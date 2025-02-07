Ep. 3 Why We Keep Choosing the People Who Dont Choose Us!
So in this episode, we’re going to break down:
Why we keep choosing people who don’t choose us.
The root of this pattern and how to actually heal it.
How to take a year to truly build your own happiness.
If you’re ready to break this cycle once and for all, get your pen and paper, because were diving in!
19:08
Ep. 2 Is Imposter Syndrome Ruining Your Relationships?
Podcast Title: Breaking Free from Imposter Syndrome
In this episode, we dive deep into how imposter syndrome shows up in every part of life—self-worth, career, and relationships. From overanalyzing emails from your boss to questioning your value in dating, imposter syndrome convinces you that you’re not enough. But here’s the truth: your past does not define you. Learn how to recognize these thoughts, rewire your mindset, and step into the confidence you deserve. You are already worthy—no more proving, no more chasing.
17:22
Ep. 1 Let's Get Real on All Things Self Worth
In this first episode of Masterpiece, Dr. Natalie Harvey explores the transformative power of self-worth and how it shapes every aspect of your life. Sharing her personal journey of reclaiming her worth after years of chasing validation, Dr. Natalie provides actionable steps to build self-respect, set boundaries, and align your actions with your belief in your value. Discover what self-worth truly looks like in practice and learn how to stop settling for less than you deserve. This empowering episode is a must-listen for anyone ready to step into their most confident, authentic self.
Welcome to Masterpiece podcast where transformation, empowerment, and self-worth take center stage. I'm Dr. Natalie Harvey and my mission is to help you break free from the patterns holding you back so you can step into the confident, empowered woman you’ve always been meant to be.
This podcast is your reminder that your potential is limitless and that becoming the best version of yourself starts with the mindset shifts we uncover here. If you’re ready to level up in every area of your life and create a future full of love, purpose, and confidence, you're in the right place!