Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Manifestation Babe in the App
Listen to Manifestation Babe in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Manifestation Babe

Manifestation Babe

Podcast Manifestation Babe
Podcast Manifestation Babe

Manifestation Babe

Kathrin Zenkina
add
The Manifestation Babe Podcast is a top-rated show made for the ambitious woman who knows she is here to unapologetically create and live her best life. Hosted ... More
EducationHealth & Fitness
The Manifestation Babe Podcast is a top-rated show made for the ambitious woman who knows she is here to unapologetically create and live her best life. Hosted ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 271
  • (#272) Is it my DESTINY to have money issues?! And other money questions through a shaman’s perspective with Makhosi, The Royal Shaman
    I am about to hit you with a treat, bringing back Makhosi, the royal shaman for the FOURTH time on the Manifestation Babe Podcast. The first three episodes address all things related to the shamanic and spiritual perspective of a wide variety of topics. However, today's topic is MONEY! I know that this is going to be so helpful for so many of you. I got to ask Makhosi your biggest money questions. This was such a vulnerable and honest conversation between us. We talked about our honest, real-life hesitations when it comes to talking about money.   In this episode we talk about: What is money through a shaman's eyes?  Is money actually spiritual?  What are our thoughts on the recession that everyone is talking about?  What is the definition of luxury?  Can anyone be wealthy?  Is it fate or destiny to be broke forever?  How can we desire wealth when there's so much poverty on this planet?   …… and so much more. So without further ado, let’s dive in!   Makhosi, of TheRoyalShaman.com, is a Spiritual Guide & Authentic African Shaman that helps soul-seeking, high achievers create an extraordinary business & life using mindset, mindfulness & metaphysics mastery. Through Shamanic DNA Activation & Energetic Alignment, she assists high-achievers to discover their purpose, decode their essence and break through the blocks keeping them from creating limitless abundance, unparalleled freedom & exceptional impact. She bridges Ancient Spiritual Wisdom in a modern practical way to resonate with people from all walks of life by applying fundamental, spiritual truths to help high achievers consciously create satisfying success in the real world. The wisdom she shares is all-inclusive, nonreligious, and practical; her clients walk away with a completely different perspective of their life and the world and obtain the tools they need to be happy, successful, and fulfilled spiritual beings having a human experience.    In this episode, we talk all about MONEY and WEALTH! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe  and Makhosi @theroyalshaman on Instagram and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected] and I will see you in the next episode. In This Episode You Will Learn:   Masculin and feminine energy when it comes to money (8:57) Makhosi’s resistance around talking about money (17:52) Why Kathrin feels called to talk about money (28:27) Makhosi’s definition of luxury (42:54) About perception, reality, and purpose (58:44) Questions We Answer:    Is money spiritual? (5:01) What does Makhosi think about the recession? (12:36) What Kathrin still has to overcome when it comes to the topic of money? (22:16) Can someone make a soul agreement to be broke in a lifetime? (53:35) How can we overcome the scarcity mindset? (1:09:57) How can we accept having money when there is poverty in the world? (1:20:16) Links/Resources   Stay Up To Date w/ All of Our MB Resources   Makhosi’s Interview Part 1 Makhosi’s Interview Part 2  Makhosi’s Interview Part 3 Makhosi’s Website  Makhosi’s Facebook Connect w/ Makhosi on Instagram Makhosi’s LinkedIn  Makhosi’s YouTube   Download The Transcript  
    3/15/2023
    1:34:13
  • (#271) Manifesting becoming a firefighter and overcoming a lifetime of low self worth with Caitlyn Wood
    Today is part three of my MBA alumni success series! In this episode, I am bringing to you Caitlyn's story! I recently sat down with a few of my incredibly inspiring, and all so different MBA students, that share how their life has been entirely TRANSFORMED by The Manifestation Babe Academy. Caitlyn is a full-time firefighter from Australia, who completely shifted how she was showing up for herself over the course of MBA. She is going to share how she completely shifted her identity, her self-worth, and self-love as a result of MBA. I love her energy so much and I know you will too. So without further ado, let's dive into Caitlyn’s story.   As you are listening to this episode, if this is exactly the transformation I want, then MBA is the place for YOU! MBA is literally my life's work jam-packed into a 20-week program where I take you on a journey of what it means to manifest your dream life and be the architect of your mind. It shows you how to bring about anything that you could possibly desire, literally out of thin air while also doing some deep healing. Cart CLOSE is OFFICIALLY TONIGHT March 10th at 11:59 PM PST. If you want to be the don’t miss your chance and sign up NOW.    Caitlyn grew up working as a farmer and struggle to find her purpose in life. She unlocked and embraced her power and feminine energy in the last few years via self-exploration and healing. This enabled her to push the social norms and land her dream job, in another male dominant industry, as a full-time fire fighter. Caitlyn dreams now of not only serving her community through her work as a firefighter but also help other women to step into their power, love their bodies, and stop limiting themselves as Caitlyn once did. She is walking proof that anything is possible, and she continues to live out her dreams with her best bud Kevin, her beloved French bulldog, by her side.    In this episode, we talk about TRANSFORMATIONS! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe  and Caitlyn @thebodypositivefirefighter on Instagram and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected] and I will see you in the next episode. In This Episode You Will Learn:   About Caitlyn before MBA (4:46) About Caitlyn’s life after MBA (22:32) Questions We Answer:    What was Caitlyn’s aha moment while taking MBA? (15:03) What would Caitlyn tell those who are unsure about signing up for MBA? (29:24) Links/Resources   Stay Up To Date w/ All of Our MB Resources Connect w/ Caitlyn on Instagram Download The Transcript  
    3/10/2023
    33:28
  • (#270) Manifesting a pregnancy, consistent $20k months, and an amazon bestselling book with Alison Marras
    Today is part two of my MBA alumni success series! I recently sat down with a few of my incredibly inspiring, and all so different MBA students, that share how their life has been entirely TRANSFORMED by The Manifestation Babe Academy. So today I'm sitting down with gut health nutritionist, Allison Marras! Alison used MBA to get pregnant with baby number two, create consistent 20K plus months in her business, become an Amazon best-selling author, and build confidence within herself and the universe that is simply unshakable. Let's dive in if you want to hear more about Alison’s story.   As you are listening to this episode, if you think this is exactly the transformation I want, then MBA is the place for YOU! MBA is literally my life's work jam-packed into a 20-week program where I take you on a journey of what it means to manifest your dream life and be the architect of your mind. It shows you how to bring about anything that you could possibly desire, literally out of thin air while also doing some deep healing. Cart has OFFICIALLY OPENED for this beast of a program!! Cart close is March 10th! If you want to be the first to get into MBA, sign up NOW.    Alison is the Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and Cookbook author of The Paleo Gut Healing Cookbook, from the delicious gut-healthy food blog, FoodbyMars.com. In navigating her healing journey with Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, PCOS, and chronic gut issues -- she's been supporting women on their own healing journeys, through her coaching program and products to heal at a root-cause level, holistically and deliciously. Alison has come to practices like manifestation as a part of her healing and personal growth as an entrepreneur and new mom!    In this episode, we talk about TRANSFORMATIONS! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe  and Alision @foodbymars on Instagram and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected] and I will see you in the next episode. In This Episode You Will Learn:   Alison’s life before MBA (3:57) About Alison’s business (8:00) What would Alison tell someone who is waiting to sign up for MBA (29:10) Questions We Answer:    When did Alison start to notice shifts from MBA? (14:03) Where is Alison now AFTER MBA? (22:55) Links/Resources   Stay Up To Date w/ All of Our MB Resources   Alison’s Website Connect w/ Alison on Instagram Connect w/ Alison on Tiktok   Download The Transcript  
    3/6/2023
    35:28
  • (#269) I GOT RRT’D (an exclusive recording of my private 1:1 Rapid Resolution Therapy session)
    Today is not like any episode that I have ever done. In fact, it is not my usual interview. It is not my typical solo podcast. It is one of my personal one-on-one RRT sessions with Dr. Jon Connolly. If you do not know what Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT) is, it is a modality that has the ability to clear past traumas in a single session.  This session was focused on a belief I had where I thought I had no idea what I was talking about and my students found me boring. After one session with Dr. Connolly, my mind shifted completely and led me to download the most insanely creative ideas. So without further ado, please enjoy.   If you want to experience RRT infused within a manifestation, MBA is the place where you can experience that. MBA is literally my life's work jam-packed into a 20-week program where I take you on a journey of what it means to manifest your dream life and be the architect of your mind. It shows you how to bring about anything that you could possibly desire, literally out of thin air while also doing some deep healing. Cart open for this beast of a program starts NEXT WEEK March 6th! If you want to be the first to get into MBA, sign up for the WAITLIST NOW.    Dr. Jon Connelly is the author of Life Changing conversations with Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT) and his new book Grief Is Not Sacred. Dr. Jon Connelly has dedicated his life to the healing of others and sharing his knowledge and skill through professional training and events. His early career experiences as a child protective service worker and clinical supervisor in a program for traumatized teens helped shape the creation of Rapid Resolution Therapy. RRT has evolved into a highly effective and painless approach as a standalone therapy and is backed by hundreds of testimonials from clients and practitioners. Rapid Resolution Therapy is utilized in addressing many issues such as PTSD, sexual trauma, addiction, heartbreak, anxiety, panic disorder, phobias, and more with lasting results. RRT gained momentum and is now a thriving global community. Jon Connelly also founded the Institute for survivors of sexual violence, a nonprofit organization engaged in the research and development of cutting-edge treatment for sexual trauma survivors. Jon is also a licensed clinical social worker and holds a doctorate in Clinical pastoral counseling.    In this episode, I let you listen in on a 1:1 exclusive RRT session with Dr. Connolly! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe on Instagram and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected] and I will see you in the next episode. Links/Resources   Stay Up To Date w/ All of Our MB Resources     1:1 with Dr. Connelly       List of RRT Specialists       Watch the video version here     Download The Transcript  
    3/3/2023
    1:37:42
  • (#268) Manifesting a successful animal rescue, clearing debt, and overcoming poverty mindset with Jess Dean
    Welcome to my three-part series where I interview past MBA alumni. This series is to celebrate the OFFICIAL LAUNCH of the Manifestation Babe Academy. MBA is literally my life's work jam-packed into a 20-week program where I take you on a journey of what it means to manifest your dream life and be the architect of your mind. It shows you how to bring about anything that you could possibly desire, literally out of thin air while also doing some deep healing. Cart open for this beast of a program starts NEXT WEEK March 6th! If you want to be the first to get into MBA, sign up for the WAITLIST NOW.    I am interviewing three completely different and unique students who all have very different desires. They have very different views of what it means to live their dream life and extremely different backgrounds. But one thing that they have in common is that their desires became a real-life reality for them as a result of what they learned inside of MBA.    In part one of the MBA transformation series. I have Jess Dean, an animal rescuer jess. She has a heart of gold! For someone like her the more success she experiences in her business and life, the more animals that she can rescue. I'm so excited for you to hear what's possible for you through hearing a story like Jess's. So without further ado, let’s get started!   Jesscy Dean is a 4th generation Montanan, born and raised under the Big Sky. She is deeply committed to self-sufficiency, caring for the earth, and living in tune with nature. She runs an animal rescue ranch with her husband at the base of the Crazy Mountains. In addition to saving animals, Jesscy is a vibrancy coach, shepherdess, wild crafter, fiber artist, and musician. She adores sharing nourishing meals & adventures with friends & learning new ways to live her best life.    In this episode, we talk about astrology! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe on Instagram and Jess @thewildhomesteader and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected] and I will see you in the next episode. In This Episode You Will Learn:   Why Jess has lambs in her home (5:59) The point Jess said she has to enroll in MBA (12:54) Where Jess is in life now (18:50)   Questions We Answer:    Where Jess was before she discovered MBA? (7:19) When did Jess start to experience shifts? (14:51) What would be Jess’s advice to people taking the leap to get in MBA? (22:30) Links/Resources   Stay Up To Date w/ All of Our MB Resources Jess’s Website Connect w/ Jess on Instagram Download The Transcript  
    3/1/2023
    24:34

More Education podcasts

About Manifestation Babe

The Manifestation Babe Podcast is a top-rated show made for the ambitious woman who knows she is here to unapologetically create and live her best life. Hosted by leading manifestation expert and multi-millionaire, Kathrin Zenkina leaves you with the best of the best practical tips, spiritual advice, and energetic hacks that are guaranteed to lead you to your next breakthrough. If you’re ready to defy all logic and manifest your impossible dreams, hit that follow button and get ready to experience THE transformation you deserve.
Follow Kathrin on Instagram @manifestationbabe: https://www.instagram.com/manifestationbabe/?hl=en
Sign up for the Manifestation Babe Academy: https://www.manifestationbabeacademy.com
All other courses/offerings: https://www.manifestationbabe.com
Podcast website

Listen to Manifestation Babe, Start Somewhere: Empowering Females Through Mindset & Manifestation with Isabelle Prestia and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Manifestation Babe

Manifestation Babe

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Manifestation Babe: Podcasts in Family