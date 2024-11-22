Mano a Mano: U.S. & Puerto Rico, Journey Toward A More Perfect Union

The Impact of the 2024 Election on Puerto Rico's Future | Mano a Mano Episode 10
In this episode of the Mana a Mano podcast, George Laws García and Martín Rivera of the Puerto Rico Statehood Council break down the outcomes of the 2024 U.S. General Election and their implications for both Puerto Rico and the United States. They examine former President Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, discussing its broader significance, unexpected voter turnout trends across key demographics, and the political realignment these shifts suggest.The conversation then turns to Puerto Rico’s election results, spotlighting Jennifer González Colón’s historic election as governor, the overwhelming victory for statehood in the island’s plebiscite, and the symbolic presidential vote held in Puerto Rico. The hosts also analyze the challenges and opportunities statehood advocates may face in the next Congress, considering the altered political landscape and the clear electoral mandate for statehood.00:31 Election Results Breakdown04:51 Impact on Puerto Rican Voters07:38 Congressional Shifts and Leadership Changes13:42 Puerto Rico's Local Election Outcomes20:51 Puerto Rico's Plebiscite Results23:04 Symbolic Presidential Vote in Puerto Rico26:20 Looking Ahead: Future Political Landscape
Watch episodes of Mano a Mano on YouTube @PuertoRico51st.Interested in learning more about the statehood movement? Visit our Website: https://www.pr51st.comSign-up for Email Updates: http://www.pr51st.com/take-action/sign-up/Follow us on: Facebook - @PR51stTwitter - @PuertoRico51stInstagram - @PR51st Produced by Caandor Labs.
--------
34:22
How Puerto Rican Voters Could Shape the 2024 Elections with Dr. Robert McClure | Mano a Mano Podcast
In this episode of the Mano a Mano Podcast, hosts George Laws Garcia and Martin Rivera from the Puerto Rico Statehood Council break down the critical issues at play in the 2024 elections and their profound implications for Puerto Rico's political future. We’re talking federal and local races, the latest polling on statehood, independence, and free association, and what each choice could mean for Puerto Rico’s path forward.Special guest Dr. Robert McClure, President and CEO of the James Madison Institute, joins us to dive into the growing influence of Puerto Rican voters stateside, particularly in key battlegrounds like Florida and Pennsylvania.Tune in as we explore:How the growth of Puerto Rican voters stateside is increasing attention to the statehood in the U.S. and challenging elected officials to address it head-onThe increasing spotlight on Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania during the 2024 Presidential election, and what it could mean for candidatesWhy the discussion of statehood for Puerto Rico will only become more urgent in the years and elections to comeFrom political status to the power of Puerto Rican voters, this episode offers a deep look into the issues that matter most. Don’t miss this engaging discussion on Puerto Rico’s future in the 2024 elections. Watch now and join the conversation!01:28 Puerto Rico's Symbolic Presidential Vote02:20 Gubernatorial Race Insights04:29 Puerto Rico's Status Question11:52 Stateside Politics Influencing Puerto Rico15:35 Puerto Rican Voters in Florida17:43 Interview with Dr. Robert McClure19:33 James Madison Institute's Role and Impact39:21 Puerto Rico's Territorial Status and Plebiscites42:04 Political Engagement and Statehood Advocacy46:35 The Growing Importance of the Statehood Issue49:36 Potential Impact of Pro-Independence Leadership56:12 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Watch episodes of Mano a Mano on YouTube @PuertoRico51st.Interested in learning more about the statehood movement? Visit our Website: https://www.pr51st.comSign-up for Email Updates: http://www.pr51st.com/take-action/sign-up/Follow us on: Facebook - @PR51stTwitter - @PuertoRico51stInstagram - @PR51st Produced by Caandor Labs.
--------
1:01:00
The Road Ahead for Puerto Rico: Plebiscite Insights and Political Dynamics ft Luis Davila Pernas
In this episode of the Mano a Mano podcast, George Laws Garcia and Martin Rivera discuss crucial updates for the 2024 presidential election and Puerto Rico’s political status plebiscite. They are joined by Luis Dávila Pernas, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Puerto Rico and Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA). The conversation covers the Democratic Party’s endorsement of the Puerto Rico Status Act, the implications of recent Supreme Court decisions, and PRFAA’s role in bridging Puerto Rico with the federal government. They also delve into the significance of upcoming votes and how individuals can advocate for statehood and other political statuses for Puerto Rico.00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview00:41 Federal Government Funding and Congressional Updates01:34 Democratic National Convention Highlights03:55 Supreme Court Decision on Puerto Rico Plebiscite07:19 Interview with Luis Davila Pernas09:01 Role and Importance of PRFAA12:21 Political Dynamics and Democratic Party Involvement18:33 Puerto Rico Status Act and Future Prospects36:13 Significance of the Upcoming Plebiscite41:06 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Watch episodes of Mano a Mano on YouTube @PuertoRico51st.Interested in learning more about the statehood movement? Visit our Website: https://www.pr51st.comSign-up for Email Updates: http://www.pr51st.com/take-action/sign-up/Follow us on: Facebook - @PR51stTwitter - @PuertoRico51stInstagram - @PR51st Produced by Caandor Labs.
--------
43:43
Economic Reforms and the Quest for Statehood with Jose Carrion III
In this episode of the Mano a Mano podcast, George Las Garcia and Martin Rivera discuss the 2024 presidential election and its affect on efforts to decolonize Puerto Rico. They delve into the upcoming locally sponsored plebiscite aimed at addressing Puerto Rico’s territorial status and its implications under the Puerto Rico Status Act.Special guest Jose Carrion III, the former chairman of Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board, joins the show to discuss the economic and fiscal reforms in Puerto Rico under the PROMESA legislation and its impact on the island’s competitiveness and quest for statehood. The discussion also covers political developments from the recent Republican National Convention, the transition in leadership within Puerto Rico's pro-statehood party, and the broader national security and economic arguments for Puerto Rico’s statehood from a Republican perspective.02:27 Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race03:50 Republican National Convention Highlights07:31 DNC Platform and Puerto Rico09:15 Local Politics in Puerto Rico13:17 Puerto Rico's Fiscal Oversight and Economic Reforms33:53 Statehood vs. Independence: A Respectful Debate34:43 Facing Public Backlash and Security Concerns35:20 Psychological and Demographic Challenges37:28 Municipalities and Fiscal Realities39:11 Identity and Political Passion40:07 Consolidation and Political Manipulation42:00 Fiscal Oversight and Political Status44:29 Tax Rates and Economic Policies46:24 Preparing for Statehood: Policies and Reforms49:35 Political Landscape and Upcoming Elections52:14 Republican Influence and Statehood Movement58:45 National Security and Economic Potential01:05:58 Final Thoughts and Recommendations
Watch episodes of Mano a Mano on YouTube @PuertoRico51st.Interested in learning more about the statehood movement? Visit our Website: https://www.pr51st.comSign-up for Email Updates: http://www.pr51st.com/take-action/sign-up/Follow us on: Facebook - @PR51stTwitter - @PuertoRico51stInstagram - @PR51st Produced by Caandor Labs.
--------
1:00:50
Congressional Debates on Puerto Rico's Status: Past, Present, and Future
In this month's episode of Mano a Mano, co-hosts George and Martin discuss the latest developments in Congress regarding Puerto Rico's political status, including a significant update on the Puerto Rico Status Act. They also delve into how these legislative efforts tie into the upcoming 2024 general election and the ongoing quest to decolonize Puerto Rico. Later in the show, Professor Charles Venator-Santiago from the University of Connecticut joins the conversation to explore the historical context, demographics, and political factors influencing the demand for change in Puerto Rico. Professor Venator also shares his work on the Puerto Rico Status Archive project, a digital database of congressional legislation on Puerto Rico's political status. View the archive here.Tune in to gain updates on island politics, insights into the current statehood efforts, and the path toward self-determination for Puerto Rico.WATCH THE EPISODE ON YOUTUBE.
Watch episodes of Mano a Mano on YouTube @PuertoRico51st.Interested in learning more about the statehood movement? Visit our Website: https://www.pr51st.comSign-up for Email Updates: http://www.pr51st.com/take-action/sign-up/Follow us on: Facebook - @PR51stTwitter - @PuertoRico51stInstagram - @PR51st Produced by Caandor Labs.
About Mano a Mano: U.S. & Puerto Rico, Journey Toward A More Perfect Union
Welcome to Mano a Mano, a podcast amplifying the voices of leaders, thinkers, activists, and allies from across the political spectrum who support Puerto Rico’s fight for full democracy and self-determination. Join co-hosts George Laws-García and Martin Rivera as they dive into current events through the lens of U.S.-Puerto Rico relations and reveal how the Caribbean island’s political status can serve as a powerful vantage point for understanding some of the most fundamental questions facing America today.
Each month, Martin and George interview key voices to bridge divides, offer in-depth analysis, and foster understanding while collectively working to build a more perfect Union - both for the U.S. Citizens of Puerto Rico and everyone who still believes in the fundamental American values of democracy, equal rights, and government by consent of the governed.