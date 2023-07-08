Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mark Groves Podcast

Podcast Mark Groves Podcast
Mark Groves
Jam out with Mark Groves as he takes you on a journey to explore the juiciest parts of the human experience and what it's like to live authentically in the mode...
Society & CultureRelationships
  • #301: Creating a Self-Loving and Liberated Life with Sarah Sapora
    Themes: Self Love, Relationships, Personal Development, Awakening, Body Liberation, Transformation, Boundaries, Grief, Truth, Social Media, Aging Summary:  Today I welcome Sarah Sapora to the show! Sarah is a writer, inspirational speaker, social media community leader, and the creator of size-inclusive live events and retreats. Sarah uses her voice to make personal growth accessible to plus-size women over 40. Leading with radical vulnerability, heart, and colorful humor, Sarah has helped hundreds of thousands of women learn to navigate the sticky place between self-acceptance and self-improvement.  Sarah shares about her messy journey to self-love, which she defines “any thought you think or action you take that gets you closer to your Ultimate You.” She talks about how she had to forgive herself for past behaviors and choices, let go of shame and self-judgment, and really look at her own sh*t in the eye to get brave enough to hold herself accountable to change. In her new book Soul Archeology, she shares a practical map of how to get un-stuck and stop self-abandoning so you can get closer to the real you—one small change at a time. Discover: Sarah’s journey to self-love and her experiences with body image, relationships, and how she found a way to surrender to the messy, uncomfortable aspects of life The correlation between body liberation and greater liberation How familiarity with old habits and identities can create resistance to transformation The challenges women face in a society that devalues and vilifies aging 00:00 Intro  04:35 The misconception about self-love 08:04 Breaking free from toxic relationships 14:46 Forgiving yourself 21:01 Resistance to transformation 25:02 Unmasking your true self 29:24 Surrendering 39:18 Soul Archaeology 45:10 The easy path is actually the hard path 47:24 How social media stole our attention span 52:52 Aging and the social value of women Links: Instagram: @sarahsapora - https://www.instagram.com/sarahsapora/ Website: https://SarahSapora.com Book: Soul Archeology - A (Totally Doable) Approach to Living a Self-Loving and Liberated Life: https://www.sarahsapora.com/book Sponsors: Primally Pure | Use code MARKGROVES for 15% off sitewide at primallypure.com Create the Love Cards | Use code CTLCARDS15 for 15% off at createthelove.com/cards Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/7/2023
    1:07:56
  • #300: Falling in Love with the Method – Solo Episode
    Themes: Love, Relationships, Death, Truth, Alignment, Awakening, Connection, Healing, Authenticity, Boundaries, Self-Worth, Self-Love, Transformation Summary:  In this special 300th solo episode, I share a profound realization about love and self-discovery that I recently had when listening to a lecture from Ram Dass. It's all about how we “fall in love with the method” – external triggers that make us feel alive and vibrant. But here's the thing: those methods only awaken something already within us. Join me as we explore the transformative power of choosing ourselves and embracing all of the painful and messy parts of our journeys. Come stand in possibility with me, and make this the moment that everything changes for you. Discover: Why we fall in love with “the method” and why it often takes us away from experiencing depth The importance of facing your pain instead of running from it The power of choice: choosing to fall in love with yourself rather than the method 00:00 Intro  00:23 Falling in love with the method 03:06 Relationship to death 05:11 Removing what’s not you 08:35 Unconditional love is not equal to unconditional tolerance 10:10 Find the methods that bring you alive 12:19 Your choices will impact how you feel about yourself Links: Create The Love Newsletter: https://mark-groves.mykajabi.com/newsletter Mark Groves Substack: https://markgroves.substack.com Create The Love Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/createthelove @createthelove Mark’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsmarkgroves @itsmarkgroves Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/createthelove @createthelove Sponsors: Cozy Earth | Use code GROVES for 40% off sitewide at cozyearth.com Create the Love Cards: Use code CTLCARDS15 for 15% off at createthelove.com/cards Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/31/2023
    17:36
  • #299: How to Make & Keep Friends with Dr. Marisa G. Franco
    Themes: Friendship, Love, Attachment, Vulnerability, Platonic Relationships, Intimacy, Connections, Culture, Society, Belonging Today I welcome an enlightening psychologist, international speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Marisa G. Franco! She is known for digesting and communicating science in ways that resonate deeply enough with people to change their lives. She works as a professor at The University of Maryland and authored the New York Times bestseller Platonic: How The Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and Keep—Friends. She writes about friendship for Psychology Today and has been a featured connection expert for major publications like The New York Times, The Telegraph, and Vice.  In this episode, we dive into friendship and attachment, the very real challenges we all experience around friendships and why we might be experiencing them, PLUS pro tips on how to initiate new friendships as an adult and keep them intimate, nourishing, and lasting. Discover: Why we devalue friendships and only focus on connection through romantic relationships Friendships with attachment theory applied and how it can help us be better friends How men and women approach relationships differently and the stigmas that need to be broken around that How to make and keep friends 00:00 Intro  01:19 Why do we devalue friendships? 03:46 Friendships and attachment styles 10:17 Friendships and conflict 12:40 Friends helped us to grow 17:35 Friendships between men and women 22:40 Male and female group behavior  24:34 Are we in a masculine-friendly culture? 26:53 Friendships and attractions 29:58 The fear of vulnerability 33:24 Skills you need to make and keep friends 36:20 Building connections and initiating friendships 44:56 How to maintain relationships Links: Dr. Franco’s Book: Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and—Keep Friends: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/676695/platonic-by-marisa-g-franco-phd/ Instagram: @DrMarisaGFranco - https://www.instagram.com/drmarisagfranco Website: http://www.DrMarisaGFranco.com Sponsors: Manna Vitality | Use code Mark20 for 20% off at mannavitality.com Primally Pure | Use code MARKGROVES for 15% off sitewide at primallypure.com Create the Love Cards | Use code CTLCARDS15 for 15% off at createthelove.com/cards Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/24/2023
    47:36
  • #298: Life Update: Marriage & Fatherhood – Solo Episode
    Themes: Parenting, Fatherhood, Pregnancy, Childbirth, Relationships, Truth, Human Behavior, Cancel Culture, Acceptance Summary:  It’s been a little while since I came on and did a life update, so in this solo episode I share some recent big life changes or initiations for me and Kylie. Marriage and parenthood have taken center stage, leading me on a profound journey of growth and self-discovery. So tune in and explore the magic of life and the transformative power of relationships with me.  Discover: Our spontaneous Sedona wedding and the profound birth of our baby boy, Jasper The joys and challenges of early parenthood and discovering the wonders of fatherhood The power of authentic connections and evolving dynamics of love and partnership The beauty of life's precious moments and the transformative journey of self-discovery 00:00 Intro  00:59 Getting married in Sedona 03:23 Restoring the sacred in birth 08:20 Becoming a father 12:52 Support during pregnancy and childbirth 16:22 Psychological safety in workplaces and relationships 22:21 The best part about being a father 24:17 Observing, healing, and speaking out Links: Create The Love Newsletter: https://mark-groves.mykajabi.com/newsletter Mark Groves Substack: https://markgroves.substack.com Create The Love Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/createthelove @createthelove Mark’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsmarkgroves @itsmarkgroves Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/createthelove @createthelove Sponsors: Organifi: Use code CREATETHELOVE for 20% off sitewide at organifi.com/createthelove Create the Love Cards: Use code CTLCARDS15 for 15% off at createthelove.com/cards Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/20/2023
    30:01
  • #297: Awakening to Right Relationship with Self with Jayson Gaddis
    Themes: Finding Yourself, Grief, Healing, Relationships, Mentors, Friendship, Connection, Transformation, Mental Health, Narcissism, Codependency Summary:  Today, I welcome back a returning guest and good friend, Jayson Gaddis! He is an artist, author, podcaster, speaker, executive coach, CEO, founder, human behavior specialist, and relationship expert. He is the creator of Interpersonal Intelligence® and Present Centered Relationship Coaching® and has trained over 200 coaches in 11 countries. His book Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict In Your High Stakes Relationships was voted Editors Choice, Best Non-fiction, and Best Leadership and Business Book in 2021 on Amazon.  In this episode, we talk about the powerful journey of awakening to the soul’s desire to be in right relationship with self. We both share personal experiences on how we found our guides or mentors, and what motivated us to continue seeking transformation. Jayson also dives into the challenges of being in a relationship with a person exhibiting covert narcissism, the importance of valuing oneself and setting boundaries, the role of community and supportive relationships in personal transformation, and the significance of confronting shame and engaging in grief work.  Discover: Going on a journey to finding yourself – finding a mentor and the motivation to go through a transformation Becoming comfortable with change and accepting the hard truths about ourselves The importance of being alignment with your core values and the transformative power of accountability and purposeful living Exploring the complexities of covert narcissism and other personality disorders in relationships 00:00 Intro  00:47 Journey to yourself 04:10 The pain of grace 06:01 The first step to finding yourself 10:42 How to find the right teacher or guide? 20:52 The feeling when you “feel seen” 24:45 Discovering what truly matters 27:10 Becoming the witness of transformation 31:49 Learning to embrace the hard truths 36:37 How to orient yourself to change 39:27 Relationship complexities with personality disorder 43:09 Recovery from covert narcissism 46:29 Grief as a gateway 51:49 Become a Helper   Links: Certified Relationship Coach Training (RCT): https://relationshipschool.com/rct  IG: https://www.instagram.com/jaysongaddis/ @jaysongaddis Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therelationshipschool @therelationshipschool Twitter: https://twitter.com/JayGaddis @JayGaddis LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaysongaddis/  Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JaysonGaddis   Sponsors: Cured Nutrition | Use code CREATETHELOVE for 20% off all products at curednutrition.com/createthelove Create the Love Cards | Use code CTLCARDS15 for 15% off at createthelove.com/cards See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/17/2023
    1:01:24

About Mark Groves Podcast

Jam out with Mark Groves as he takes you on a journey to explore the juiciest parts of the human experience and what it’s like to live authentically in the modern world. You’re invited to lay down what you were taught and explore new viewpoints and discoveries in mental and emotional health, physical health and wellness, relationships and the human connection, and hot topics of the world. Open your ears and your eyes to The Mark Groves Podcast.
