🎉 Welcome to the very first episode of Mondays with Marly! 🎙️ Hi, I’m Marly Bird, your BiCrafty Bestie, and I’m so excited to kick off this new weekly video podcast with YOU! 🧶 In this introduction episode, I’m saying a big hello to the crafting community and sharing all the exciting things you can expect from Mondays with Marly. ✨ Here’s what you’ll hear about in this episode: What Mondays with Marly is all about A little about me and my podcasting journey Sneak peeks at upcoming topics, guests, and tutorials How you can connect with me and the Marly’s Minions BiCrafty Community 📅 Tune in every Monday at 12:30 PM ET for fun, inspiration, and connection. Whether you’re a knitter, crocheter, or just love all things yarn, there’s a place for you here. 💡 Don’t forget to subscribe and click the notification bell so you never miss an episode: https://youtube.com/marlybird.com Let’s craft, chat, and connect—because Mondays are better together! Links and Resources 📌 Join the Marly’s Minions BiCrafty Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MarlysMinions 📌 Explore free patterns and blog posts: https://marlybird.com/free-patterns/ 📌 Follow me on Instagram: @themarlybird 📌 Join the Marly Bird Newsletter: https://marlybird.kit.com 💕 Thanks for listening/watching—let me know in the comments what you’re excited to see on Mondays with Marly! Learn more about this podcast here: https://marlybird.com/blog/mondays-with-marly-knitting-and-crochet-podcast-for-craft-enthusiasts/