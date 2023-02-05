Military Veterans and hosts Rod Rodriguez and Jack Murphy bring you stories and topics affecting our military, servicemembers, and veterans. Listen to the stori... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson — Science and Defense, the moon situation, and diplomacy in space
We're kicking off this new season of Military Matters with a conversation with the co-author of "Accessory to War: The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military," Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. We discuss the intersection between science and war, why we're racing to the moon once again except this time against China, and whether humanity has learned anything about exploring and colonizing as we venture past our own solar system. This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9-11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.
5/2/2023
47:24
ICYMI Bowe Bergdahl, an American Cipher
While we're in pre-prodction for next season we're re-releasing episode from our archive, in case you missed its (ICYMI). This week we're revisiting the Bowe Bergdahl story. Thirteen years ago Army infantryman Bowe Berghdal walked off of Observation Post Mest near the town of Yahya Kheyl in the Paktika Province of Afghanistan. He was held captive for almost five years. Jack Murphy talks with Michael Ames, co-author of "American Cipher: Bowe Bergdahl and the U.S. Tragedy in Afghanistan." Is there more to the story of Bowe Bergdahl's capture and detention? Over a decade later, new questions are being raised and the answers aren’t what you think.
4/13/2023
48:51
Fast Take - Seth Harp, Fort Liberty and the season wrap
Military Matters hosts Rod Rodriguez and Jack Murphy discuss the two part interview with investigative journalist Seth Harp, new names for old forts, Chinese influence, and we recap this season, which comes to an end. We'll be back in May with a brand new season! Send us your comments, tips, and story ideas to http://linktr.ee/militarymatters or email us directly at [email protected] This is episode is sponsored by Sabio! If you’re considering a career in software engineering, we recommend checking out Sabio, a coding boot camp and developer community that’s trained veterans since 2013. Visit https://sabio.la/MILITARY for more information!
3/30/2023
34:00
PART 2 Seth Harp: Drugs, death and Fort Bragg
Jack Murphy continues his conversation with investigative journalist Seth Harp about their shared coverage of the stories that have recently come out of Fort Bragg. In part two, Seth and Jack talk about the fentanyl crises affecting Ft. Bragg soldiers, drug smuggling, and other issues that need to be addressed. This is part 2 of 2. You can follow Seth Harp on Twitter @sethharpesq This is episode is sponsored by Sabio! If you’re considering a career in software engineering, we recommend checking out Sabio, a coding boot camp and developer community that’s trained veterans since 2013. Visit https://sabio.la/MILITARY for more information!
3/21/2023
42:58
PART 1 Seth Harp: Drugs, death and Fort Bragg
Jack Murphy talks with investigative journalist Seth Harp about their shared coverage of the stories that have recently come out of Fort Bragg. From human trafficking and drugs to mysterious deaths, these stories reveal a darker side of a fort rich in military legacy and prestige. This is part 1 of 2. You can follow Seth Harp on Twitter @sethharpesq This is episode is sponsored by Sabio! If you’re considering a career in software engineering, we recommend checking out Sabio, a coding boot camp and developer community that’s trained veterans since 2013. Visit https://sabio.la/MILITARY for more information!
Military Veterans and hosts Rod Rodriguez and Jack Murphy bring you stories and topics affecting our military, servicemembers, and veterans. Listen to the stories that matter, this is Military Matters.