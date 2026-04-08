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Military Matters

Stars and Stripes
GovernmentNews
Military Matters
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Military Matters

    Military Matters Series Finale

    09/28/2023 | 9 mins.
    Final episode of Military Matters. Its been an amazing couple of years and I can't thank you enough, the listener, for your support and listernship. Hopefully we'll meet again! 

    Rod out.
    ______
    This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9/11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.
    Now you can hear Military Matters Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET on Wreaths Across America Radio available on the iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Audacy apps.
  • Military Matters

    Quantum Leaps and Bounds

    09/19/2023 | 38 mins.
    You've probably heard the term "quantum" now at some point in your life from the dizzying numbers of film, television, and podcasts describing worm holes, multi-verses, and time travel. But there is REAL work happening right now at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency that is set to change the way we live. This isn't one of those 50 years from now deals, its happening now! Quantum living could be knocking at your front door sooner than you think!
    ______
    This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9/11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.
    Now you can hear Military Matters Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET on Wreaths Across America Radio available on the iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Audacy apps.
  • Military Matters

    Fast Take — Legacy of Vanessa Guillen

    09/12/2023 | 14 mins.
    Rod Rodriguez explores the aftermath of Vanessa Guillen's murder, such as the legal changes to a commander's involvement in sexual assault/harrassment investigations, the Fort Hood independent report, and "cover up" culture in the military. Did anything really change?
    ______
    This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9/11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.
    Now you can hear Military Matters Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET on Wreaths Across America Radio available on the iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Audacy apps.
  • Military Matters

    The murder of Vanessa Guillén, revisited

    09/05/2023 | 43 mins.
    In light of recent developments in the Vanessa Guillén case, we're revisiting our Season 2 episode. Host Rod Rodriguez talks with Natalie Khawam, the lawyer for Vanessa Guillén's family, and Stars and Stripes reporter Rose Thayer, who had been covering the case since its start.
    We discover how Guillén's family first suspected something was wrong the very day she disappeared and how their first push for help the following day included an interaction with her killer. We also discuss how the more questions the family asked about the whereabouts of their daughter, the more roadblocks to answering those questions the Army put down.
    ______
    This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9/11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.
    Now you can hear Military Matters Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET on Wreaths Across America Radio available on the iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Audacy apps.
  • Military Matters

    Fast Take — Farewell to Jack, we barely knew him

    08/29/2023 | 10 mins.
    Rod Rodriguez talks bidding farewell to Jack Murphy, the end of the season, and potentially the end of the show!
    ______
    This episode is brought to you by Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit helping build and donate homes to injured post 9/11 veterans. Visit HFOTUSA.org for more information.
    Now you can hear Military Matters Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at noon ET on Wreaths Across America Radio available on the iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Audacy apps.
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About Military Matters
Military Veterans and hosts Rod Rodriguez and Jack Murphy bring you stories and topics affecting our military, servicemembers, and veterans. Listen to the stories that matter, this is Military Matters.
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