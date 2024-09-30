More Better with Stephanie & Melissa

It’s October! Time to put on your finest costume and embrace all of the spooky things under a full moon. Are you a fight, flight, freeze or FLOP type of person? Are you a haunted house enthusiast? What’s your favorite scary movie? On today’s episode Stephanie and Melissa discuss their relationships with fear, Halloween and communing with the ancestors on Día de Los Muertos.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Do you ever find yourself digggggging down deep into your deepest depths trying to scrounge up just a smidge of motivation? Well, you're not alone. Today Stephanie and Melissa quote Hoobastank and Guns N' Roses as they respond to a question from More Better listener Baylie and share their struggles and successes when it comes to getting sh*t done. So, join us and let us know — what's your motivation? Cue the Normani.

It's Election week in America! This week, we revisit our chat with Elsa Collins (@elsamariecollins), professional do-er, humanitarian and founder of Poderistas and This is About Humanity. Steph, Mel and Elsa discuss the election, voting and civic duty in this very special remixed episode with never-before-heard audio. If you're a fan of More Better, head over to https://www.vote.org/ and make a voting plan today — and send Steph and Mel photos of your I Voted sticker on IG @MoreBetterPodcast. See you at the polls.

Ever wondered what it takes to break into the voice acting biz? Or how Stephanie and Lin Manuel Miranda made her role as Mirabel in Encanto come alive in the recording booth? All the funny voices Mel and Steph did during their downtime on the set of Brooklyn 99? Well, thanks to a special voice note from More Better listener Archie this week, our talented hosts are sharing all that there is to know about voice acting. Let's go!

A hobby is, according to Steph, "stuff you do on your own GD time" that, according to studies, leads to a happier and healthier life. No pressure! This week, Stephanie and Melissa discuss their hobbies — or lack-there-of — and dig deep into what sparks joy for each of them. Looking for a hobby? Why not pick up baking? Competitive dog grooming? How about stamp collecting? Let's start with Listening to More Better.

About More Better with Stephanie & Melissa

Real-life friends and stars of the hit TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero, team up for a weekly podcast that will have you laughing, crying, and crying with laughter. They’ll talk about it all while helping each other (and us) be better – MORE better. Join these amigas as they take us on their personal ride through all aspects of life and share the juiciest cheat codes for adulting, while throwing in some hilarious anecdotes and probably a few embarrassing stories. In their careers and personal lives (both are married with children), they often find themselves leaning on each other for advice and laughs. Follow Stephanie and Melissa as they keep it real, and real fun on their journey to be little MORE better.