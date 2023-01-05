Open your hearts and minds for this expansive and deeply personal conversation with the always thoughtful, Aubrey Marcus. We go deep on his informed perceptions on true partnership, how giving and receiving form a loop of connection, misplacing divinity onto the people in our lives, and so much more.Morning Microdose is a podcast curated by Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, the hosts and founders of Almost 30, a global community, brand, and top rated podcast.With curated clips from the Almost 30 podcast, Morning Mircodose will set the tone for your day, so you can feel inspired through thought provoking conversations…all in digestible episodes that are less than 10 minutes.Wake up with Krista and Lindsey, both literally and spiritually, Monday-Friday.If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to the full episode here.

Focusing on our own personal growth and expansion can so often shift the focus onto external goals, routines, and mindsets—but we can’t forget about the body. A big part of that is our sexuality, whether it’s relating to our own body or our partners. Sex is a powerful energetic force, so how can we get to a place where we are approaching it from a spiritual, elevated place?Tiffany Janay is a sought after motivational speaker, sacred sexuality educator, women's empowerment guide, and the owner of YoniEggs.com. She's made a career of connecting on a personal level with people, assisting them in getting past their fears, hurt, and anxiety as it pertains to their sexuality through her work as a womb wellness advocate and sacred sexuality guide.Morning Microdose is a podcast curated by Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, the hosts and founders of Almost 30, a global community, brand, and top-rated podcast.With curated clips from the Almost 30 podcast, Morning Mircodose will set the tone for your day, so you can feel inspired through thought provoking conversations…all in digestible episodes that are less than 10 minutes.Wake up with Krista and Lindsey, both literally and spiritually, Monday-Friday.If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to the full episode here.

Bestselling poet and author, Rupi Kaur, joins Krista for an intimate conversation on where she’s at in her life – mentally, emotionally, physically – as she nears her thirtieth birthday. In this raw, honest conversation, Rupi opens up about the deep grief she feels for herself, the mounting pressure that her success has brought into her life, and the realization that she needed time away from the noise.Morning Microdose is a podcast curated by Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, the hosts and founders of Almost 30, a global community, brand, and top-rated podcast.With curated clips from the Almost 30 podcast, Morning Mircodose will set the tone for your day, so you can feel inspired through thought provoking conversations…all in digestible episodes that are less than 10 minutes.Wake up with Krista and Lindsey, both literally and spiritually, Monday-Friday.If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to the full episode here.

If you’ve ever felt that swell of superiority for your spiritual pursuits over your peers, then this episode is for you. The spiritual ego is real, y’all, and it’s a trap pretty much all of us will fall into as we power our way through the “high vibrations” checklist.Morning Microdose is a podcast curated by Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, the hosts and founders of Almost 30, a global community, brand, and top rated podcast.With curated clips from the Almost 30 podcast, Morning Mircodose will set the tone for your day, so you can feel inspired through thought provoking conversations…all in digestible episodes that are less than 10 minutes.Wake up with Krista and Lindsey, both literally and spiritually, Monday-Friday.If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to the full episode here.

Today’s episode is an amazing discovery conversation with The Holistic Psychologist, Dr. Nicole LePera (a beloved two-time Almost 30 guest) centered around her thoughtful new workbook, How to Meet Yourself, which is out now.Here at Almost 30, we do aliens, we do channeling, we dabble in psychedelic therapy and dig into some of the deepest spiritual concepts out there – but this one is all about serious self-development, the complexities and questions we face as women, and how we can work to simplify it all for a more balanced, peaceful being.Morning Microdose is a podcast curated by Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, the hosts and founders of Almost 30, a global community, brand, and top rated podcast.With curated clips from the Almost 30 podcast, Morning Mircodose will set the tone for your day, so you can feel inspired through thought provoking conversations…all in digestible episodes that are less than 10 minutes.Wake up with Krista and Lindsey, both literally and spiritually, Monday-Friday.If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to the full episode here.

About Morning Microdose

The fact that you came across Morning Microdose is not a coincidence, it’s a synchronicity, we know it…and you’ll soon find out why. Welcome to an experience that will prime your mind, body and soul for a beautiful day ahead… all in less than ten minutes! Our minds are so impressionable in the morning. Yet how often are we intentional about what we consume and do? Long ago our mornings kicked off with a dirty scroll on Instagram, followed by an energy drink and an intense HIIT workout, underscored by loud music and lots of yelling. Peace and clarity, UH NO! Morning Microdose was born from our commitment to sacred mornings. There are so many choices when it comes to what we consume on a daily basis — from what we put in our mouths, take in with our eyes, touch with our hands, and listen to with our ears. We’re passionate about offering an audible journey for you to set the tone for your day and feel inspired by thought provoking conversations. We curated some of our favorite short, powerful excerpts from the Almost 30 Podcast, hosted by Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik. Our intention is for you to wake up with us, both literally and spiritually. Each episode is meant to help you step into the highest version of yourself. Our groovy guests often describe our conversations together as being in a vortex. It feels transcendental… time dissipates and we feel expansive in both our mind and heart. We started Morning Microdose, so you too could “enter the vortex” five days a week, Monday-Friday.