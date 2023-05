(#271) Manifesting becoming a firefighter and overcoming a lifetime of low self worth with Caitlyn Wood

Today is part three of my MBA alumni success series! In this episode, I am bringing to you Caitlyn's story! I recently sat down with a few of my incredibly inspiring, and all so different MBA students, that share how their life has been entirely TRANSFORMED by The Manifestation Babe Academy. Caitlyn is a full-time firefighter from Australia, who completely shifted how she was showing up for herself over the course of MBA. She is going to share how she completely shifted her identity, her self-worth, and self-love as a result of MBA. I love her energy so much and I know you will too. So without further ado, let's dive into Caitlyn’s story. As you are listening to this episode, if this is exactly the transformation I want, then MBA is the place for YOU! MBA is literally my life's work jam-packed into a 20-week program where I take you on a journey of what it means to manifest your dream life and be the architect of your mind. It shows you how to bring about anything that you could possibly desire, literally out of thin air while also doing some deep healing. Cart CLOSE is OFFICIALLY TONIGHT March 10th at 11:59 PM PST. If you want to be the don’t miss your chance and sign up NOW. Caitlyn grew up working as a farmer and struggle to find her purpose in life. She unlocked and embraced her power and feminine energy in the last few years via self-exploration and healing. This enabled her to push the social norms and land her dream job, in another male dominant industry, as a full-time fire fighter. Caitlyn dreams now of not only serving her community through her work as a firefighter but also help other women to step into their power, love their bodies, and stop limiting themselves as Caitlyn once did. She is walking proof that anything is possible, and she continues to live out her dreams with her best bud Kevin, her beloved French bulldog, by her side. In this episode, we talk about TRANSFORMATIONS! Please be sure to tag me @manifestationbabe and Caitlyn @thebodypositivefirefighter on Instagram and share this episode with your community to spread the word If you or someone you know has benefited from this episode! I would like to hear about your experience. Also, leave a review on iTunes to receive a free manifestation hypnosis. Just screenshot it before submitting it and email it to my team at [email protected] and I will see you in the next episode. In This Episode You Will Learn: About Caitlyn before MBA (4:46) About Caitlyn’s life after MBA (22:32) Questions We Answer: What was Caitlyn’s aha moment while taking MBA? (15:03) What would Caitlyn tell those who are unsure about signing up for MBA? (29:24) Links/Resources Stay Up To Date w/ All of Our MB Resources Connect w/ Caitlyn on Instagram Download The Transcript