Business
Marketing Against The Grain
Hubspot
Kipp Bodnar (HubSpot's CMO) and Kieran Flanagan (Zapier's CMO), lead you down the rabbit hole of marketing trends, growth tactics and innovation.
BusinessMarketing
Available Episodes

5 of 119
  • ChatGPT Releases Code Interpreter: Your Personal Data Scientist (#115)
    Is this the end of analytic companies? Kipp and Kieran get their minds blown on the newest A.I. innovation, aka your on-demand developer & data scientist. Learn how A.I. is democratizing everything, the communities A.I. will disrupt, and how data visualization just got unbelievably easy for your business. Mentions Chat GPT code interpreter https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-plugins#code-interpreter  Chegg https://www.chegg.com/  Ethan Mollick tweet https://twitter.com/emollick/status/1653189190354452480 Jason Calacanis tweet on code interpreter https://twitter.com/Jason/status/1653133567495667712  Rowan Cheung Twitter https://twitter.com/rowancheung  Rowan Cheung newsletter https://www.therundown.ai/  Share GPT plug-in https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/sharegpt-share-your-chatg/daiacboceoaocpibfodeljbdfacokfjb?hl=en-GB  Jason Calacanis tweet on Share GPT https://twitter.com/Jason/status/1653134440544219137  Packy Mccormick’s article https://www.notboring.co/p/intelligence-superabundance  Ethan Mollick's tweet on creating a gif https://twitter.com/emollick/status/1653451648826757121  Stack Overflow https://stackoverflow.com/  Sequoia Capital on AI Agents https://www.sequoiacap.com/article/ai-agents-perspective/  Tweet on Midjourney 5.1 https://twitter.com/maxescu/status/1653649479541637122 We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed YouTube: ​​https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod  Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain! Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934   If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends. We really appreciate your support. Host Links: Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar   Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat  ‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.
    5/4/2023
    27:14
  • Use This A.I. Marketing Strategy To Grow Your Business In 2023 (#114)
    Don’t know where to get started with A.I. for your business? Here’s a comprehensive guide. Kipp and Kieran go behind the scenes to give you A.I. strategies you can start today to transform your marketing completely. Learn how to take a known strategy and integrate A.I. into it, the top-down model vs. bottoms-up model approach to A.I., how to create A.I. opportunities for your team, and how HubSpot is approaching A.I. internally. Mentions Tweet about Zillow teams https://twitter.com/altcap/status/1644717489165676546?cxt=HHwWhMC9mfT1mtMtAAAA  ChatSpot.ai https://chatspot.ai/  Workbounce https://workbounce.com/  We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed YouTube: ​​https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod  Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain! Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934   If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends. We really appreciate your support. Host Links: Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar   Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat  ‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.
    5/2/2023
    34:29
  • The Future Of Marketing In An A.I. World w/ Phil Agnew (#113)
    How will AI impact decision-making and human interaction? Kipp and Kieran are joined by Phil Agnew (Host of Nudge Podcast) to dive deep into the implications A.I. will have not only on human interaction but how it impacts marketing decisions. Learn the importance of being distinct within your field, the gap between good and great from marketing with A.I., and whether A.I. will make us more or less innovative. About Phil Agnew Phil works for Buffer. He is a keen writer and avid public speaker with specific interests in product marketing, brand development, and entrepreneurialism. He is also the host of Nudge, a podcast that helps marketers understand the science behind good marketing.  Check out Phil’s work! Nudge Podcast https://www.nudgepodcast.com/  Twitter https://twitter.com/p_agnew  Mentions iCat unplugging https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Kf9coMuVuI  Eliezer Yudkowsky on Lex Fridman Podcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaTRHFaaPG8  Von Restorff effect https://thebehavioursagency.com/von-restorff-effect/#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20Von%20Restorff,ll%20remember%20the%20red%20one.  Evolutionary Ideas by Sam Tatam https://www.harriman-house.com/evolutionaryideas  Blindsight by Matt Johnson and Prince Ghuman https://www.amazon.com/Blindsight-Mostly-Hidden-Marketing-Reshapes/dp/1950665062  Labor Illusion https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Pages/item.aspx?num=40158  We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed YouTube: ​​https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod  Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain! Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934   If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends. We really appreciate your support. Host Links: Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar   Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat  ‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.
    4/27/2023
    30:35
  • Use A.I. To Accelerate Your Career While Others Panic (Complete Guide) (#112)
    Are entry-level jobs going away? Kipp and Kieran dive into how A.I. can make you more money and accelerate your career. Learn how each different role within marketing will be impacted by AI, the importance of niching down, and why there’s never been a better time to invest your own time in AI. Mentions Neil Patel Episode https://link.chtbl.com/gSbbVkES  Zapier https://zapier.com/  Prompt Storm https://promptstorm.app/  We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed YouTube: ​​https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod  Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain! Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934   If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends. We really appreciate your support. Host Links: Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar   Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat  ‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.
    4/25/2023
    32:22
  • AutoGPT: EVERYTHING You Need To Know (#111)
    There’s a new A.I. on the block that makes ChatGPT sound like old news. Kipp and Kieran dive into AutoGPT and the massive impact it will have on how we market and grow our businesses. Learn the AutoGPT uses cases for business, the first-mover advantage in marketing, what AutoGPT will do for you in the next 6-18 months, the biggest opportunity in AI for businesses, and why Google is reinventing itself. Mentions AutoGPT code https://github.com/Significant-Gravitas/Auto-GPT  Meditations and Moloch https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch/  Lex Fridman #243 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pvpNKUPbIY  Kipp Tweet https://twitter.com/kippbodnar/status/1648294281671585795  Tweet on Scaleout AI Readiness Report https://twitter.com/nonmayorpete/status/1648075299618435073  Neil Patel EP https://link.chtbl.com/gSbbVkES  Booking.com https://www.booking.com/  Kayak https://www.kayak.com/  About Project Magi https://neilpatel.com/blog/project-magi/  We’re on Social Media! Follow us for everyday marketing wisdom straight to your feed YouTube: ​​https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGtXqPiNV8YC0GMUzY-EUFg  Twitter: https://twitter.com/matgpod  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matgpod  Thank you for tuning into Marketing Against The Grain! Don’t forget to hit subscribe and follow us on Apple Podcasts (so you never miss an episode)! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/marketing-against-the-grain/id1616700934   If you love this show, please leave us a 5-Star Review https://link.chtbl.com/h9_sjBKH and share your favorite episodes with friends. We really appreciate your support. Host Links: Kipp Bodnar, https://twitter.com/kippbodnar   Kieran Flanagan, https://twitter.com/searchbrat  ‘Marketing Against The Grain’ is a HubSpot Original Podcast // Brought to you by The HubSpot Podcast Network // Produced by Darren Clarke.
    4/20/2023
    31:16

More Business podcasts

About Marketing Against The Grain

Kipp Bodnar (HubSpot’s CMO) and Kieran Flanagan (Zapier’s CMO), lead you down the rabbit hole of marketing trends, growth tactics and innovation. On the way you’ll pick up undiscovered strategies to give you that slight edge for success. These are not your typical twitter thread regurgitated marketing tactics that everyone is doing. These are new methods, with unfiltered examination of successful fresh ideas.
Podcast website

