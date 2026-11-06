MESSmerized - Funny and faith based encouragement in marriage , family , Christian parenting , and finding purpose

I'm starting to think Sissy Goff needs to quit accepting my podcast invitations for the sake of her dogs. 😂 Last time we recorded, her beloved Lucy had just passed away. This time, her new puppy, Patches, had to have surgery on both back legs. I'm not saying there's a connection, but I'm also not saying there isn't.



Thankfully, Sissy keeps coming back because she's one of my favorite people and one of the wisest voices out there when it comes to raising our kids. Today we're talking about something none of us particularly want to think about, but all of us will face in some form: walking our kids through grief, loss, and the really hard parts of life.



Sissy's new book, Helping Kids Through Grief, was inspired in part by the heartbreaking Covenant School shooting in Nashville, where she and the Daystar team walked alongside grieving families. We talk about why kids can be devastated one minute and running to a friend’s house the next, why grief sometimes looks like anger, and how to know when it's time to bring in a counselor. And thankfully, Sissy reminds us we don't need a counseling degree or perfectly rehearsed speech to help our kids through hard things.



And because we can't stay serious forever, we end with some behind-the-scenes scoop from Sissy's appearances on the Today show. Apparently, even experts in childhood anxiety get nervous on national television. 😂



You're going to love this one!



Helping kids Through Grief by Sissy Goff

All things Cynthia



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