Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Moderated Content in the App
Listen to Moderated Content in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Moderated Content

Moderated Content

Podcast Moderated Content
Podcast Moderated Content

Moderated Content

evelyn douek
add
Moderated Content from Stanford Law School is podcast content about content moderation, moderated by assistant professor Evelyn Douek. The community standards o... More
TechnologyEducation
Moderated Content from Stanford Law School is podcast content about content moderation, moderated by assistant professor Evelyn Douek. The community standards o... More

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • MC Weekly Update 5/1: Flops and VLOPs
    Stanford’s Evelyn Douek and Alex Stamos weigh in on the latest online trust and safety news and developments:Twitter CornerAs we predicted, Musk is complying with more government take-down orders than Twitter used to. - Russell Brandom/ Rest of World Don't expect more reporting though, Twitter has stopped sharing takedown orders with Lumen, which is how this data was compiled. - @lumendatabaseIt’s okay though, we have… this? What is this? Is this supposed to be a transparency report? - TwitterMeanwhile, Twitter is one of 19 online services designated as a very large online platform (VLOP) or very large online search engine (VLOSE) under the EU’s pending Digital Services Act. Those companies will have to comply with the regulation earlier than smaller platforms and have the most burdensome requirements. - Sam Schechner, Kim Mackrael/ The Wall Street JournalMore: The other companies on the list are pretty much what you’d expect, except something called Zalando (we’ll save you a VLOP visit, it’s an online fashion retail company) — good for it!Looks like someone in Montana finally talked to a First Amendment lawyer. The state’s recently passed TikTok ban is being held up as the governor seeks amendments to make it broader. If this is an attempt to make it less constitutionally suspect, it isn't a very effective one. - Meghan Bobrowsky/ The Wall Street JournalIn another disappointing moral panic, the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act was introduced with bipartisan backing in the U.S. Senate. The bill would ban kids under 13 from using social media, implement age verification for all users, require parental consent for kids 13-17, and ban recommendation algorithms for minors. - Lauren Feiner/ CNBC, Brian Fung/ CNN, Justin Hendrix/ Tech Policy Press, Morgan Sung/ TechCrunch, Matt Laslo/ WiredThe decentralized Twitter-alternative Bluesky took off over the past week. The fast-growing social network is still in beta mode and not yet ready for the many trust and safety challenges that lie ahead — it didn’t even have a blocking function until Friday. - Jay Peters/ The VergeSports CornerAlex is holding his head up high after a historic season came to an end for his beloved Sacramento Kings. - Alex Kramers/ Sacramento KingsJoin the conversation and connect with Evelyn and Alex on Twitter at @evelyndouek and @alexstamos.Moderated Content is produced in partnership by Stanford Law School and the Cyber Policy Center. Special thanks to John Perrino for research and editorial assistance.Like what you heard? Don’t forget to subscribe and share the podcast with friends!
    5/1/2023
    29:11
  • MC Weekly Update: Elon Musk JD Program False Advertising Unit
    Stanford’s Evelyn Douek and Alex Stamos weigh in on the latest online trust and safety news and developments:Stanford Internet Observatory Research Scholar Riana Pfefferkorn joins the show to discuss the latest developments in child safety policy on Capitol Hill. The EARN IT Act and STOP CSAM Act were officially introduced with civil liberties and online privacy advocates raising concerns. - Joe Mullin/ Electronic Frontier Foundation, Sophia Cope, Andrew Crocker, Mario Trujillo/ Electronic Frontier FoundationThe EARN IT Act would remove websites' immunity from civil lawsuits and state criminal charges stemming from child sex abuse material (CSAM) on their services, and create a commission to develop best practices for addressing child sexual exploitation online. - Lawrence Bonk/ Engadget, Mike Masnick/ Techdirt, Senate Committee on the JudiciarySenate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) introduced the STOP CSAM Act which would expand child sexual abuse reporting laws for social media companies, require annual reports on efforts to protect children online, and specify that platforms are liable to civil lawsuits for the storage or distribution of CSAM. - Senate Committee on the JudiciaryIn a new Lawfare piece, Riana warns that mandated transparency reporting could do more harm than good if bad actors are able to exploit the disclosures, and she compares and contrasts several online safety bills' approaches to this dilemma.The Department of Justice brought charges against 40 members of  the Chinese national police for deploying a troll farm using “fake social media accounts to harass and intimidate PRC dissidents, and attempting to get the dissidents’ accounts removed from a platform operated by a “U.S. telecommunications company.” - Department of Justice Twitter CornerProfessor Alexandra Roberts weighs in on whether Twitter could face legal liability for shoving blue check marks on people who don't want it. - ​​@lexlanhamTwitter quietly removed a line with explicit protections for transgender users in its hateful content policy. - Jess Weatherbed, Emma Roth/ The Verge, GLAADTwitter removed all “government-funded” and “state-affiliated” labeling for public news broadcasters, state media organizations, and affiliated journalists. - Jahnavi Nidumolu/ Reuters, Sara Fischer/ Axios, Nick Robertson/ The Hill, Michael Levenson/ The New York TimesMeanwhile, Facebook laid off most of its information problems team. - Anusuya Lahiri/ BenzingaThe Oversight Board, the quasi-independent entity funded by Meta to guide its content moderation decisions and policy, released an advisory report on Thursday calling for continued enforcement, but a reassessment of the types of claims Meta should remove under its current COVID-19 misinformation policies. The opinion took nine months to come down, but was the equivalent of a shruggie emoji in terms of how much concrete guidance it gave Meta. - Oversight BoardLegal CornerBreaking News: The Supreme Court continues to use Evelyn's course syllabus as their docket guide and granted cert in two cases about when and whether government actors can block critics on social media. - Jay Peters/ The VergeJoin the conversation and connect with Evelyn and Alex on Twitter at @evelyndouek and @alexstamos.Moderated Content is produced in partnership by Stanford Law School and the Cyber Policy Center. Special thanks to John Perrino for research and editorial assistance.Like what you heard? Don’t forget to subscribe and share the podcast with friends!
    4/24/2023
    44:27
  • MC Weekly Update 4/17: TikTok Boom!
    Stanford’s Evelyn Douek and Alex Stamos weigh in on the latest online trust and safety news and developments:TikTok CornerThe Montana state legislature passed a statewide TikTok ban that prohibits app stores from making downloads available and bars the company from operating in the state. Republican Governor Greg Gianforte is expected to sign the bill into law, but legal challenges will likely prevent the bill from going into effect early next year. - John Perrino/ Tech Policy Press, Brian Fung/ CNN, David McCabe/ The New York Times, ACLU, SB 419 - An Act Banning TikTok in Montana (.pdf)Our colleague Riana Pfefferkorn warns that the legislation is “clearly unconstitutional” and “contrary to the vision of a free and open internet that the US has long promulgated abroad as part of our commitment to democracy.” - Lily Hay Newman/ WiredDiscord had a Week with the LeakDiscord published a legal blog response to revelations that massive U.S. intelligence leaks stemmed from messages in a small private group on the platform. Don’t share classified documents on Discord, it’s against their terms of service! - Clint Smith/ DiscordA failure to spot the leaks in private and then niche corners of the web have spurred calls for more counterintelligence monitoring, but that might be the best idea. - Carol E. Lee, Ken Dilanian, Dan De Luce/ NBC News, @drewharwelOur colleague Renée DiResta co-authored an analysis that highlights how “the future of counterintelligence will be digitally native.” - Renée DiResta, Jon Askonas/ Foreign PolicySubstack’s (lack of) Content Moderation Plans Substack CEO Chris Best just launched a Twitter competitor, but he dodged questions about content moderation during a must-listen episode of the “Decoder” podcast. - Nilay Patel/ The VergeTwitter CornerElon is still CEO (or maybe his dog, Floki, is)In a post that seems like a blast from the past, a new Twitter 2.0 policy will display labels on content with limited visibility for violating a policy and provide a user appeal system. It pains us to say it, but good work! - Twitter Safety Musk claims that the government was reading your Twitter DMs. That’s either taken out of context, or something that needs to be looked into as it would violate the law. We’re guessing it’s the former. - Olafimihan Oshin/ The Hill, Matt Young/ Daily Beast, Ari Blaff/ National ReviewBut no, it's crazy and a witch hunt for the FTC to be investigating Twitter's privacy practices — this is the implication of the GOP subpoena to Chair Lina Khan this week. - Ryan Tracy/ The Wall Street Journal, Stef W. Kight/ Axios, Alayna Treene, Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer/ CNN  NPR, PBS, and American Public Media have stopped posting on Twitter in protest of misleading government-funded media labels. If Starship is government-sponsored, should there be a giant label on the spaceship? - Sara Fischer/ Axios, Shelly Hagan/ Bloomberg News, David Folkenflik/ NPR, Paul Farhi/ The Washington PostTwitter backtracked and agreed to remove content in Brazil that supported recent attacks at schools. - Amanda Audi/ The Brazilian ReportBot or NotRussian fake account operators boast of only being detected 1% of the time, according to recently leaked classified documents. - Joseph Menn/ The Washington Post Arkansas’ Unusual Definition of Social MediaGoogle successfully lobbied to get an exemption for YouTube in an Arkansas law requiring parental consent and age verification to use popular social media, but it’s unclear whether the law actually covers TikTok or Snapchat as lawmakers claim. - Brian Fung/ CNN, Jess Weatherbed/ The Verge, SB 396 - Social Media Safety ActLegal CornerThe Supreme Court is hearing a case, Counterman v. Colorado, this week about when sending persistent unwelcome DMs to someone can be criminalized. -  Issie Lapowsky/ Fast CompanyIn an amicus brief with Genevieve Lakier and Eugene Volokh, Evelyn argues the case has been misunderstood by the parties and the media, and this creates a risk that the Court will accidentally eviscerate a whole bunch of important protections against online stalking. - Supreme Court (.pdf)Sports CornerAlex’s Sacramento Kings had a historic win against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the NBA playoffs first round. All four California NBA teams are still alive! - Kendall Baker/ AxiosJoin the conversation and connect with Evelyn and Alex on Twitter at @evelyndouek and @alexstamos.Moderated Content is produced in partnership by Stanford Law School and the Cyber Policy Center. Special thanks to John Perrino for research and editorial assistance.Like what you heard? Don’t forget to subscribe and share the podcast with friends!
    4/18/2023
    43:50
  • MC Weekly Update 4/10: Leopards Eat Faces
    Stanford’s Evelyn Douek and Alex Stamos weigh in on the latest online trust and safety news and developments:Twitter had a ridiculous week, even by Twitter's new standards.A senior lawyer working on FTC compliance issues resigned. We can't imagine why. - Ryan Mac, Kate Conger/ The New York Times Germany is gearing up to fine Twitter under its NetzDG law for a systemic failure to remove illegal hate speech. Fines could exceed  €50 million, but it’s the first Musk heard of this. - Natasha Lomas/ TechCrunch, @elonmuskMusk also didn’t understand what “state-affiliated media” means, picking a fight with NPR over the new label and then changing it to “government funded media.” - Bobby Allyn/ NPR, Shelly Hagan/ Bloomberg NewsMeanwhile, Twitter is no longer taking steps to limit the reach of Chinese and Russian state-controlled media outlets. - Wenhao Ma/ Wenhao’s Newsletter, Louise Matsakis, Bradley Saacks/ SemaforAnd this week's “but I never thought the leopards would eat MY face” update is about Substack: Twitter took a bunch of steps to reduce engagement with Substack links this week, but ultimately reversed most of those limits. - Mitchell Clark, Jay Peters/ The Verge, Igor Bonifacic/ Engadget, Timothy B. Lee/ Ars TechnicaMusk said he took action because “Substack was trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted.” - @elonmuskOne thing not reversed? Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi was “disappeared.” Taibbi announced he had quit the platform and Musk unfollowed him for opposing the limits on Substack. - Robby Soave/ Reason, Taylor Lorenz/ The Washington PostPoor Matt! He tried so hard to stay on Elon's good side last week during a viral MSNBC segment. - Mike Masnick/ Techdirt, Marcy Wheeler/ emptywheel, @MehdiHasanShowIndia amended its IT law to prohibit social media companies from publishing false or misleading information about the government — as determined by the government’s own fact checking unit. Violations can strip platforms of safe harbor protections for user content. - Manish Singh/ TechCrunch, Sarvesh Mathi/ MediaNamaEverything is a content moderation problem, including the massive intelligence documents leak this week which seem to have first been posted on Discord gaming channels. - Aric Toler/ Bellingcat, Idrees Ali/ Reuters, Shane Harris, Dan Lamothe/ The Washington PostArkansas is the latest state to join the “won't you think of the children” bandwagon with a new age verification and parental consent law heading to the governor’s desk. - Lindsey Millar/ Arkansas Times, Daniel Breen/ KUAR, Michael R. Wickline/ Northwest Arkansas GazetteJoin the conversation and connect with Evelyn and Alex on Twitter at @evelyndouek and @alexstamos.Moderated Content is produced in partnership by Stanford Law School and the Cyber Policy Center. Special thanks to John Perrino for research and editorial assistance.Like what you heard? Don’t forget to subscribe and share the podcast with friends!
    4/11/2023
    30:47
  • MC Weekly Update 4/3: Behold, The Algorithm (or, parts of it, sort of)
    Twitter is (partially) open sourcing its recommendation algorithm. In this special episode, Evelyn and Alex are joined by New York University Research Associate Professor Sol Messing to talk through what he found in the code.Twitter CornerMusk is now the most followed person on Twitter, passing former President Barack Obama. Hope it was worth every cent! - Emma Roth/ The VergeTwitter verification is officially pay-to-play as the platform began to slowly remove legacy blue ticks on April Fools’ Day. - Associated Press, Rachel Lerman, Faiz Siddiqui/ The Washington PostIn a blow to Musk’s core constituency, @catturd2 and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were upset about their temporary suspensions for sharing posts supporting a “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest. - @MattBinder, Barbara Ortutay/ Associated PressYouTube CEO Neal Mohan said the company is looking into claims that videos from Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi are being artificially suppressed as he faces jail time for alleged defamation against the ruling party. - Newley Purnell/ The Wall Street JournalMidjourney took these content moderation capitulations and said “hold my beer.” The tool was recently used to generate a viral graphic of the pope in a white puffer jacket and visuals of Trump fleeing arrest in New York, but you can’t generate images of Xi Jinping — that’s too controversial. - Isaac Stanley-Becker, Drew Harwell/ The Washington PostJoin the conversation and connect with Evelyn and Alex on Twitter at @evelyndouek and @alexstamos.Moderated Content is produced in partnership by Stanford Law School and the Cyber Policy Center. Special thanks to John Perrino for research and editorial assistance.Like what you heard? Don’t forget to subscribe and share the podcast with friends!
    4/4/2023
    30:50

More Technology podcasts

About Moderated Content

Moderated Content from Stanford Law School is podcast content about content moderation, moderated by assistant professor Evelyn Douek. The community standards of this podcast prohibit anything except the wonkiest conversations about the regulation—both public and private—of what you see, hear and do online.
Podcast website

Listen to Moderated Content, Influential Visions and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Moderated Content

Moderated Content

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Moderated Content: Podcasts in Family