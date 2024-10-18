Robert Garcia Talks Serving Democracy

This week Monét Talks with Congressman Robert Garcia; they dive into how republicans react to his queerness, what he did before getting into politics, and who he would put on his Drag Queen Mount Rushmore. Created by and starring: Monét X Change, Executive Producers: Patrick Minor and Jay Difeo, Produced By: Jonathan Mitchell and Robbie Soares, Creative Director: Patrick Minor, Associate Produced by: Tracy Marquez, Edited and Shot By: Dalton Belew, Audio: Land Romo, Director of Photography: Brent Bailey, Set Design & Art Direction: Samuel Keamy-Minor, Monét Talks Theme written and produced by Monét X Change, Cannon Mapp, Eritza Laues, Mr. International. Follow Monét: @monetxchange To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/MonétTalksYouTube Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: https://bit.ly/MonétTalks If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: https://bit.ly/MonétTalks Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices