ChatGPT Releases Code Interpreter: Your Personal Data Scientist (#115)
Is this the end of analytic companies?
Kipp and Kieran get their minds blown on the newest A.I. innovation, aka your on-demand developer & data scientist. Learn how A.I. is democratizing everything, the communities A.I. will disrupt, and how data visualization just got unbelievably easy for your business.
Mentions
Chat GPT code interpreter https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-plugins#code-interpreter
Chegg https://www.chegg.com/
Ethan Mollick tweet https://twitter.com/emollick/status/1653189190354452480
Jason Calacanis tweet on code interpreter https://twitter.com/Jason/status/1653133567495667712
Rowan Cheung Twitter https://twitter.com/rowancheung
Rowan Cheung newsletter https://www.therundown.ai/
Share GPT plug-in https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/sharegpt-share-your-chatg/daiacboceoaocpibfodeljbdfacokfjb?hl=en-GB
Jason Calacanis tweet on Share GPT https://twitter.com/Jason/status/1653134440544219137
Packy Mccormick’s article https://www.notboring.co/p/intelligence-superabundance
Ethan Mollick's tweet on creating a gif https://twitter.com/emollick/status/1653451648826757121
Stack Overflow https://stackoverflow.com/
Sequoia Capital on AI Agents https://www.sequoiacap.com/article/ai-agents-perspective/
Tweet on Midjourney 5.1 https://twitter.com/maxescu/status/1653649479541637122
We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod
Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain!
Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934
If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends.
We really appreciate your support.
Host Links:
Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar
Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat
‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.
5/4/2023
27:14
Use This A.I. Marketing Strategy To Grow Your Business In 2023 (#114)
Don’t know where to get started with A.I. for your business? Here’s a comprehensive guide.
Kipp and Kieran go behind the scenes to give you A.I. strategies you can start today to transform your marketing completely. Learn how to take a known strategy and integrate A.I. into it, the top-down model vs. bottoms-up model approach to A.I., how to create A.I. opportunities for your team, and how HubSpot is approaching A.I. internally.
Mentions
Tweet about Zillow teams https://twitter.com/altcap/status/1644717489165676546?cxt=HHwWhMC9mfT1mtMtAAAA
ChatSpot.ai https://chatspot.ai/
Workbounce https://workbounce.com/
5/2/2023
34:29
The Future Of Marketing In An A.I. World w/ Phil Agnew (#113)
How will AI impact decision-making and human interaction?
Kipp and Kieran are joined by Phil Agnew (Host of Nudge Podcast) to dive deep into the implications A.I. will have not only on human interaction but how it impacts marketing decisions. Learn the importance of being distinct within your field, the gap between good and great from marketing with A.I., and whether A.I. will make us more or less innovative.
About Phil Agnew
Phil works for Buffer. He is a keen writer and avid public speaker with specific interests in product marketing, brand development, and entrepreneurialism. He is also the host of Nudge, a podcast that helps marketers understand the science behind good marketing.
Check out Phil’s work!
Nudge Podcast https://www.nudgepodcast.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/p_agnew
Mentions
iCat unplugging https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Kf9coMuVuI
Eliezer Yudkowsky on Lex Fridman Podcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaTRHFaaPG8
Von Restorff effect https://thebehavioursagency.com/von-restorff-effect/#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20Von%20Restorff,ll%20remember%20the%20red%20one.
Evolutionary Ideas by Sam Tatam https://www.harriman-house.com/evolutionaryideas
Blindsight by Matt Johnson and Prince Ghuman https://www.amazon.com/Blindsight-Mostly-Hidden-Marketing-Reshapes/dp/1950665062
Labor Illusion https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Pages/item.aspx?num=40158
4/27/2023
30:35
Use A.I. To Accelerate Your Career While Others Panic (Complete Guide) (#112)
Are entry-level jobs going away?
Kipp and Kieran dive into how A.I. can make you more money and accelerate your career. Learn how each different role within marketing will be impacted by AI, the importance of niching down, and why there’s never been a better time to invest your own time in AI.
Mentions
Neil Patel Episode https://link.chtbl.com/gSbbVkES
Zapier https://zapier.com/
Prompt Storm https://promptstorm.app/
4/25/2023
32:22
AutoGPT: EVERYTHING You Need To Know (#111)
There’s a new A.I. on the block that makes ChatGPT sound like old news.
Kipp and Kieran dive into AutoGPT and the massive impact it will have on how we market and grow our businesses. Learn the AutoGPT uses cases for business, the first-mover advantage in marketing, what AutoGPT will do for you in the next 6-18 months, the biggest opportunity in AI for businesses, and why Google is reinventing itself.
Mentions
AutoGPT code https://github.com/Significant-Gravitas/Auto-GPT
Meditations and Moloch https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch/
Lex Fridman #243 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pvpNKUPbIY
Kipp Tweet https://twitter.com/kippbodnar/status/1648294281671585795
Tweet on Scaleout AI Readiness Report https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1648075299618435073
Neil Patel EP https://link.chtbl.com/gSbbVkES
Booking.com https://www.booking.com/
Kayak https://www.kayak.com/
About Project Magi https://neilpatel.com/blog/project-magi/
Kipp Bodnar (HubSpot’s CMO) and Kieran Flanagan (Zapier’s CMO), lead you down the rabbit hole of marketing trends, growth tactics and innovation. On the way you’ll pick up undiscovered strategies to give you that slight edge for success. These are not your typical twitter thread regurgitated marketing tactics that everyone is doing. These are new methods, with unfiltered examination of successful fresh ideas.