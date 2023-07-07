2. Will Macros Work For Me?

To macro track or not to macro track that is the question. But in all seriousness, macro tracking isn't for everyone and that's coming from a Macro Coach. If you're jumping from diet to diet, finding yourself in a cycle of restriction and binging, then I would give this episode a listen to see if adopting a macro focused approach to nutrition will work for you.In this episode, I dive into the caveats of macro tracking and what the end goal should be for anyone who is implementing this approach into their day-to-day life. If you're feeling stuck, overwhelmed and just know these cookie-cutter diets don't work for you, it could be a good time to learn all about macros, their role in your body and how many people use this approach to reach their specific goals when nothing else worked.