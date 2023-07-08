#297: Awakening to Right Relationship with Self with Jayson Gaddis

Themes: Finding Yourself, Grief, Healing, Relationships, Mentors, Friendship, Connection, Transformation, Mental Health, Narcissism, Codependency Summary: Today, I welcome back a returning guest and good friend, Jayson Gaddis! He is an artist, author, podcaster, speaker, executive coach, CEO, founder, human behavior specialist, and relationship expert. He is the creator of Interpersonal Intelligence® and Present Centered Relationship Coaching® and has trained over 200 coaches in 11 countries. His book Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict In Your High Stakes Relationships was voted Editors Choice, Best Non-fiction, and Best Leadership and Business Book in 2021 on Amazon. In this episode, we talk about the powerful journey of awakening to the soul's desire to be in right relationship with self. We both share personal experiences on how we found our guides or mentors, and what motivated us to continue seeking transformation. Jayson also dives into the challenges of being in a relationship with a person exhibiting covert narcissism, the importance of valuing oneself and setting boundaries, the role of community and supportive relationships in personal transformation, and the significance of confronting shame and engaging in grief work. Discover: Going on a journey to finding yourself – finding a mentor and the motivation to go through a transformation Becoming comfortable with change and accepting the hard truths about ourselves The importance of being alignment with your core values and the transformative power of accountability and purposeful living Exploring the complexities of covert narcissism and other personality disorders in relationships 00:00 Intro 00:47 Journey to yourself 04:10 The pain of grace 06:01 The first step to finding yourself 10:42 How to find the right teacher or guide? 20:52 The feeling when you "feel seen" 24:45 Discovering what truly matters 27:10 Becoming the witness of transformation 31:49 Learning to embrace the hard truths 36:37 How to orient yourself to change 39:27 Relationship complexities with personality disorder 43:09 Recovery from covert narcissism 46:29 Grief as a gateway 51:49 Become a Helper Links: Certified Relationship Coach Training (RCT): https://relationshipschool.com/rct IG: https://www.instagram.com/jaysongaddis/ @jaysongaddis Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therelationshipschool @therelationshipschool Twitter: https://twitter.com/JayGaddis @JayGaddis LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaysongaddis/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JaysonGaddis