In this episode, Kaanji and Tara discuss their experiences in this midlife period, reflect on adolescence, and discuss personal, professional and parenting challenges in their middlescence. Listen as they share stories of their teenage years, ways their teenage sons differ from them at those ages, and what would most surprise their adolescent selves about their lives.
35:43
Surviving Summer
In this new episode, our hosts jump into summer break plans and how it’s different with older kids. Kaanji and Tara discuss the laziness of teenage summers, what they’re each doing for their own self care, and the best season of all - Gemini Season!
28:06
Kinkeeping: A Woman’s Work?
There’s a phrase that’s crept up in parenting circles and social media sites during the past few months; it’s not a new term, but it’s having a resurgence. This episode, Kaanji and Tara discuss kinkeeping and ways that women can ease the emotional labor burden. Our hosts also take time to catch up on their lives, updates on their children, and Kaanji’s milestone birthday.
26:35
The Lessons That We Have Learned
Our hosts are back again this week and feeling nostalgic. Join Kaanji and Tara as they reflect on the past four seasons and each share five lessons learned from three years of podcasting. As usual, their comments range from honest and heartfelt to hilarious and off-the-wall. Tune in to find out the one lesson they both agree on.
33:55
The Two-Parent Privilege Debunked
In another new episode, Kaanji and Tara discuss recent research around the two-parent privilege. Listen as our hosts debate whether a two-parent privilege exists and share their upbringing stories. Join the discussion around why it’s important to be inclusive of all family structures and learn what our hosts think about definitions of success for children.
Hosted by Gen X moms, Kaanji Irby and Tara Campbell. These two women- one Black and one White- come from different worlds, but have become close friends through their shared experiences as suburban ‘boy moms,’ working women in male-dominated workplaces, and their love of 90s hip-hop. Listen in as they chat with each other and connect with guests about parenting and pop culture and the tragedies and triumphs of motherhood with honesty, empathy and humor.