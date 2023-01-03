(#272) Is it my DESTINY to have money issues?! And other money questions through a shaman’s perspective with Makhosi, The Royal Shaman
I am about to hit you with a treat, bringing back Makhosi, the royal shaman for the FOURTH time on the Manifestation Babe Podcast. The first three episodes address all things related to the shamanic and spiritual perspective of a wide variety of topics. However, today's topic is MONEY! I know that this is going to be so helpful for so many of you. I got to ask Makhosi your biggest money questions. This was such a vulnerable and honest conversation between us. We talked about our honest, real-life hesitations when it comes to talking about money. In this episode we talk about: What is money through a shaman's eyes? Is money actually spiritual? What are our thoughts on the recession that everyone is talking about? What is the definition of luxury? Can anyone be wealthy? Is it fate or destiny to be broke forever? How can we desire wealth when there's so much poverty on this planet? …… and so much more. So without further ado, let’s dive in! Makhosi, of TheRoyalShaman.com, is a Spiritual Guide & Authentic African Shaman that helps soul-seeking, high achievers create an extraordinary business & life using mindset, mindfulness & metaphysics mastery. Through Shamanic DNA Activation & Energetic Alignment, she assists high-achievers to discover their purpose, decode their essence and break through the blocks keeping them from creating limitless abundance, unparalleled freedom & exceptional impact. She bridges Ancient Spiritual Wisdom in a modern practical way to resonate with people from all walks of life by applying fundamental, spiritual truths to help high achievers consciously create satisfying success in the real world. The wisdom she shares is all-inclusive, nonreligious, and practical; her clients walk away with a completely different perspective of their life and the world and obtain the tools they need to be happy, successful, and fulfilled spiritual beings having a human experience. In this episode, we talk all about MONEY and WEALTH! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe and Makhosi @theroyalshaman on Instagram and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected]
and I will see you in the next episode. In This Episode You Will Learn: Masculin and feminine energy when it comes to money (8:57) Makhosi's resistance around talking about money (17:52) Why Kathrin feels called to talk about money (28:27) Makhosi's definition of luxury (42:54) About perception, reality, and purpose (58:44) Questions We Answer: Is money spiritual? (5:01) What does Makhosi think about the recession? (12:36) What Kathrin still has to overcome when it comes to the topic of money? (22:16) Can someone make a soul agreement to be broke in a lifetime? (53:35) How can we overcome the scarcity mindset? (1:09:57) How can we accept having money when there is poverty in the world? (1:20:16)