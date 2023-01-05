Millionaires Unveiled interviews and tells the stories of everyday millionaires. We provide detailed insight into their investing strategies and current portfol... More
294: Net Worth of $3.7M - "Don’t try that but it worked for me"
Stu has a current net worth of $3.7 million. He is in his early 40's and works as a firefighter and his wife is a nurse. 29k TFSA 25k Education Savings Account. Pension 200k Wife Pension 60k Cash 45k. Real Estate equity $3.36 million.
5/15/2023
50:34
293: Net Worth of $3.5M - Retired Firefighter
Robert is in his early 50's and has a current net worth of around $3.5 million. He has $2.1 million outside of his pension. 400k of that is a paid for house and the rest is across other assets in retirement accounts and a few other investments. His pension may be worth anywhere between 600k to $2.0 million so his range of net worth could be ~$2.8 to $4.1 million. He is a retired firefighter and worked in that field for 23 years. Prior to that he had what many would consider a traditional corporate career. He and his wife have never had kids.
5/8/2023
40:21
292: Net Worth of $10M - I Sold all My Real Estate and Wrote a Book
Doc G has a current net worth around $10 million. This is all in the stock market now and his primary residence. He sold all of his real estate in the past couple of years and wrote a book. We discuss his journey into retirement from being a full time physician and what his life and outlook is like now.
5/1/2023
46:46
291: Net Worth of $5.6M - Former Nurse Practitioner with 2 Business Exits
Nicole has a current net worth of $5.6 million. She is in her early 40's and is a former nurse practitioner and business owner with 2 exits under her belt. We discuss her journey into business ownership, how she scaled each business and eventually sold them and what she's up to now. She has $1.2 million in a retirement accounts, $1.5 million in a brokerage account, 500k in cash, a paid for rental $1.2 million and $1 million in home equity. 529's and a few other things.
4/24/2023
51:21
290: Net Worth of $1.5M - Every Millionaire has a Closet Investment
Emily has a current net worth around $1.5 million. About $1 million is in a taxable brokerage account. The remainder is in her retirement accounts and cash. She does not own a car or a house. She is in her late 20's and works as a consultant. She graduated debt free and had her employer cover her MBA. We have a great discussion on her frugality and how her childhood played a major factor in that and her education.
