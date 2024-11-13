Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureMinnoxide
Listen to Minnoxide in the App
Listen to Minnoxide in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Minnoxide

Podcast Minnoxide
minnoxide
Join us as we interview shop owners, industry experts, racers, engineers and so much more. We Go Beyond The Meet to get to know those who make the car community...
LeisureAutomotive

Available Episodes

5 of 125
  • 124. Hurricane Swap Dodge Demon , Working With The Grand Tour, Building A Racetrack w/ Matt Zurbrick
    Matt Zurbrick of 5 O' Clock Garage joins to share the story of Hurricane swapping his 2018 Dodge Demon. He also shares the story of when The Grand Tour came to Detroit and how he played a hand in the success of that episode. Matt tells us about the road course he built, M1 Concourse. Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com Tuned By Shawn: https://www.tunedbyshawn.com
    --------  
    1:32:36
  • 123. OEM vs Aftermarket, Tuning vs Calibration, Emissions w/ Greg Banish
    Greg Banish of Calibrated Success joins us to share some insight in the differences between the OEM world and the aftermarket including approaches to calibration. He also discusses the differences between everyday tuning and calibrating for every day use. Emissions is another topic discussed as length in this episode Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com Tuned By Shawn: https://www.tunedbyshawn.com
    --------  
    2:57:46
  • No Tune Necessary 1
    Join us in our new series where we talk about... car stuff? From the new C8 ZR1 to Ram TRX's getting keyed and more, this is No Tune Necessary. Tune in, or don't. Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com Tuned By Shawn: https://www.tunedbyshawn.com
    --------  
    1:54:20
  • 122. Racing NASA, American Iron Extreme, Porsche Cup Cars w/ Nick Plocienik
    Nick Plocienik joins us to share some insights into racing his Camaro, his Porsche GT3 Cup Car, and more. Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com Tuned By Shawn: https://www.tunedbyshawn.com
    --------  
    1:47:27
  • 121. BoltsAndNuts.Com, E-commerce and Sponsoring Big Influencers w/ Andy Graham
    Andy Graham, owner of BoltsAndNuts.Com joins us to share stories about the creation of BoltsAndNuts.Com, working with large YouTubers such as Cleetus McFarland, AdamLZ, Whistling Diesel, TJ Hunt and more. Special thanks to RacingJunk.Com for hosting us in their booth for this episode. Support those that support us! Haze Performance: https://hazeperf.com - Code Minnoxide for free shipping! Save 10% on a BoltsAndNuts.Com order using code MINNOXIDE10
    --------  
    1:18:22

More Leisure podcastsMore Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Minnoxide

Join us as we interview shop owners, industry experts, racers, engineers and so much more. We Go Beyond The Meet to get to know those who make the car community what it is.
Podcast website

Listen to Minnoxide, Tales from the Stinky Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:10:14 AM