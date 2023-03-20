Milenomics ² Podcast - No Annual Fee Edition

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sam Simon and Robert Dwyer
A Milenomics Production-- News related to Points and Miles. Tips & Tricks on how to Earn More miles, Maximize Credit Card Rewards, and Travel more than ever bef...
A Milenomics Production-- News related to Points and Miles. Tips & Tricks on how to Earn More miles, Maximize Credit Card Rewards, and Travel more than ever bef...

  • Episode 66: May 2023 Credit Card Welcome Offers
    0:41 Chase Approving Sapphire Applications Over 5/24? Both of us have been approved over 5/24 for a CSP Sam: Also approved for a CSR the next day Data points of this working for some, not working for others. No clear pattern. Worth a shot, but the priority should be the CSP over the CSR first. 04:29 Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonuses Bumped Through Referral 80,000 points $4,000 spend in 3 months, $95 annual fee not waived first year To generate a referral link: https://chase.com/referafriend 06:17 Chase Ink 90,000 Referral/Match https://chase.com/referafriend Ink referrals are getting 40,000 for the referral and 75,000 for the card Secure message to match after approval 08:16 Chase Aeroplan Mastercard (DoC) Direct Link (100k offer may still be working) Pay Yourself Back at 1.25 Cents per point (Shutdown risk?) $95 annual fee not waived first year 09:54 Air France/KLM Mastercard 70,000  (DoC) Direct Link 70,000 after $2,000 in 3 months $95 annual fee not waived first year 12:29 Wells Fargo Choice Hotels Cards (FM) 60,000 for $1,000, no AF 90,000 for $3,000, $95 AF Nice to see Wells Fargo taking over cards from Barclays! 13:45 Citi ShopYourWay Mastercard (Direct Link) $75 per $500 spent, up to $225 ($1500 spend) 5x gas, 3x Grocery/Restaurants up to $10k a year.  No longer issuing ThankYou Point version SYW points worth 1CPP for many gift cards. Easy cash out. 17:03 Never Forget: Amex Opportunities Abound
    5/7/2023
    18:25
  • Episode 65: The Current State of US Airlines
    We Assess the Current State of the Six Largest US Airlines...on today’s Milenomics² (No Annual Fee Edition) Podcast 0:24 Premise of the Discussion Everyone’s situation is different. Different hometown airport(s), different common destinations, different enthusiasm for taking on points & miles complexity to defray airfare costs, etc. That being the case, there’s are no one-size-fits-all solutions in this game That said, there are tendencies and trends that are worth being familiar with as it’s useful in informing moves you might make to prepare for future travel In this spirit, we think it’s a good time to take a look at the biggest domestic carriers. We’ll analyze them both for using their miles to fly their metal, the overall state of their frequent flyer program, their co-branded credit cards, their bank point relationships, how difficult they are to earn, and their overall position in the market. 04:21 American Could be the last remaining legacy carrier where close-in you can still find saver level awards for expensive cash fares, will have to see how this plays out with a supposed move to “fully dynamic” British Airways Avios (and other OneWorld partner awards) can still be a good play, but AA doesn’t seem to release much partner award space A good program to generate miles in, but if their utility becomes mostly for partner awards it significantly diminishes the value proposition for me With no bank point transfer partners, it can be tough to generate AA miles. Bilt transfers are possible.  Unique in that they partner with both Citi and Barclays, though churnability has become difficult Bottom Line: Still a lot of great partners, favorable partner award charts, and flexible change and cancellation terms. The value proposition with AA increasingly hinges on partner awards. 14:15 Delta Booking with Delta miles provides decent everyday value with flexible cancellation terms. Not a lot of clever angles here when cash prices are high. Issues with cancellations not actually happening. Need to follow up. Wide variety of co-branded Amex cards with probably the best churnability of any carrier due to targeted offers and lenient approval standards 15% discount on award travel if holding one of their Amex Delta cards. 1:1 transfer partner from Membership Rewards which have been one of the easier bank point currencies to generate the past 5 years Booking with 35% Amex Business Platinum rebate even more valuable than transferring (but beware Amex Travel hassles and harder to cancel) SkyClub membership for everyone who carries an Amex Platinum card is a nice perk when flying, though because of this they can be crowded Bottom Line: Weak SkyTeam alliance and expensive international awards make Delta a straightforward value proposition for domestic flights. 23:54 Southwest A wide variety of fun (if complicated) instruments for booking flights. Fun? I think that when things are going well they can be more 'fun' than other airlines to fly with. “Too good to be true” Companion Pass is perhaps the longest running and evidently effective campaigns in the space. In general, connections with Southwest stress their system and make for longer travel than necessary with other carriers Not low cost. Low fee.  Antique seating policy makes for trouble for families with children older than their cutoff of 6. 1:1 transfer partner from Chase Ultimate Rewards Wide variety of Chase co-branded cards (but 5/24 constraints can be limiting) Bottom Line: A carrier worth paying attention to if your hometown airport is dominated by Southwest, a carrier rarely flown otherwise 30:15 United Not a lot of angles for booking flights on United metal with United miles. Award chart for domestic flights seems truly dynamic - tied fully to cash price. Don’t see a lot saver level space release here either, so angles like booking with Star Alliance carriers are rare Travel Bank has favorable terms, making it one to consider for Amex incidentals. Flexible booking and cancellations with most fares. Bonus points for clearly labeling refundable fares vs. cancellable fares. Bonus points removed for not refunding without tons of interaction. 1:1 transfer partner from Chase Ultimate Rewards Typical assortment of co-branded Chase cards, but 5/24 can be limiting Bottom Line: Star Alliance tie-in (mostly for awards to Europe) keep me interested in earning United miles, but the partner chart has become a bit pricey 39:01 Alaska Award chart domestically for flying Alaska metal with Alaska miles rarely provides outsized value. Welcome bonuses of co-branded credit cards issued by Bank of America (personal and business) have become increasingly generous Still some good values to be had with premium partner awards No 1:1 bank point transfer partner “World Famous” companion pass requires spending more to get more value out of it, and not even half off at the end of the day Bottom Line: Unless you live near an airport well-served by Alaska, it’s an airline that’s still mostly one to accrue miles rather than fly. But with partner awards no longer offering differentiated value it could be an airline worth mostly ignoring. 47:18 JetBlue Usually just book with bank points or travel bank Has been a good candidate for use of Amex incidentals, but tone deaf tightened expiry of travel bank is industry worst. Partners come and go (Emirates/Etihad for example) and redemptions are so quirky it’s as if they don’t even know they exist Some opportunities with alliance with AA Nice that they allow family pooling of points, but they haven’t yet figured out how to configure a valuable loyalty program Mint is their single trick. Partner awards on Hawiian (need T, Z, or L fare bucket space) Co-branded cards issued by Barclays Quirky 250:200 Amex Membership Rewards transfer ratio Bottom Line: An airline to ignore if they don’t serve your airport. An airline that can’t be ignored if you live in Boston or near JFK 54:13 Bottom Line Discuss: How can we be rational? Are airline miles dead? Have airlines gone too far in diminishing their outsized value to the point where bank points are better? What’s your overall takeaway for yourself, and for family and friends looking for advice? Robert: “Thanks for joining us for this week. For a more in-depth discussion about points miles visit us at patreon.com/milenomics. There you’ll get a special link to listen to additional content, right in your mobile podcast app or on your computer, where we speak more freely about topics like these. Sam: You can reach us on Twitter @Milenomics and @RobertDwyer - we’d love to hear from you. Until then we’ll see you on the site...” Special Thanks to Morgan Housel for his excellent book and new Podcast.
    4/15/2023
    1:08:02
  • TravelStories Episode 9: Return to Asia
    Return to Asia Episode 9: Show Notes. Welcome back to another episode of Travel Stories, where this week we talk about returning to Asia! Over the past few years, the award availability to get to Asia has been limited but we are hoping that it will start to flow back. In this episode, Trevor dives into his recent family trip to Singapore and Bali and we get to hear all about it. From the flights they selected, the equipment they flew, the experience in business class, meal service, and fifth freedom flights. He shares his first experience with a new airline and also sheds light on some recommendations regarding flights; which to pick and when! We also hear about his experience at the Andaz Hotel in Singapore and the Hyatt Regency in Bali. For all this, and much more, tune into this jam-packed episode now. Enjoy! Key Points From This Episode: [00:06] An introduction to our topic for this week’s episode. [01:30] We talk about getting flights to different places. [02:44] Trevor talks us through their Asia trip itinerary. [04:06] The Singapore business-class experience. [05:18] Trevor’s most memorable takeaway from their Singapore flight. [07:24] The downside of the flight experience: the IFE. [07:45] The amenities kit and why it just isn’t the same. [08:40] We hear about the next special, leg of the flight. [09:40] The equipment he flew on for the next leg. [10:00] Fifth freedom flights and their benefits. [11:35] Why Trevor has avoided, thus far, flying with KLM. [12:20] Some of the pluses for flying with KLM. [14:19] Trevor tells us about his return trip and what made it memorable too. [17:30] Why the 17-hour flight was not the best; a few factors. [19:28] We hear about the meal service on the flight from Singapore to JFK. [20:50] A recommendation from Trevor for those traveling from Singapore to JFK. [22:00] The two flights from JFK/Newark to Singapore and which to pick and when. [23:20] The “Family” experience; flying with a 15-month-old. [25:30] Our thoughts on the Singapore service experience. [28:15] American Airlines: their last flight home. [30:01] Trevor talks about his decisions around American miles. [31:56] We hear about Trevor’s experience in Singapore. [34:40] The walkability of Singapore. [35:45] We hear about his experience at the Andaz Singapore hotel. [40:30] More about his time in Bali at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. [41:12] The regency club at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bali. [42:25] What made Sanur beach superior to others. [44:57] More about the amenities at the hotel. [46:00] Transportation: the experience and how he arranged it. Tweetables: “I personally, would recommend [anyone flying Singapore to JFK] to hold your meal to later in the flight so that you aren’t getting off the flight hungry.” — @tmount [0:20:49] “The Singapore service is insurmountable, they have their processes so refined and they do it so well.” — @tmount [0:25:01] “It’s very hard for me to think of a time or an encounter with a Singapore Airline staff member that wasn’t top-notch.” — @TktweetsKim [0:25:31] “Bali is a wonderful destination for stretching your travel budget; it’s a place where you can have a very comfortable beach getaway and not have to dig too deep into the wallet.” — @TktweetsKim [0:47:20] Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode: Singapore Airlines KLM Andaz Singapore by Hyatt Hotels Hyatt Regency Bali Thomas Kim on Twitter Trevor Mount on Twitter
    4/6/2023
    50:33
  • Checking In Ep 24: Japan and Disney with Joe Cheung
    0:23 Japan Trips: Past, present, and future 13:40 Disney Parks: What we're seeing, what we're hearing, and how do you approach advising clients? 29:00 Disney Concierge Cruise: Worth it? Check out Joe's Disney Deciphered Podcast To book a Disney vacation through Joe: [email protected] Subscribe to the Milenomics Podcast Network for more... Thanks to Joe for coming on the show!
    3/23/2023
    33:16
  • TravelStories Episode 8: Epic Guys Trip
    An Epic Guys Trip Episode 08: Show Notes. When you take a trip around the world with your friends, you are bound to come away from it with some pretty crazy stories. Today on the show, we are joined by Joey (who had the idea for this trip) and Geoff, who, along with our hosts TK and Trevor, went on an epic guys' trip around the world in June of 2018. Tuning in, you’ll hear all about our itinerary, how we booked optimal flights, and the points we earned along the way. We give a breakdown of the various hotels we stayed at, including the polarizing St. Regis in Singapore, some of the best meals we had, and the variety of planes we got to fly on during our trip. You’ll also learn how we managed to get our own private tour of an A380 Airbus and the lovely responses we got when we gifted our crew and attendants with special gifts. From Sydney to South Korea, Madrid, and Santiago, Chile, we had a whirlwind of a time and even got ourselves into a close call with one of our final flights. Tune in to hear all about our epic tales, long flights, unforgettable taxi rides, and much more! Key Points From This Episode: [00:11] Introducing today’s guests, Geoff and Joey, and our epic guys' trip in June 2018. [01:52] A shoutout to FlyerTalk and its under-credited Premium Deal Fares section. [03:49] An overview of the flight itinerary for our round-the-world trip. [05:06] The variety of planes we flew on, including the 747-400 on Qantas and the Singapore 777-300ER. [10:04] Our arrival in Sydney, the memorable meal we had, and our stay at the Park Hyatt. [11:32] Find who we saw in their airline pajamas during our breakfast at the Park Hyatt. [13:05] The special events that were happening at the Sydney Opera House during our time there and our experience of the pop-up Centurion Lounge. [15:09] The priority pass restaurants we visited in the international terminal in Sydney. [16:57] Our experience of the Qantas Lounge and what it has to recommend itself. [17:25] Giving gifts to the attendants and flight crew and the range of reactions we’ve seen. [20:09] Our arrival in Singapore and our positive opinion of St. Regis Singapore. [22:36] Some of the best meals we had in Singapore.  [25:09] One of Joey’s favorite flights on the trip and our arrival in Incheon, Korea. [26:50] The incredible chicken restaurant we were recommended by a taxi driver and our hike at the Heungryunsa Temple. [31:04] The two consecutive nights we spent flying and our experience of Dubai’s First Class Lounge. [33:39] Our day flight from Dubai to Madrid and how we got to explore the cockpit of an A380 Airbus. [36:08] The Prado Museum in Madrid, why there was such an enormous queue, and how TK got roped into taking photos for Russian influencers. [37:32] The dive bar we visited after our trip to the Prado Museum, called Taberna El Rincón de José and the best gin and tonics we’ve ever had. [39:43] Our eventful Uber trip to the airport, and how our driver accidentally took us to the pilot’s entrance. [45:21] The close call we had with catching our flight to Santiago, why our first-class tickets saved us, and how the rest of us got separated from TK. [52:08] Our stay in W in Santiago, the hike we went on, and why we’d like to return to Santiago, Chile. [53:32] Our final flights home and the miles we had accumulated throughout our trip. [56:58] What our next round-the-world trip might look like. Links Mentioned in Today’s Episode: FlyerTalk St. Regis Singapore Park Hyatt Sydney Heungryunsa Temple on TripAdvisor Taberna El Rincón de José on TripAdvisor Museo Del Prado
    3/20/2023
A Milenomics Production-- News related to Points and Miles. Tips & Tricks on how to Earn More miles, Maximize Credit Card Rewards, and Travel more than ever before.
