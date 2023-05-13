MESSmerized - Funny and faith based encouragement in marriage , family , Christian parenting , and finding purpose

Welcome to Cynthia Yanof’s newest podcast, MESSmerized.
Each week you’ll hear funny, authentic, and vulnerable conversations around everyday life, parenting, ... More
Episode 2 A Life-Changing Story with Darin Kinder
Have you ever heard a story that not only captivated you, but also changed your entire philosophy on how to live this life? Other than the Bible, I had never experienced something like that until I met Darin Kinder. Darin is a Secret Service Agent for the United States who has helped protect our last five presidents. He routinely works in over 38 countries and has more stories than the hours we have in the day. But he’s also a survivor of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center where he earned a Medal of Valor for his heroic actions. I’ve had the incredible opportunity to interview hundreds of people through the years, but Darin Kinder’s account of 9/11 has single-handedly impacted me the most—which is why I knew from the second I started this podcast he HAD to be my first guest. Please trust me when I say that you don’t want to miss this conversation. I promise you’ll be challenged to do the hard things in life even when everything in you wants to back down, give-up, or walk away. His story is MESSmerizing, but more importantly, so is his God. Links: Darin Kinder’s Ministry Sign-up for updates from Cynthia here
5/18/2023
50:48
Episode 1 “Unsettled” with Cynthia Yanof
Welcome to our first season of MESSmerized! We’re kicking off this shiny new podcast with a real and humorous conversation around the ways God unsettles us in order to gently move (or shove) us into new seasons. The definition of mesmerized is “to hold the attention of someone to the exclusion of all else.” So how do we focus on something more than our everyday struggles with approval, busyness, achievement, image, and everything else that so easily captures our hearts? That’s exactly where we are headed with today’s show and I promise you don’t want to miss it. One of my favorite quotes is by Louie Giglio: “Faith thrives in holy discontent. The greatest moments in life can often result from some of the most uncomfortable decisions. Nothing worth having comes without a cost.” What uncomfortable decision is God asking you to make? Why do we say “yes” in the face of the unknown? How do we stop weighing the costs and take that first step of obedience? If you’re anything like me, you’ve felt an unsettling in life that’s getting louder and louder. Let’s break it down together.
5/18/2023
34:08
Welcome to MESSmerized
Welcome to Cynthia Yanof’s newest podcast, MESSmerized. Each week you’ll hear funny, authentic, and vulnerable conversations around everyday life, parenting, and following Jesus. A variety of guests will challenge us to pursue a life filled with the things that really do matter. Cynthia Yanof is the host as well as an author, speaker, wife, and mother. She’s relatable, funny, and dead-set on never taking herself too seriously. Whatever mess you’re walking through, odds are she’s right there with you. Don’t miss a week as we dive headfirst into faith, family, and everyday ways to be MESSmerized by Jesus. Follow Cynthia Yanof @cynthiayanof https://www.instagram.com/cynthiayanof/ https://www.facebook.com/cynthia.yanof Copyright @2023 MESSmerizing Media
