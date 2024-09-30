What Was David Stearns' REAL Reaction To Juan Soto Signing With The Mets?! | Meet at the Apple

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns joins Meet at the Apple for a must-watch deep dive into the team's blockbuster offseason! He shares his raw reaction to landing Juan Soto, the importance of re-signing Pete Alonso, and how the Mets are building a championship-caliber roster. Stearns also discusses his approach to long-term contracts, the depth of the Mets' 2025 starting rotation, and what fans should expect this season. Plus, exclusive behind-the-scenes insights on the NL East competition, top Mets prospects, and Stearns' own Mets fandom growing up. ⏱ 00:00 - David Stearns' reaction to landing Juan Soto ⏱ 02:30 - Reflecting on the Mets' 2024 season turnaround ⏱ 05:00 - Raising expectations for 2025 after last season's NLCS run ⏱ 07:50 - Pete Alonso re-signs! How it impacts the Mets lineup ⏱ 10:20 - Long-term contracts philosophy & roster flexibility ⏱ 14:05 - Energy & chemistry: The importance of clubhouse culture ⏱ 17:30 - 2025 starting rotation: Can the Mets' pitching dominate? ⏱ 21:00 - What truly defines an "Ace" in MLB? ⏱ 24:15 - Inside the Mets' biggest offseason in franchise history ⏱ 28:40 - How trade negotiations really happen behind closed doors ⏱ 32:10 - The role of the Mets' farm system in 2025 ⏱ 35:50 - Prospects to watch this season 🚀 ⏱ 39:20 - Stearns' favorite Mets playoff moment from last season ⏱ 42:00 - Why Carlos Mendoza is the right manager for this team ⏱ 45:15 - The NL East race: Where do the Mets stack up? ⏱ 48:40 - A message to Mets fans ahead of Opening Day