and triumphs of raising and teaching children. Featuring insightful conversations and practical advice delivered with Mr. Chazz’s signature compassion and wit - Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz gives listeners tips for fostering patience and empathy for both themselves and the kids in their lives. Learning Curve with Mr. Chazz is the most supportive space in podcasting for parenting tips and teaching wisdom, as Mr. Chazz says, “avoid being a perfectionist, become an improvenist, the goal isn’t to be perfect every day, the goal is to just be a little bit better every day”.
Podcast website
EducationKids & FamilyParentingSelf-Improvement

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