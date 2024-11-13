124. Hurricane Swap Dodge Demon , Working With The Grand Tour, Building A Racetrack w/ Matt Zurbrick

Matt Zurbrick of 5 O' Clock Garage joins to share the story of Hurricane swapping his 2018 Dodge Demon. He also shares the story of when The Grand Tour came to Detroit and how he played a hand in the success of that episode. Matt tells us about the road course he built, M1 Concourse. Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com Tuned By Shawn: https://www.tunedbyshawn.com