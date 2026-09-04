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30 episodes
- A journalist (Jon Walczak) receives 32 new photos of 9/11 from a camera found in the rubble of the World Trade Center — and uses clues in each frame to ID the photographer.
Stream the new film "32 Frames: A 9/11 Mystery" on Apple, Amazon, or YouTube.
For more information, go to 32frames.com.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- 8/28-9/3: “32 Frames: A 9/11 Mystery”, a new documentary film, is in theaters for one week only, in NYC and LA.
A journalist (Jon Walczak) receives 32 new photos of 9/11 from a camera found in the rubble of the World Trade Center — and uses clues in each frame to ID the photographer.
For more information, go to 32frames.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Hello, Missing on 9/11 Listeners! We want to share a new show you might enjoy, it’s DISGRACELAND!!!
About the Show: You know the myths. You’ve seen the biopics. But if you’re the kind of music fan who craves the rest of the story—the stuff they buried or cleaned up for streaming and theaters—this is your podcast. DISGRACELAND is the award-winning show that reveals the deeply human, highly dramatic, true crime–fueled chaos behind legendary musicians like Amy Winehouse, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Grateful Dead, Blondie, and more. While we dig into the dark side, we do so with reverence for the artists—and an understanding of the extreme highs, lows, and personal costs that come with fame and making great art. This is music history like you’ve never heard it—edge-of-your-seat stories exploding with drama and the kind of information that’ll make you dangerous at dinner parties.
New, fully scripted and sound-designed episodes drop every Tuesday. On Thursdays, we hand the mic to you—and feature listener voicemails, texts, and emails in our interactive bonus episodes. And on Fridays, we revisit the wildest stories from our 250+ episode archive with “Rewind” drops that’ll transport you back into music history’s most entertaining moments.
DISGRACELAND is not a journalistic podcast—it’s an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. Certain dialogue and scenes are occasionally fictionalized for dramatic effect, as is common in scripted entertainment based on real stories. Sources and credits for each episode are available at www.disgracelandpod.com
Listen here and subscribe to DISGRACELAND on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A decades-long true crime nightmare set in the shadowy woods of Putnam County, New York. Two wrongful convictions, a brutal predator hiding in plain sight, and a system that protected him for years—until a dogged pursuit uncovered the truth. Hosted by Rolling Stone’s Paul Solotaroff and Lava for Good CEO Jason Flom, The Devil You Know dives into the terrifying story of Howard Gombert, his victims, and the justice that has yet to come. But with his potential release looming in 2026, the question remains: will he hunt again?
Listen to The Devil’s Quarry here or on the iHeartRadio app.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A shocking public shooting at New York City Hall leaves the ambitious, charismatic City Councilman James E. Davis dead, before his assailant is gunned down by a New York City cop. It turns out that Davis had been murdered by his political rival, Niel Askew. And yet all that summer, the two men had been seen around Brooklyn together, been together in James’ office, sat side by side at a barbershop. Despite the shock waves this murder sent through New York City in the summer of 2003, the story is now forgotten, along with the mystery of what really happened between these men. RORSCHACH: MURDER AT CITY HALL recounts their final fateful day through eye-witness accounts, and then traces the path that led James Davis and his killer Niel Askew to their deaths.
Listen here and subscribe to Rorschach: Murder at City Hall on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Missing on 9/11
Sept. 10, 2001. One block from the World Trade Center. Security cameras capture the last known images of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip, shopping. The next day, chaos. What happened to Sneha? Brought to you by the team behind “Missing in Alaska.”Podcast website
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