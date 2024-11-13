124. Hurricane Swap Dodge Demon , Working With The Grand Tour, Building A Racetrack w/ Matt Zurbrick
Matt Zurbrick of 5 O' Clock Garage joins to share the story of Hurricane swapping his 2018 Dodge Demon. He also shares the story of when The Grand Tour came to Detroit and how he played a hand in the success of that episode. Matt tells us about the road course he built, M1 Concourse.
1:32:36
123. OEM vs Aftermarket, Tuning vs Calibration, Emissions w/ Greg Banish
Greg Banish of Calibrated Success joins us to share some insight in the differences between the OEM world and the aftermarket including approaches to calibration. He also discusses the differences between everyday tuning and calibrating for every day use. Emissions is another topic discussed as length in this episode
2:57:46
No Tune Necessary 1
Join us in our new series where we talk about... car stuff? From the new C8 ZR1 to Ram TRX's getting keyed and more, this is No Tune Necessary. Tune in, or don't.
Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com Tuned By Shawn: https://www.tunedbyshawn.com
1:54:20
122. Racing NASA, American Iron Extreme, Porsche Cup Cars w/ Nick Plocienik
Nick Plocienik joins us to share some insights into racing his Camaro, his Porsche GT3 Cup Car, and more.
1:47:27
121. BoltsAndNuts.Com, E-commerce and Sponsoring Big Influencers w/ Andy Graham
Andy Graham, owner of BoltsAndNuts.Com joins us to share stories about the creation of BoltsAndNuts.Com, working with large YouTubers such as Cleetus McFarland, AdamLZ, Whistling Diesel, TJ Hunt and more. Special thanks to RacingJunk.Com for hosting us in their booth for this episode.