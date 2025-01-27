It’s the last week in January and boy howdy are we ready to be done. Strong options on Castor Oil Instagram Beauty Routines & Aaron Burr. Listener-Submitted Joke Topics: Ice Patches, Sports Betting, & Drones. Write to the show with joke ideas, visual art & music, or other thoughts to put in the box! [email protected] On this week’s show: Writing Jokes for RFK Jr. Michael Bay’s Milk Commercial Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Mary Kate & Ashley’s Fashion Brand People live in Greenland!? And more!
38:55
14 - Content Munchers
It’s inauguration week and controversial contrarian Michelle Wolf has got thoughts for your box. Strong opinions on everything this week, but most importantly: Double Sinks. Write to us with thoughts, joke ideas, visual art & music, or whatever else you’re thoughting about: [email protected] On this week’s show: Dave Chapelle’s SNL Monologue Donald Trump’s Inauguration Posse: RFK, Elon Musk & Joe Rogan Mark Zuckerberg’s New Look Are we the Mean Girl? Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Jam/Not My Jam And more! Big thanks to Robert & Charlie for our intro & outro music!
45:09
13 - Space Base
Michelle is back in the Thought Box this week with strong opinions on Drones & new jokes on listener-submitted topics. Big thanks to Robert for sending us a new intro song - check out his bands "thataway" & "Glacial Silt on Spotify! Also thanks to Charlie for the outro song! Write in to the show with Joke Topics, Questions, Jam/Not My Jams, music & voice memo submissions, and your favorite roasting vegetables! [email protected] On this week’s show: Fires in LA Baby Birthdays Curly Hair, Don’t Care Bad ASMR Seaglass, Blood Diamonds, and Conflict Minerals Listener-Submitted Jokes: Diddy & Jay Z, Tampons For Men, Buying Greenland & Canada
41:42
12 - Rise & Grind
Michelle is back and she, like you, is exactly the same as when we last met. Happy New Year & belated Insurrection Day just the same. We’re starting off the year with some dark jokes, some mic troubles (thanks for bearing with us there), and some strong opinions about the month of January. Write in to Thought Box with Joke Topics, Questions, Jam/Not My Jams, and any other thoughts! [email protected] On this week’s show: Resolutions & Motivational Quotes Cybertruck Rental Attack Trump’s Tasty Face American Riviera Orchard Jam Dating Sunday Plastic Surgery Victims Listener-Submitted Joke Topic: Americans in Europe
37:29
11 - Roast of 2024
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays ya filthy WolfBoxers! Michelle is back in the States for the holidays - she’s got strong opinions on Bad Christmas Movies & Bad Audiobooks. She also has A ROAST OF 2024 - it's uncensored, it's political, and it's the perfect way to say goodbye to the year. Write in to Thought Box with Joke Topics, Questions, Jam/Not My Jams, and any other thoughts! [email protected] On this week’s show: Planes Are Getting Worse & Phones Should Be Smaller Love Being Middle Aged Awful Audio Books & Secret BookTok ;) Christmas in Barcelona vs. Christmas in America Michelle Roasts 2024!