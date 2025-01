12 - Rise & Grind

Michelle is back and she, like you, is exactly the same as when we last met. Happy New Year & belated Insurrection Day just the same. We’re starting off the year with some dark jokes, some mic troubles (thanks for bearing with us there), and some strong opinions about the month of January. Write in to Thought Box with Joke Topics, Questions, Jam/Not My Jams, and any other thoughts! [email protected] On this week’s show: Resolutions & Motivational Quotes Cybertruck Rental Attack Trump’s Tasty Face American Riviera Orchard Jam Dating Sunday Plastic Surgery Victims Listener-Submitted Joke Topic: Americans in Europe