#297: Awakening to Right Relationship with Self with Jayson Gaddis
Themes: Finding Yourself, Grief, Healing, Relationships, Mentors, Friendship, Connection, Transformation, Mental Health, Narcissism, Codependency
Summary:
Today, I welcome back a returning guest and good friend, Jayson Gaddis! He is an artist, author, podcaster, speaker, executive coach, CEO, founder, human behavior specialist, and relationship expert. He is the creator of Interpersonal Intelligence® and Present Centered Relationship Coaching® and has trained over 200 coaches in 11 countries. His book Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict In Your High Stakes Relationships was voted Editors Choice, Best Non-fiction, and Best Leadership and Business Book in 2021 on Amazon.
In this episode, we talk about the powerful journey of awakening to the soul’s desire to be in right relationship with self. We both share personal experiences on how we found our guides or mentors, and what motivated us to continue seeking transformation. Jayson also dives into the challenges of being in a relationship with a person exhibiting covert narcissism, the importance of valuing oneself and setting boundaries, the role of community and supportive relationships in personal transformation, and the significance of confronting shame and engaging in grief work.
Discover:
Going on a journey to finding yourself – finding a mentor and the motivation to go through a transformation
Becoming comfortable with change and accepting the hard truths about ourselves
The importance of being alignment with your core values and the transformative power of accountability and purposeful living
Exploring the complexities of covert narcissism and other personality disorders in relationships
00:00 Intro
00:47 Journey to yourself
04:10 The pain of grace
06:01 The first step to finding yourself
10:42 How to find the right teacher or guide?
20:52 The feeling when you “feel seen”
24:45 Discovering what truly matters
27:10 Becoming the witness of transformation
31:49 Learning to embrace the hard truths
36:37 How to orient yourself to change
39:27 Relationship complexities with personality disorder
43:09 Recovery from covert narcissism
46:29 Grief as a gateway
51:49 Become a Helper
