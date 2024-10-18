Superstar Monét X Change invites you to join her each week for an hour of fun and mayhem, with a dazzling array of guests from fellow queens, pop culture icons, and maybe even an ex-boyfriend (or four). Monét Talks features captivating conversations that divulge the industry’s hottest gossip, secrets to success, and how to show resilience in the midst of adversity. You can also expect spontaneous games and provocative segments— all infused with Monét’s signature wit and charm. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just tuning in, Monét’s infectious energy and genuine spirit will have you laughing, learning, and loving every moment!
