What Was David Stearns' REAL Reaction To Juan Soto Signing With The Mets?! | Meet at the Apple
Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns joins Meet at the Apple for a must-watch deep dive into the team's blockbuster offseason! He shares his raw reaction to landing Juan Soto, the importance of re-signing Pete Alonso, and how the Mets are building a championship-caliber roster. Stearns also discusses his approach to long-term contracts, the depth of the Mets' 2025 starting rotation, and what fans should expect this season. Plus, exclusive behind-the-scenes insights on the NL East competition, top Mets prospects, and Stearns' own Mets fandom growing up.
⏱ 00:00 - David Stearns' reaction to landing Juan Soto
⏱ 02:30 - Reflecting on the Mets' 2024 season turnaround
⏱ 05:00 - Raising expectations for 2025 after last season’s NLCS run
⏱ 07:50 - Pete Alonso re-signs! How it impacts the Mets lineup
⏱ 10:20 - Long-term contracts philosophy & roster flexibility
⏱ 14:05 - Energy & chemistry: The importance of clubhouse culture
⏱ 17:30 - 2025 starting rotation: Can the Mets' pitching dominate?
⏱ 21:00 - What truly defines an "Ace" in MLB?
⏱ 24:15 - Inside the Mets’ biggest offseason in franchise history
⏱ 28:40 - How trade negotiations really happen behind closed doors
⏱ 32:10 - The role of the Mets' farm system in 2025
⏱ 35:50 - Prospects to watch this season 🚀
⏱ 39:20 - Stearns’ favorite Mets playoff moment from last season
⏱ 42:00 - Why Carlos Mendoza is the right manager for this team
⏱ 45:15 - The NL East race: Where do the Mets stack up?
⏱ 48:40 - A message to Mets fans ahead of Opening Day
Steve Cohen on Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor & a High-Stakes Meeting That Kept Pete Alonso in New York
Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals the inside story of how he secured Pete Alonso’s return, including a surprising meeting with Scott Boras. He breaks down the team’s strategy for 2025, Juan Soto’s game-changing impact, and Francisco Lindor’s leadership on and off the field. Cohen also discusses the Mets’ evolving roster, fan expectations, and his commitment to building a championship contender. Don’t miss this exclusive interview packed with must-know insights for every Mets fan!
Drew Gilbert, Ryan Clifford & Kris Gross Break Down WHY the Mets Have The System in Baseball!
🔥 THIS IS THE METS PODCAST EPISODE YOU CAN’T MISS! 🔥
The future of the New York Mets is HERE, and we’re breaking it all down with Kris Gross (VP of Amateur Scouting), Ryan Clifford, and Drew Gilbert – two of the brightest young stars in the system!
💥 Why did Clifford & Gilbert say New York is BETTER than Houston?
💥 What REALLY went down when they were traded for Justin Verlander?
💥 How the Mets' minor league culture is BUILT TO WIN!
💥 Behind-the-scenes scouting secrets from Kris Gross!
This episode of Meet at the Apple takes you deep inside the Mets’ player development pipeline, from scouting & drafting to making it big at Citi Field!
🔷 If you love the Mets, the future, and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, this is your episode!
00:00 - Intro 🎙️
01:17 - State of the Mets Farm System 🔵🟠
02:31 - First Impressions of the Mets 🤝
02:52 - Inside the Justin Verlander Trade 🔥
06:11 - 2025 International Signings 👀
07:09 - Mets Dominican Academy & Player Development 📚
08:01 - Ownership’s Impact on the Organization 💰
08:39 - Ryan Clifford’s First Time at Citi Field ✨
09:55 - Meeting Mets Legends 🤯
11:49 - Winning Culture in the Minors 🏆
12:41 - How Scouts Evaluate Talent 🔍
14:56 - Drew Gilbert & Jett Williams' Friendship 🤣
16:00 - Looking Ahead to Spring Training 2025 🌴⚾
16:21 - Outro & Where to Watch 🎧
Elian Peña & 2025 IFA Class | Exclusive Breakdown w/ Mets Manager of International Scouting Rosario Chiovaro
This episode features an exclusive interview with Rosario Chiovaro, the Mets Manager of International Scouting, as we break down the biggest names in the 2025 IFA class, including Elian Peña, Roni García, and Aiberson Blanco.
We cover everything from scouting international prospects to how the Mets are building an elite farm system. Plus, we discuss Francisco Álvarez’s rise, the Mets' strategy of signing power arms, and the hidden gems in the Dominican Summer League (DSL).
🔥 Topics Covered:
✔️ What is International Free Agency and how does it work?
✔️ Why is Elian Peña a five-tool superstar in the making?
✔️ How the Mets' scouting process finds the next MLB stars
✔️ The next wave of Mets international talent – Who should fans watch?
✔️ How international players adjust to life in the U.S.
✔️ The Mets' focus on power arms and premium position players
✔️ Inside the Dominican Summer League – the first step to the big leagues
✔️ What’s next for these prospects?
David Wright, Matt Harvey and Jonathon Niese Reflect on the 2015 Mets Season | Meet at the Apple
It's hard to believe 2015 was 10 years ago, in this panel David Wright, Matt Harvey and Jonathon Niese look back at the year and some of the most memorable moments like David's World Series home run, the weekly Harvey Day filled with "Harveys Better" chants, the night Wilmer Flores thought he got traded, the night the Mets caught the Nationals and hit 3 home runs on 5 pitches, some Lucas Duda appreciation and a few more of the moments Mets fans will never forget.
Meet at the Apple with your hosts Vito Calise (@VitoFCalise) and Jonathan Baron (@JMB9191) every Monday and Thursday with exclusive access to the Mets! This is not your everyday baseball podcast; you can get the stats anywhere… Here you’ll get an inside look into the players you love to watch beyond the diamond highlighted by a weekly appearance by Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza!