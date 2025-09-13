#653 - Fervent House Media

Kevin Sorbo wants you to know that having a gun and using it is perfectly compatible with Christianity. We discuss THE RELIANT (2019), a right-wing Christian movie in which the Second Amendment survives the fall of civilization. PLUS: Speaking of right-wing movies, it looks like ol' Sheriff Buford Pusser was hiding a secret. Join us on Patreon for an extra episode every week - https://www.patreon.com/michaelandus Our classic episode on the original Walking Tall - https://www.patreon.com/posts/503-suggested-by-99355800