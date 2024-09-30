March Madness 365: MBB with Andy Katz

With a couple of days to digest the 2024 Men's National Championship, Andy reveals his way-too-early Power 36 rankings live in the Bleacher Report app. Andy also shares his thoughts on head coach John Calipari's departure from Kentucky to Arkansas, and which coaches could take his place in Lexington.
--------
24:27
2024 Final Four Preview & Storylines
Andy Katz reveals his top 5 storylines heading into the Final Four live in the Bleacher Report app.
--------
15:47
Andy's 2023-2024 Regular Season Awards
Andy Katz shares his 2023-2024 college basketball season award winners live in the Bleacher Report app. Categories include Player Of The Year, Coach Of The Year, Freshman Of The Year, First-Team All-America, and more!
--------
17:36
Final Four Predictions
Andy shares his Final Four and National Championship predictions live in the Bleacher Report app.
--------
18:33
2024 March Madness First Weekend Recap
Andy recaps his top 5 moments from the first weekend of March Madness and later shares his Sweet 16 predictions
