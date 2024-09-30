Powered by RND
March Madness 365: MBB with Andy Katz
March Madness 365: MBB with Andy Katz

Andy Katz, NCAA March Madness
Covering the newsmakers in men's college basketball all year long. New episodes every Tuesday.
SportsBasketball

Available Episodes

5 of 238
  • Andy's Way-Too-Early CBB Power 36
    With a couple of days to digest the 2024 Men's National Championship, Andy reveals his way-too-early Power 36 rankings live in the Bleacher Report app. Andy also shares his thoughts on head coach John Calipari's departure from Kentucky to Arkansas, and which coaches could take his place in Lexington.
    --------  
    24:27
  • 2024 Final Four Preview & Storylines
    Andy Katz reveals his top 5 storylines heading into the Final Four live in the Bleacher Report app.
    --------  
    15:47
  • Andy's 2023-2024 Regular Season Awards
    Andy Katz shares his 2023-2024 college basketball season award winners live in the Bleacher Report app. Categories include Player Of The Year, Coach Of The Year, Freshman Of The Year, First-Team All-America, and more!
    --------  
    17:36
  • Final Four Predictions
    Andy shares his Final Four and National Championship predictions live in the Bleacher Report app.
    --------  
    18:33
  • 2024 March Madness First Weekend Recap
    Andy recaps his top 5 moments from the first weekend of March Madness and later shares his Sweet 16 predictions
    --------  
    21:14

About March Madness 365: MBB with Andy Katz

