Mano a Mano: U.S. & Puerto Rico, Journey Toward A More Perfect Union

How Puerto Rican Voters Could Shape the 2024 Elections with Dr. Robert McClure | Mano a Mano Podcast

In this episode of the Mano a Mano Podcast, hosts George Laws Garcia and Martin Rivera from the Puerto Rico Statehood Council break down the critical issues at play in the 2024 elections and their profound implications for Puerto Rico's political future. We're talking federal and local races, the latest polling on statehood, independence, and free association, and what each choice could mean for Puerto Rico's path forward.Special guest Dr. Robert McClure, President and CEO of the James Madison Institute, joins us to dive into the growing influence of Puerto Rican voters stateside, particularly in key battlegrounds like Florida and Pennsylvania.Tune in as we explore:How the growth of Puerto Rican voters stateside is increasing attention to the statehood in the U.S. and challenging elected officials to address it head-onThe increasing spotlight on Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania during the 2024 Presidential election, and what it could mean for candidatesWhy the discussion of statehood for Puerto Rico will only become more urgent in the years and elections to comeFrom political status to the power of Puerto Rican voters, this episode offers a deep look into the issues that matter most. Don't miss this engaging discussion on Puerto Rico's future in the 2024 elections. Watch now and join the conversation!01:28 Puerto Rico's Symbolic Presidential Vote02:20 Gubernatorial Race Insights04:29 Puerto Rico's Status Question11:52 Stateside Politics Influencing Puerto Rico15:35 Puerto Rican Voters in Florida17:43 Interview with Dr. Robert McClure19:33 James Madison Institute's Role and Impact39:21 Puerto Rico's Territorial Status and Plebiscites42:04 Political Engagement and Statehood Advocacy46:35 The Growing Importance of the Statehood Issue49:36 Potential Impact of Pro-Independence Leadership56:12 Conclusion and Final Thoughts