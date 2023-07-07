The Mindin’ My Wellness podcast is a podcast for busy, motivated and health-empowered women who are ready to kick old dieting mentalities to the curb and step i...
More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
3. From Small to Strong: Evolving Health Through Strength Training with Sadie Rigby
Strength training for women, most of my clients and women that I work with all have the same fear, “Am I going to get bulky if I lift weights?” And I’m here to tell you that you’re not suddenly going to become Arnold Schwarzenegger if you decide to pick up a dumbbell. It’s safe, you can trust me on this one!In this episode, I’m chatting with Sadie Rigby, ex-collegiate cheerleader and cardio queen who took a chance on strength training to improve her health. We’re breaking down this myth and instead shedding some light on the amazing benefits strength training has on women including repairing your metabolism and increasing your energy levels. If you’re feeling super fatigued, and the hours of cardio are not cutting it, it’s time to shift your perspective and have a listen.Don't forget, I'm celebrating the launch of my podcast with you by running a special giveaway! I’ll be giving away three amazing prizes to three lucky winners including a:$100 Vuori giftcard to my fave athleisure apparel$100 Amazon giftcard to stock up on all your healthy favoritesFREE protein powder of your choice from Clean Simple Eats, my fave protein powder to help you hit your protein goal each and every dayTo enter simply FOLLOW the podcast, give us a rating and write a review on Apple Podcasts. Then take a screenshot of your review and send it to me on Instagram as a DM @mindinmymacros. For a BONUS entry, take a screenshot of Episode 1, 2 or 3, share it on your Instagram Stories & tag me!Giveaway closes on August 1st, 2023. Winners will be announced on my Instagram Stories on August 2, 2023.Head to the Show Notes: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/episode3Register for my FREE Training, 3 Steps to Transform Your Body with Macros: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/trainingSign up for The Macro Body Method: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/macromethodJoin my exclusive coaching program, The Macro Accelerator: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/macroacceleratorLet's be Instagram friends: @mindinmymacrosPS. Are you loving the podcast? I'd appreciate it if you could leave a rating and review for my show! This helps me support more health-empowered women, like you, move toward transforming their health so they can look and FEEL their best, without sacrificing a life well-lived. Don't forget to FOLLOW the podcast so you don't miss out on any new episodes when they drop. Happy listening!
7/18/2023
52:24
2. Will Macros Work For Me?
To macro track or not to macro track that is the question. But in all seriousness, macro tracking isn’t for everyone and that’s coming from a Macro Coach. If you’re jumping from diet to diet, finding yourself in a cycle of restriction and binging, then I would give this episode a listen to see if adopting a macro focused approach to nutrition will work for you.In this episode, I dive into the caveats of macro tracking and what the end goal should be for anyone who is implementing this approach into their day-to-day life. If you’re feeling stuck, overwhelmed and just know these cookie-cutter diets don’t work for you, it could be a good time to learn all about macros, their role in your body and how many people use this approach to reach their specific goals when nothing else worked.Don't forget, I'm celebrating the launch of my podcast with you by running a special giveaway! I’ll be giving away three amazing prizes to three lucky winners including a:$100 Vuori giftcard to my fave athleisure apparel$100 Amazon giftcard to stock up on all your healthy favoritesFREE protein powder of your choice from Clean Simple Eats, my fave protein powder to help you hit your protein goal each and every dayTo enter simply FOLLOW the podcast, give us a rating and write a review on Apple Podcasts. Then take a screenshot of your review and send it to me on Instagram as a DM @mindinmymacros. For a BONUS entry, take a screenshot of Episode 1, 2 or 3, share it on your Instagram Stories & tag me!Giveaway closes on August 1st, 2023. Winners will be announced on my Instagram Stories on August 2, 2023.Head to the Show Notes: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/episode2Register for my FREE Training, 3 Steps to Transform Your Body with Macros: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/trainingSign up for The Macro Body Method: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/macromethodJoin my exclusive coaching program, The Macro Accelerator: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/macroacceleratorLet's be Instagram friends: @mindinmymacrosPS. Are you loving the podcast? I'd appreciate it if you could leave a rating and review for my show! This helps me support more health-empowered women, like you, move toward transforming their health so they can look and FEEL their best, without sacrificing a life well-lived. Don't forget to FOLLOW the podcast so you don't miss out on any new episodes when they drop. Happy listening!
7/18/2023
21:51
1. 5 Changes I Made That Transformed My Body
Are you eating small and healthy meals during the week but then going off the rails on the weekend? You’re not alone. I’ve been there. I was stuck in that cycle for years and I once thought my way out was running 20 miles a week at 4am before hitting up an F45 class because cardio is our saving grace, right?Well, let me share with you what ACTUALLY helped me lose the weight I acquired in college, regain my energy, build muscle and feel my dang best self! Before you knock it, it’s not a fad diet and it doesn’t mean restricting yourself. Instead, these five tips can be easily implemented into your lifestyle starting today! And these are the five changes I used to transform my body.Don't forget, I'm celebrating the launch of my podcast with you by running a special giveaway! I’ll be giving away three amazing prizes to three lucky winners including a:$100 Vuori giftcard to my fave athleisure apparel$100 Amazon giftcard to stock up on all your healthy favoritesFREE protein powder of your choice from Clean Simple Eats, my fave protein powder to help you hit your protein goal each and every dayTo enter simply FOLLOW the podcast, give us a rating and write a review on Apple Podcasts. Then take a screenshot of your review and send it to me on Instagram as a DM @mindinmymacros. For a BONUS entry, take a screenshot of Episode 1, 2 or 3, share it on your Instagram Stories & tag me!Giveaway closes on August 1st, 2023. Winners will be announced on my Instagram Stories on August 2, 2023.Head to the Show Notes: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/episode1Register for my FREE Training, 3 Steps to Transform Your Body with Macros: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/trainingSign up for The Macro Body Method: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/macromethodJoin my exclusive coaching program, The Macro Accelerator: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/macroacceleratorLet's be Instagram friends: @mindinmymacrosPS. Are you loving the podcast? I'd appreciate it if you could leave a rating and review for my show! This helps me support more health-empowered women, like you, move toward transforming their health so they can look and FEEL their best, without sacrificing a life well-lived. Don't forget to FOLLOW the podcast so you don't miss out on any new episodes when they drop. Happy listening!
7/18/2023
27:19
Welcome to Mindin’ My Wellness!
Are you a busy, motivated and health-empowered woman who is ready to kick old dieting mentalities to the curb and step into transformed health to look and FEEL your best, without sacrificing a life well-lived? You’re in the right place!If you have any specific topics that you would like me to cover on the pod, send me a message on Instagram @mindinmymacros.Register for my FREE Training, 3 Steps to Transform Your Body with Macros: https://mindin-my-wellness.captivate.fm/training
The Mindin’ My Wellness podcast is a podcast for busy, motivated and health-empowered women who are ready to kick old dieting mentalities to the curb and step into transformed health to look and FEEL their best, without sacrificing a life well-lived. Each week, your host Dani Marenburg and her guests will share top tips on all things macros, movement, mindset and everything in between. You'll learn simple, effective and sustainable tips you can take away from each episode and implement in your daily life to look and feel like the best version of you.
Dani Marenburg is a double-certified nutrition coach who has helped thousands of women gain back their confidence, energy and well-being through educated nutrition and sustainable lifestyle habits. You can follow her on Instagram at @mindinmymacros.
Head over to mindinmymacros.com to work with her.