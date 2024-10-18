Powered by RND
Monét Talks

Podcast Monét Talks
Monét X Change & Studio71
Superstar Monét X Change invites you to join her each week for an hour of fun and mayhem, with a dazzling array of guests from fellow queens, pop culture icons,...
  • Monét Talks Breaking Up at a Gay Bar with Her Ex-boyfriend (Robert Harter)
    This week Monét Talks with her ex boyfriend Robert Harter where they get into dating long distance, celebrating Thanksgiving with a white family, and him meeting Monét while she's dressed as Maya Angelou.
  • Kid Fury Talks Explaining Enemas to his Jamaican Mother
    This week Monét Talks with comedian, writer, and podcast legend Kid Fury! They chat about living in New York, how he got started on the internet making comedy videos and not wanting their families present during their standup shows.
  • Boman Martinez-Reid Talks Doing A Thing
    This week Monét Talks with Boman Martinez-Reid were they share their love of Britney, dating monogamously and transitioning from social media to television
  • Adore Delano Talks Finding Sobriety Through Her Fans
    This week Monét Talks with Libra legend Adore Delano; they get into collabing on music together, their astrological signs, and if she'd go back on Drag Race.
  • Robert Garcia Talks Serving Democracy
    This week Monét Talks with Congressman Robert Garcia; they dive into how republicans react to his queerness, what he did before getting into politics, and who he would put on his Drag Queen Mount Rushmore.
About Monét Talks

Superstar Monét X Change invites you to join her each week for an hour of fun and mayhem, with a dazzling array of guests from fellow queens, pop culture icons, and maybe even an ex-boyfriend (or four). Monét Talks features captivating conversations that divulge the industry’s hottest gossip, secrets to success, and how to show resilience in the midst of adversity. You can also expect spontaneous games and provocative segments— all infused with Monét’s signature wit and charm. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just tuning in, Monét’s infectious energy and genuine spirit will have you laughing, learning, and loving every moment! For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
