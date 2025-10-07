Powered by RND
Kaitlin Rickerd
Kids & FamilyParenting
  • 7. Motherhood Burnout & Raising Resilient Kids: The Science of Stress with Researcher Nina Nesdoly
    Burnout isn’t just about feeling tired—it’s a complex mix of exhaustion, cynicism, and reduced effectiveness that so many parents and professionals silently struggle with. In this episode of More than Milestones, KC Rickerd sits down with Nina Nesdoly, a stress management speaker, researcher, and PhD candidate studying stress at work, to unpack what burnout really means and how we can build resilience in both ourselves and our children.Nina shares her personal journey into neuroscience and stress research, including the life-altering experience that led her to dedicate her career to helping people create sustainable, joy-filled lives. Together, KC and Nina explore practical questions like: How do we know when stress has tipped into burnout? Can work-life balance truly exist for parents? And how can small, realistic acts of self-care prevent us from burning out completely?This conversation also dives into the role of resilience—what it means biologically, how too much or too little adversity shapes it, and how we as parents can foster resilience in our kids. From navigating parenting during COVID to handling children’s big emotions, Nina shares strategies that can help families manage stress in healthier, more connected ways.If you’ve ever wondered how burnout impacts parenting, why your emotional state affects your kids, or how to reframe self-care without guilt, this episode is packed with science, insights, and encouragement you won’t want to miss.Nina’s Burnout 101 Ebook : https://www.ninanesdoly.com/burnout-101-ebookNina’s Burnout Toolkit Assessment: https://www.ninanesdoly.com/burnout-assessmentFollow Nina on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ninanesdoly/Follow Nina on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ninanesdolyFollow Nina on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nina-nesdoly/Nina’s Website: https://www.ninanesdoly.com/LinksGo deeper with KC on SubstackMore Than Milestones: Unfiltered is my subscription channel where I release 2 exclusive bonus episodes every month. Even more raw, unfiltered motherhood chats you won’t hear anywhere else.https://substack.com/@morethanmilestones💻 Website & Blog: https://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/📱Follow KC for daily motor milestone tips & parenting support: https://www.instagram.com/milestones.and.motherhood/🎧 Follow podcast updates & new episode drops: https://www.instagram.com/more.than.milestones/🆓 Get my free tummy time training: Mastering Milestones with Confidencehttps://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/freetraining📬 Join the email list for milestone tips + podcast updateshttps://idyllic-hat-942.myflodesk.com/fwefz61097🛒 Shop KC’s favorite mom & baby finds:
    --------  
    43:47
  • 6. Touched Out, Burnt Out, and Overwhelmed: My Motherhood Burnout Experience
    Burnout has been a part of my motherhood journey in ways I never expected. For most of my life, I had systems and methods that helped me succeed — whether it was in school, work, or personal goals. But once I started adding more and more to my plate — a job, a house, a partner, kids — those methods stopped working the way they used to. Suddenly, what had always kept me afloat wasn’t enough anymore.I used to think burnout meant shutting down completely, being unable to function, or feeling constant exhaustion. But I quickly learned that burnout looks different for everyone. For me, it showed up as irritability, mood swings, brain fog, and the kind of overstimulation that left me frustrated with the people I love most. At the same time, I could still show up for my kids — making sure they had three meals a day and healthy snacks — while completely neglecting myself. There were so many days I’d get to 9 p.m. and realize all I’d eaten was a scrap of avocado leftover from my child’s baby-led weaning meal.In this episode, I share the real ways burnout has surfaced in my motherhood journey, from the moments of frustration where I needed Jay to literally squeeze me to calm down, to the deeper realization that self-care can’t come last if I want to show up well for my family. Burnout is something almost every parent will face at some point, but that doesn’t mean we have to stay stuck there. I’ll talk about what has helped me and how you can begin recognizing burnout in your own life too.This conversation is a lead-in to next week’s episode, where I’ll be joined by an expert who shares practical strategies for managing burnout in parenthood.LinksJust Ingredients: listeners can save 10% with code MILESTONES.https://just.crrnt.app/6_-Qo5A0💻 Website & Blog: https://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/📱Follow KC for daily motor milestone tips & parenting support: https://www.instagram.com/milestones.and.motherhood/🎧 Follow podcast updates & new episode drops: https://www.instagram.com/more.than.milestones/🆓 Get my free tummy time training: Mastering Milestones with Confidencehttps://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/freetraining📬 Join the email list for milestone tips + podcast updateshttps://idyllic-hat-942.myflodesk.com/fwefz61097🛒 Shop KC’s favorite mom & baby finds: https://links.milestonesandmotherhood.com/amazon/amazonstorefrontmm🤝 Sponsor or guest inquiries?Contact us at [email protected] Go deeper with KC on SubstackMore Than Milestones: Unfiltered is my subscription channel where I release 2 exclusive bonus episodes every month. Even more raw, unfiltered motherhood chats you won’t hear anywhere else.https://substack.com/@morethanmilestonesLove what you’re hearing? Follow, leave a review, and share this episode with a fellow mom or caregiver who needs a little less pressure and a little more support. 🤍
    --------  
    16:16
  • 5. Postpartum Recovery Made Real: Incontinence, Hemorrhoids & What’s Not Normal with Expecting & Empowered
    Too often, women walk into pregnancy and postpartum without the tools and education they deserve. In this episode, KC is joined by Krystle Howald and Amy Kiefer, founders of Expecting and Empowered, to share how they’re changing the conversation around women’s health.Together, they dive into the importance of pelvic floor therapy, the differences between C-section and vaginal delivery recovery, and why preventative care is essential for every mom. Krystle and Amy highlight the distinction between what’s common and what’s actually normal postpartum, and they emphasize the role of strength training and self-care in protecting long-term health.This conversation is both empowering and practical, offering insight into how moms can adapt movement to fit their busy schedules, advocate for themselves in the healthcare system, and lean on community support during one of the most transformative seasons of life.Follow Expecting and Empowered on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/expectingandempowered/Expecting and Empowered’s Website:https://www.expectingandempowered.com/. Use the code ‘KC10’ for a discount.Listen to the Expecting and Empowered Podcast:https://www.expectingandempowered.com/podcastSponsorsLMNT:  Get a free 8-count Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavors with any purchase at http://drinklmnt.com/MILESTONE. Find your favorite LMNT flavor, or share with a friend. LinksJust Ingredients: listeners can save 10% with code MILESTONES.https://just.crrnt.app/6_-Qo5A0💻 Website & Blog: https://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/📱Follow KC for daily motor milestone tips & parenting support: https://www.instagram.com/milestones.and.motherhood/🎧 Follow podcast updates & new episode drops: https://www.instagram.com/more.than.milestones/🆓 Get my free tummy time training: Mastering Milestones with Confidencehttps://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/freetraining📬 Join the email list for milestone tips + podcast updateshttps://idyllic-hat-942.myflodesk.com/fwefz61097🛒 Shop KC’s favorite mom & baby finds: https://links.milestonesandmotherhood.com/amazon/amazonstorefrontmm🤝 Sponsor or guest inquiries?Contact us at [email protected] Go deeper with KC on SubstackMore Than Milestones: Unfiltered is my subscription channel where I release 2 exclusive bonus episodes every month. Even more raw, unfiltered motherhood chats you won’t hear anywhere else.https://substack.com/@morethanmilestones
    --------  
    33:52
  • 4. From Postpartum to Empowerment: Redefining Fitness as a Mom
    In this episode of More than Milestones, host KC Rickerd opens up about her personal journey of regaining fitness and prioritizing well-being after becoming a mom. She shares the real challenges of balancing exercise with the demands of parenting and why mental health plays such a vital role in the process. KC reflects on how her perspective on fitness has shifted from focusing on aesthetics to embracing overall health, strength, and self-care.KC highlights the importance of giving yourself grace, creating consistency through small and manageable workouts, and recognizing that every season of life brings new fitness needs and goals. She also emphasizes the powerful impact of involving children in exercise—not just for their development, but as a way to model healthy habits that will last a lifetime.If you’ve ever struggled to prioritize self-care after motherhood or wondered how to reconnect with your fitness in a way that supports both your mental health and your family life, this conversation will leave you feeling empowered, encouraged, and ready to take the next step in your own journey.SponsorsLMNT:  Get a free 8-count Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavors with any purchase at http://drinklmnt.com/MILESTONE. Find your favorite LMNT flavor, or share with a friend. LinksJust Ingredients: listeners can save 10% with code MILESTONES.https://just.crrnt.app/6_-Qo5A0💻 Website & Blog: https://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/📱Follow KC for daily motor milestone tips & parenting support: https://www.instagram.com/milestones.and.motherhood/🎧 Follow podcast updates & new episode drops: https://www.instagram.com/more.than.milestones/🆓 Get my free tummy time training: Mastering Milestones with Confidencehttps://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/freetraining📬 Join the email list for milestone tips + podcast updateshttps://idyllic-hat-942.myflodesk.com/fwefz61097🛒 Shop KC’s favorite mom & baby finds: https://links.milestonesandmotherhood.com/amazon/amazonstorefrontmm🤝 Sponsor or guest inquiries?Contact us at [email protected] what you’re hearing? Follow, leave a review, and share this episode with a fellow mom or caregiver who needs a little less pressure and a little more support. 🤍This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
    --------  
    17:55
  • 1. The Heart Behind More Than Milestones: My Journey as a Mom, A Pediatric PT, & A Woman Finding My Voice Again
    Welcome to the very first episode of More than Milestones! In this debut conversation, host KC Rickerd introduces herself, sharing her story as a pediatric physical therapist, mom of three, and advocate for caregivers navigating child development.KC opens up about how her journey was shaped by her own mother’s career, her transition from a physical therapist assistant to a Doctor of physical therapy & pediatric specialist, and her shift into early intervention services. She reflects on the challenges of adapting therapy to telehealth during the pandemic and how that season inspired her to build a supportive community for parents & caregivers on Instagram.But KC’s story isn’t just about milestones—it’s about real-life motherhood, marriage after kids, navigating mental health struggles and diagnoses, the pressure of showing up authentically on social media, and everything in between. Through More than Milestones, she’s creating a space where parents and professionals can come together, share honest stories, and learn practical tools for supporting children’s growth and development.Whether you’re a parent looking for child development resources, navigating early intervention, or simply craving community in your motherhood journey, this podcast is for you.Be sure to subscribe to More than Milestones wherever you listen to podcasts so you don’t miss the upcoming episodes packed with insights, encouragement, and conversations about parenting beyond the typical milestones.Links💻 Website & Blog: https://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/📱Follow KC for daily motor milestone tips & parenting support: https://www.instagram.com/milestones.and.motherhood/🎧 Follow podcast updates & new episode drops: https://www.instagram.com/more.than.milestones/🆓 Get my free tummy time training: Mastering Milestones with Confidencehttps://www.milestonesandmotherhood.com/freetraining📬 Join the email list for milestone tips + podcast updateshttps://idyllic-hat-942.myflodesk.com/fwefz61097🛒 Shop KC’s favorite mom & baby finds: https://links.milestonesandmotherhood.com/amazon/amazonstorefrontmm🤝 Sponsor or guest inquiries?Contact us at [email protected] what you’re hearing? Follow, leave a review, and share this episode with a fellow mom or caregiver who needs a little less pressure and a little more support. 🤍This episode was brought to you by the Pivot Ball Change Network.
    --------  
    20:05

About More than Milestones

Hosted by pediatric physical therapist, wife and mom of three, Dr. KC Rickerd, More Than Milestones is the podcast that goes beyond baby checklists and dives deep into real motherhood, real development, real relationships, and everything in between.Whether you’re supporting your baby’s motor development, navigating big kid emotions, or navigating a new stage of life & parenting, this show blends expert-backed education with the honest, unfiltered reality of motherhood.Each week, KC brings you conversations with trusted professionals—pediatricians, therapists, sleep and feeding experts, mental health pros, and more—plus raw, relatable stories from fellow moms and caregivers. No pressure to be perfect. Just honest conversations, support, humor, and community for the journey you’re on.If you're looking for clarity, connection, and a reminder that while supporting our children’s development is important, so is supporting ourselves - you’re in the right place, because it’s always more than milestones.
