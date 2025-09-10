Powered by RND
BusinessNews
  • Labubus Win the US Open and American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney Bet Pays Off
    Welcome to Marketing Brew Weekly! This week we’re discussing Nike’s new ad for Gen Z, why American Eagle continues to win the denim wars, how Labubus really took the spotlight at the US Open, and which brands tried their best to capitalize on Taylor Swift’s big news.  00:00 Intro 00:35 Nike’s new slogan 04:17 American Eagle continues to soar 12:32 Labubus win the US Open 19:05 Taylor Swift’s Effect on Brands and Find the Fake game  This episode was sponsored by Digicom. To learn more, go to digicom.io/brew.  Subscribe to the Marketing Brew newsletter: https://www.marketingbrew.com/ Watch Marketing Brew Weekly on YouTube:   https://www.youtube.com/@MarketingBrew Follow Marketing Brew Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marketingbrew/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/marketing-brew/ Have a question for us? Send us an email or voice note to [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Marketing Brew Weekly gives marketing professionals insightful analysis and a lively conversation on the latest trending topics in the world of media and advertising, from the Marketing Brew reporters who know the industry best.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    26:59
  • Introducing Marketing Brew Weekly
    Welcome to the Marketing Brew Weekly show! The team behind the powerhouse Marketing Brew newsletter will now keep you up to date on the latest in marketing, advertising, and culture in podcast form too! Every Wednesday, join hosts Jennimai Nguyen, Kelsey Sutton, and Katie Hicks for a gab sesh featuring breakout social campaigns, rebrands gone wrong, and industry trends the internet can’t stop talking about. We’re here to help you level up at work, and have a laugh while you’re at it.  Subscribe to the Marketing Brew newsletter: https://www.marketingbrew.com/ Subscribe to  Marketing Brew Weekly on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketingBrew?sub_confirmation=1  Follow Marketing Brew Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marketingbrew/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/marketing-brew/ Have a question for us? Send us an email to: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Marketing Brew Weekly gives marketing professionals insightful analysis and a lively conversation on the latest trending topics in the world of media and advertising, from the Marketing Brew reporters who know the industry best.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Marketing Brew Weekly

Marketing Brew Weekly gives marketing professionals insightful analysis and a lively conversation on the latest trending topics in the world of media and advertising, from the Marketing Brew reporters who know the industry best.
