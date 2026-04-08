In light of recent developments in the Vanessa Guillén case, we're revisiting our Season 2 episode. Host Rod Rodriguez talks with Natalie Khawam, the lawyer for Vanessa Guillén's family, and Stars and Stripes reporter Rose Thayer, who had been covering the case since its start.

We discover how Guillén's family first suspected something was wrong the very day she disappeared and how their first push for help the following day included an interaction with her killer. We also discuss how the more questions the family asked about the whereabouts of their daughter, the more roadblocks to answering those questions the Army put down.

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This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9/11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.

Now you can hear Military Matters Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET on Wreaths Across America Radio available on the iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Audacy apps.