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MESSmerized - Funny and faith based encouragement in marriage , family , Christian parenting , and finding purpose
Cynthia Yanof
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177 episodes
- I'm starting to think Sissy Goff needs to quit accepting my podcast invitations for the sake of her dogs. 😂 Last time we recorded, her beloved Lucy had just passed away. This time, her new puppy, Patches, had to have surgery on both back legs. I'm not saying there's a connection, but I'm also not saying there isn't.
Thankfully, Sissy keeps coming back because she's one of my favorite people and one of the wisest voices out there when it comes to raising our kids. Today we're talking about something none of us particularly want to think about, but all of us will face in some form: walking our kids through grief, loss, and the really hard parts of life.
Sissy's new book, Helping Kids Through Grief, was inspired in part by the heartbreaking Covenant School shooting in Nashville, where she and the Daystar team walked alongside grieving families. We talk about why kids can be devastated one minute and running to a friend’s house the next, why grief sometimes looks like anger, and how to know when it's time to bring in a counselor. And thankfully, Sissy reminds us we don't need a counseling degree or perfectly rehearsed speech to help our kids through hard things.
And because we can't stay serious forever, we end with some behind-the-scenes scoop from Sissy's appearances on the Today show. Apparently, even experts in childhood anxiety get nervous on national television. 😂
You're going to love this one!
Helping kids Through Grief by Sissy Goff
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- Have you ever wanted to pray but couldn't find the words? Or wondered if reading someone else's prayer is somehow cheating? I mean, aren't we supposed to come up with our own prayers? I've definitely wrestled with that one. 😂
Today I'm talking with Doug McKelvey, author of the beautiful Every Moment Holy books, and this was a conversation I didn't realize how much I needed. We talk about finding God in the ordinary moments of life, why written prayers can be so meaningful, and his newest book, Every Moment Holy: Rites of Passage, which every parent of a teenager or young adult needs to know about.
But one of the most meaningful parts of our conversation was Doug sharing his experience during a season when he was doing exactly what he believed God had called him to do, yet so many things in his life seemed to be going wrong. It wasn't until someone asked him a simple question that he began to consider whether he was facing spiritual resistance. His perspective gave me a lot to think about in my own life, and I think it will for you too.
I'm so glad you're here for this conversation!
All things Cynthia
Every Moment Holy
Every Moment Holy: Rites of Passage
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- If you've ever convinced yourself your kindergartner's reading struggles mean he'll never get into college, hold a job, or leave your house, welcome. I've been there. 😂
After 23 years of parenting, I've learned that some of the things we worry about most aren't the things that matter most. And some of the struggles we desperately want God to take away from our kids might actually be the very things He's using to shape them.
Today we're talking about what it means to build our families on a firm foundation in a world that seems to value everything but the things that matter eternally. I'm also sharing four parenting lessons I learned at the playground (because apparently there's more to learn there than just how to avoid getting taken out by a swing).
We're talking about letting kids struggle, not comparing their paths, finding the right people, and figuring out what success should actually look like for our families.
Because at the end of the day, our goal isn't to raise impressive kids. It's to raise kids who know and follow Jesus.
Whether your kids are five or twenty-five, this one's for you. And trust me, I needed the reminder just as much as anyone.
For more playground rules parenting advice check out Life is Messy, God is Good
All things Cynthia
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- After 25 years of marriage, I've learned one critical thing: my husband loves a good gift, and I'd prefer someone just unload the dishwasher. And that's just one of the many things we're talking about with this week's legendary guest, Dr. Gary Chapman, the man who literally wrote the book on love languages.
We're talking about why you can know your spouse's love language and still completely miss the mark. Turns out, there are different "dialects" within each love language, and what makes one person feel loved might drive another person absolutely crazy. We get into why good intentions aren't always enough, how to stop turning every disagreement into a courtroom argument, and why the attitude we bring into marriage might matter more than how we're feeling about our spouse on any given Tuesday.
Dr. Chapman also shares some great advice on loving our kids as they grow, why our love languages can look different depending on the season of life, and one simple question we should be asking our spouses every few weeks. Oh, and if you're wondering about the behind-the-scenes of my conversation with one of the world's leading relationship experts, I'll just say I accidentally missed our original interview. Thankfully, grace appears to be one of his love languages, too.
Don't miss this one, friends. It's funny, practical, and a really good reminder that loving someone well isn't just about what we're giving, but whether they're actually receiving it.
The Love Language That Matters Most by Dr. Gary Chapman
5 Love Languages Website
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Episode 161: Max Lucado on Unbreakable Courage and Staying Steadfast in Hard Times10/07/2026 | 38 mins.I’ve had the privilege of interviewing Pastor Max Lucado many times over the years, and somehow it never gets old. He’s someone so many of us have admired for years and years, which means I decided it was time to ask him a few questions I’ve been saving. You’re welcome. 😊
Today Pastor Max tells us the spiritual habit that has shaped his faith more than any other, what he wishes every 40-year-old knew, what every 70-year-old needs to remember, which Bible character he most wants to sit down with in heaven, and what he would preach if he only had one sermon left.
I know, right?
We also have such a meaningful conversation about courage—what it looks like to stay steady when you feel outnumbered, discouraged, exhausted, or like you’re the only one trying to live faithfully. Max takes us into the life of Elijah and reminds us that courage isn’t about never struggling, but knowing where to anchor your faith when you do.
This is such a special conversation with one of my spiritual heroes. I can’t wait for you to listen. And pretty please, share it with a friend too!
All Things Cynthia
Unbreakable Courage: Strong Faith in an Age of Anxiety, Chaos, and Exhaustion by Max Lucado
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About MESSmerized - Funny and faith based encouragement in marriage , family , Christian parenting , and finding purpose
Welcome to Cynthia Yanof’s newest podcast, MESSmerized. Each week you’ll hear funny, authentic, and vulnerable conversations around everyday life, parenting, and following Jesus. A variety of guests will challenge us to pursue a life filled with the things that really do matter. Cynthia Yanof is the host as well as an author, speaker, wife, and mother. She’s relatable, funny, and dead-set on never taking herself too seriously. Whatever mess you’re walking through, odds are she’s right there with you. Don’t miss a week as we dive headfirst into faith, family, and everyday ways to be MESSmerized by Jesus. Copyright @2023 MESSmerizing MediaPodcast website
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