About Montecito

Under the shadows of Montecito’s towering palm trees there are those that fight to maintain success and those that plot to gain power. A narcissistic opportunist invades the lives of longtime residents and entangles them in her web of deception, sex and conflict on her way to the top.Prepare for a reimagining of the audio soap opera. Independently produced and created by Emmy Nominated producer Grant Rutter, this is Montecito. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays, starting Tuesday, April 22nd. Subscribe now and step into a world where everyone has something to hide... and everything to lose.Character Guide: Crystal Chappell as Helena Granville-Belasco, a strong willed mother who’s not afraid to get her hands dirty to protect her family. Vincent Irizarry as Bradley Belasco, the alpha business man and ageless playboy.Daytime Emmy Winner Mike Manning as JJ Roman, the reckless, alcoholic nepo-baby.Peter Porte as brooding Deacon Granville, the trapped husband burdened by a moral obligation.Chelsea Rendon as treacherous Mina Rast-Granville, the malignant narcissist with an iron grip on her Montecito lifestyle and marriage of convenience.Emme Rylan as business maven Bethany Gina Roman-Quinn the overbearing sister and overachieving COO.Marc Anthony Samuel as even-keeled Gio Carreri, the returning resident confronted with his past from all angles.Kelly Thiebaud as straight-talking Dr. Layla Carreri.Jake Getman as Diego Granville, a young man caught in the eye of the storm.