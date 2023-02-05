The Future Of Marketing In An A.I. World w/ Phil Agnew (#113)

How will AI impact decision-making and human interaction? Kipp and Kieran are joined by Phil Agnew (Host of Nudge Podcast) to dive deep into the implications A.I. will have not only on human interaction but how it impacts marketing decisions. Learn the importance of being distinct within your field, the gap between good and great from marketing with A.I., and whether A.I. will make us more or less innovative. About Phil Agnew Phil works for Buffer. He is a keen writer and avid public speaker with specific interests in product marketing, brand development, and entrepreneurialism. He is also the host of Nudge, a podcast that helps marketers understand the science behind good marketing. Check out Phil’s work! Nudge Podcast https://www.nudgepodcast.com/ Twitter https://twitter.com/p_agnew Mentions iCat unplugging https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Kf9coMuVuI Eliezer Yudkowsky on Lex Fridman Podcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaTRHFaaPG8 Von Restorff effect https://thebehavioursagency.com/von-restorff-effect/#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20Von%20Restorff,ll%20remember%20the%20red%20one. Evolutionary Ideas by Sam Tatam https://www.harriman-house.com/evolutionaryideas Blindsight by Matt Johnson and Prince Ghuman https://www.amazon.com/Blindsight-Mostly-Hidden-Marketing-Reshapes/dp/1950665062 Labor Illusion https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Pages/item.aspx?num=40158 We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed YouTube: ​​https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain! Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934 If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends. We really appreciate your support. Host Links: Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat ‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.