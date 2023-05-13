MESSmerized - Funny and faith based encouragement in marriage , family , Christian parenting , and finding purpose

Episode 2 A Life-Changing Story with Darin Kinder

Have you ever heard a story that not only captivated you, but also changed your entire philosophy on how to live this life? Other than the Bible, I had never experienced something like that until I met Darin Kinder. Darin is a Secret Service Agent for the United States who has helped protect our last five presidents. He routinely works in over 38 countries and has more stories than the hours we have in the day. But he’s also a survivor of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center where he earned a Medal of Valor for his heroic actions. I’ve had the incredible opportunity to interview hundreds of people through the years, but Darin Kinder’s account of 9/11 has single-handedly impacted me the most—which is why I knew from the second I started this podcast he HAD to be my first guest. Please trust me when I say that you don’t want to miss this conversation. I promise you’ll be challenged to do the hard things in life even when everything in you wants to back down, give-up, or walk away. His story is MESSmerizing, but more importantly, so is his God. Links: Darin Kinder’s Ministry Sign-up for updates from Cynthia here