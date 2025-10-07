7. Motherhood Burnout & Raising Resilient Kids: The Science of Stress with Researcher Nina Nesdoly

Burnout isn't just about feeling tired—it's a complex mix of exhaustion, cynicism, and reduced effectiveness that so many parents and professionals silently struggle with. In this episode of More than Milestones, KC Rickerd sits down with Nina Nesdoly, a stress management speaker, researcher, and PhD candidate studying stress at work, to unpack what burnout really means and how we can build resilience in both ourselves and our children.Nina shares her personal journey into neuroscience and stress research, including the life-altering experience that led her to dedicate her career to helping people create sustainable, joy-filled lives. Together, KC and Nina explore practical questions like: How do we know when stress has tipped into burnout? Can work-life balance truly exist for parents? And how can small, realistic acts of self-care prevent us from burning out completely?This conversation also dives into the role of resilience—what it means biologically, how too much or too little adversity shapes it, and how we as parents can foster resilience in our kids. From navigating parenting during COVID to handling children's big emotions, Nina shares strategies that can help families manage stress in healthier, more connected ways.If you've ever wondered how burnout impacts parenting, why your emotional state affects your kids, or how to reframe self-care without guilt, this episode is packed with science, insights, and encouragement you won't want to miss.