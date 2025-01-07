NEW! Mondays with Marly - Knitting & Crochet Podcast || Episode 1, Season 1
🎉 Welcome to the very first episode of Mondays with Marly! 🎙️ Hi, I’m Marly Bird, your BiCrafty Bestie, and I’m so excited to kick off this new weekly video podcast with YOU! 🧶 In this introduction episode, I’m saying a big hello to the crafting community and sharing all the exciting things you can expect from Mondays with Marly. ✨ Here’s what you’ll hear about in this episode: What Mondays with Marly is all about A little about me and my podcasting journey Sneak peeks at upcoming topics, guests, and tutorials How you can connect with me and the Marly’s Minions BiCrafty Community 📅 Tune in every Monday at 12:30 PM ET for fun, inspiration, and connection. Whether you’re a knitter, crocheter, or just love all things yarn, there’s a place for you here. 💡 Don’t forget to subscribe and click the notification bell so you never miss an episode: https://youtube.com/marlybird.com Let’s craft, chat, and connect—because Mondays are better together! Links and Resources 📌 Join the Marly’s Minions BiCrafty Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MarlysMinions 📌 Explore free patterns and blog posts: https://marlybird.com/free-patterns/ 📌 Follow me on Instagram: @themarlybird 📌 Join the Marly Bird Newsletter: https://marlybird.kit.com 💕 Thanks for listening/watching—let me know in the comments what you’re excited to see on Mondays with Marly! Learn more about this podcast here: https://marlybird.com/blog/mondays-with-marly-knitting-and-crochet-podcast-for-craft-enthusiasts/
🎙️ Mondays with Marly: Craft. Chat. Connect.Welcome to Mondays with Marly, the weekly podcast where your BiCrafty Bestie, Marly Bird, brings the world of knitting, crochet, and crafting right to your fingertips!Every Monday, join Marly for an hour of crafting inspiration, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, tips and tricks, hot trends, and real talk about life as a maker. Whether you’re team knitting, team crochet, or love a little bit of both, this podcast is your go-to spot for creativity and connection.Featuring: 🧶 Exclusive updates on Marly’s projects and events. 📣 Shoutouts to the incredible BiCrafty community. 💡 Practical crafting tips and fun challenges to keep you inspired. 🎉 Special guests, giveaways, and plenty of laughs along the way!So, grab your favorite WIP (work in progress), settle in, and let’s make Mondays better together. Subscribe now and never miss an episode—because crafting is always more fun with friends!Let’s chat, create, and connect every Monday on Mondays with Marly. 💕Learn more here: https://marlybird.com/blog/mondays-with-marly-knitting-and-crochet-podcast-for-craft-enthusiasts/