Michael and Us
Luke Savage and Will Sloan
  • #654 - Fascinating Fascism
    Leni Riefenstahl remains the most famous of all Nazi propagandists, but to what extent can films like Triumph of the Will be rescued from their fascist origins. The revelatory new documentary RIEFENSTAHL (2024) argues persuasively: not at all. Join us on Patreon for an extra episode every week - https://www.patreon.com/michaelandus "Fascinating Fascism" by Susan Sontag - https://www.nybooks.com/articles/1975/02/06/fascinating-fascism/
    --------  
    1:03:43
  • #653 - Fervent House Media
    Kevin Sorbo wants you to know that having a gun and using it is perfectly compatible with Christianity. We discuss THE RELIANT (2019), a right-wing Christian movie in which the Second Amendment survives the fall of civilization. PLUS: Speaking of right-wing movies, it looks like ol' Sheriff Buford Pusser was hiding a secret. Join us on Patreon for an extra episode every week - https://www.patreon.com/michaelandus Our classic episode on the original Walking Tall - https://www.patreon.com/posts/503-suggested-by-99355800
    --------  
    1:12:28
  • PREVIEW - #652 - Cité libre
    Before they defined Canada's political landscape - and became adversaries on the question of Quebecois independence - Pierre Trudeau and René Lévesque were allies on the road to the Quiet Revolution. We discuss Donald Brittain's documentary THE CHAMPIONS, PART 1: UNLIKELY WARRIORS (1978) and the growing pains of Canada in its postwar era. PATREON-EXCLUSIVE EPISODE - https://www.patreon.com/posts/652-cite-libre-138171420
    --------  
    6:10
  • #651 - Break the Barrel
    The same year that American Pie became a cultural phenomenon, BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER (1999) re-invented the teen comedy from a queer angle. We try to figure out why the mainstream reception was so hostile. PLUS: So, what exactly is going on with the Cracker Barrel?? Join us on Patreon for an extra episode every week - https://www.patreon.com/michaelandus
    --------  
    43:53
  • PREVIEW - #650 - An 'I Love Lucy' Number (Newsroom Part 17)
    How far is one of America's most famous liberal creators willing to accommodate a critique of institutional power? We return to Aaron Sorkin's THE NEWSROOM with Season 2 Episode 7 ("Red Team III"), which brings the "Operation Genoa" story to a startling conclusion. PLUS: Checking in on Gavin Newsom's new Based rebrand. PATREON-EXCLUSIVE EPISODE - https://www.patreon.com/posts/650-i-love-lucy-137519725
    --------  
    4:15

About Michael and Us

A podcast about culture, politics, and our crumbling world. Hosted by Luke Savage and Will Sloan. Exclusive subscriber-only episodes: https://www.patreon.com/michaelandus/overview
