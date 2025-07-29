Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusiness曼報 Manny's Newsletter
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
曼報 Manny's Newsletter
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

曼報 Manny's Newsletter

Manny Li
BusinessEntrepreneurship
曼報 Manny's Newsletter
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 119
  • EP108｜致富的心魔（Manny 超大 EMO 特集）
    本集節目由【康健嚴選 3in1 極厚彈超慢跑多功墊】贊助播出 如果你跟我一樣不喜歡戶外運動，或是懶得上健身房，那相當推薦來一起「超慢跑」。不過，原本以為超慢跑不需要任何設備，結果發現大錯特錯：你絕對需要一個夠好的墊子。實際用了「康健嚴選 3in1 極厚彈超慢跑多功墊」兩個多禮拜，覺得非常棒： ● 絕佳防護：專利柱狀結構，全面抗衝擊、高減壓，有效緩解膝蓋腳踝負擔 ● 舒適省力：NBR天然橡膠雙層設計，回彈反饋更省力，讓你每一步都輕鬆穩定 ● 安全多用：防滑底層保障安全，一墊還可多用（超慢跑、瑜珈、棒式） 超早鳥 84 折的價格我覺得也相當可以接受，立刻搶先預購： 🏃https://trimkt.cc/XJ42b -- (00:00) 曼尼終於開始超慢跑 (04:33) 為什麼上週停更 (06:17) 書籍簡介與 Angela 的讀後感 (19:56) 擺脫比較心的桎梏 (32:31) Never Enough (39:13) Lesson Learned (48:26) 將自己的成就感外包 (54:33) 推老奶奶下去 -- 我們唯一使用的筆記軟體：Heptabase 立刻試用：https://get.heptabase.com/0riyv036mxrp -- 商業合作報價：https://manny-li.com/sponsor/ 訂閱電子報：https://manny-li.com 追蹤 IG：@manny_li 追蹤 FB：manny yh li Powered by Firstory Hosting
    --------  
    1:05:42
  • EP107｜如何成為自己喜歡的樣子 feat. 王永福（福哥）
    本集節目由【F 學院｜工作與生活的技術】贊助播出 打從出社會以來，就一直聽身邊的前輩說有一個「福哥」很會教簡報。不過，由於福哥的課大部分都是給高階主管甚至是經理人上，自然與我無緣。怎麼想都沒想到有一天我會是因為做了《曼報》這檔節目，而有機會與福哥當面深聊。 這次福哥來的目的當然是推廣最新推出的《工作與生活的技術》線上課程。同名書籍之前我已經看過兩遍，但始終覺得搔不到癢處。你說這本書是教生產力技術嗎？我覺得好像也不完全是；你說這本書是教成長心態嗎？我又覺得沒這麼雞湯。 透過本集節目的深度對談，我才終於知道背後的精神，以及驅動福哥的原動力是什麼。 《工作與生活的技術》現正超早鳥 34 折預購中 ✍結帳輸入 manny350 現折 350 元！ ✍ https://funi.best/courses/workandlife/?=coupon=manny350 （點擊此專屬連結，進入單人購課頁面，即可直接代入折扣優惠） -- (00:00) 歡迎王永福，福哥 (04:17) 設定夢想指標 (11:07) 由上至下的專注 (16:26) 寫，寫下來就對了 (25:16) 當自己的啦啦隊 (28:51) 箱型時間 (38:00) 長期多巴胺 (45:26) 嚴格而非嚴厲 (55:09) 一切都是為了愛 -- 我們唯一使用的筆記軟體：Heptabase 立刻試用：https://get.heptabase.com/0riyv036mxrp -- 商業合作報價：https://manny-li.com/sponsor/ 訂閱電子報：https://manny-li.com 追蹤 IG：@manny_li 追蹤 FB：manny yh li Powered by Firstory Hosting
    --------  
    59:12
  • EP106｜讓趕牛像打電動的紐西蘭獨角獸：Halter
    本集節目由【富果 Fugle】贊助播出 以前我很常聽到「富果」這個品牌，但始終沒能真正了解。這一次直接把創辦人暨策略投資長 Cloud 請來節目中一次了解究竟。簡單來說，富果就是一個讓投資更簡單、更有效率的一站式平台，主要有以下 3 大特色功能： • 一站式投資體驗：從看盤研究到下單交易，在富果 App 一次完成 • 一頁式卡片設計：個股資訊清楚好讀，還能自組研究版面 • 富果直送報告：白話好懂的產業研究圖文，快速掌握趨勢脈絡 註冊富果會員，開啟便捷的投資人生 ➟ https://link.fugle.tw/aragu （備註：如交易，需完成開戶設定） -- (00:00) 為什麼我們需要比較好的投資 App？ (12:22) 原來跟歐爾麥特握手是這種感覺 (19:28) Halter 的創業之旅 (26:30) 虛擬柵欄的產品與市場機會 (40:58) 唯有偏執狂才能生存 (51:44) 新創與創投的完美互動模板 -- 我們唯一使用的筆記軟體：Heptabase 立刻試用：https://get.heptabase.com/0riyv036mxrp -- 商業合作報價：https://manny-li.com/sponsor/ 訂閱電子報：https://manny-li.com 追蹤 IG：@manny_li 追蹤 FB：manny yh li Powered by Firstory Hosting
    --------  
    1:00:39
  • EP105｜一位訂價大師的自白：此生必讀的入門經典
    本集節目由【MOKKOM ALL-IN 慢磨機王】贊助播出 我超討厭吃紅蘿蔔，也不喜歡吃西洋芹（真的有人會單吃它？）然而，從小到大媽媽都說這兩項蔬菜非常健康。如今我終於找到方法吃它們，那就是「榨成汁」。 MOKKOM 這台慢磨機是我這輩子第一次親手使用的榨汁機器，因為以前都覺得這種機器又貴、又大、又吵，且榨出來的汁都不夠多、很浪費。MOKKOM 完全破除我這些疑慮，詳細使用心得可以聽 podcast，或是直接到產品預購頁面瞭解更多，真的是一台挺不錯的入門機種。 🔸二次榨汁：出汁率超高，西芹也不塞 🔸超級好放：小小一台，卻有 1,100ml 大容量 🔸清洗超快：三步驟拆解、幾乎不用刷，懶人福利 🔸超好操作：蔬果不用切太小，直接放、直接榨 🥕 限時超早鳥 64 折：https://pse.is/7syr2e 🥕 輸入「manny100」再現折 100 元！ -- (00:00) 人生第一次用榨汁機 (08:06) 學以致用讀書法 with AI (22:46) 這本書的限制 (27:23) 你沒有想像中的理性消費 (40:42) 不可不學的差別訂價 (55:27) 如何找到買家心中的願付價格？ -- 我們唯一使用的筆記軟體：Heptabase 立刻試用：https://get.heptabase.com/0riyv036mxrp -- 商業合作報價：https://manny-li.com/sponsor/ 訂閱電子報：https://manny-li.com 追蹤 IG：@manny_li 追蹤 FB：manny yh li Powered by Firstory Hosting
    --------  
    1:16:19
  • EP104｜從儲油槽到戰鬥機，Gecko Robotics 要成為企業的檢修大腦
    本集節目由【方格子 Vocus｜美股韭菜王】贊助播出 如果你有在投資美股，那麼我當然推薦 FB 粉專 8 萬追蹤者、擁有十多年美股投資經驗的「美股韭菜王」。這並不是因為業配的關係，而是一個長年讀者的經驗分享。 第一次注意到「美股韭菜王」疫情期間，當時人們無不緊盯著聯準會，並對其隻字片語做各種解讀（或超譯）。當時我就發現在眾多論述中「美股韭菜王」最能讓我掌握脈絡，也因此成為他的粉絲。 之後幾年間，「美股韭菜王」的內容越來越多、也越來越廣，除了必備的總經分析以外，還跨入了籌碼分析（例如 BofA 基金經理人分析）、個股財報，以及產業分析。然而，最難能可貴的，是貫串這一切內容的冷靜，以及基於數字與事實的評析。這在大部分的投資相關內容中都屬難得。 我最佩服 Allen（作者名）的是，他其實本業已經很忙了，卻還能穩定的輸出大量內容，包括： 🔸每個月 8-10 篇深度文章以上。 🔸財報季因為 cover 財報，每月還會增加到 10-14 篇以上。 🔸針對關鍵事件的不定期短評 即日起至 7/18（五），只要你是首次訂閱年方案（NT$3,839）的讀者，就可以獲得 LINE Points 300 點，等於折三百元的意思，換算下來每月才 294 元。更多資訊請參考：https://vocusofficial.pse.is/7s6ldj -- (00:00) 美股韭菜我的愛 (08:39) 曼報的頭號員工 (31:07) 為什麼需要用機器人檢修？ (37:04) Gecko Robotics 的主要產品 (50:43) 客戶開發與商業模式的轉變 (59:47) 下一個 Palantir？ -- 我們唯一使用的筆記軟體：Heptabase 立刻試用：https://get.heptabase.com/0riyv036mxrp -- 商業合作報價：https://manny-li.com/sponsor/ 訂閱電子報：https://manny-li.com 追蹤 IG：@manny_li 追蹤 FB：manny yh li Powered by Firstory Hosting
    --------  
    1:03:28

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About 曼報 Manny's Newsletter

「現代人該如何在高速變動的未來世界中找到自己的定位？」 在新創產業打工多年的 Manny 與 Angela 每天都在資訊爆炸當中面對種種不安，但同時也發現世界正往更好的方向前進。本節目中我們將透過輕鬆、明快的對談，分析當代重要且有趣的科技及商業趨勢，並提供獨到的觀點。 更多深度分析，歡迎至： https://manny-li.com/ 商業合作，請來信： [email protected] Powered by Firstory Hosting
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Listen to 曼報 Manny's Newsletter, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

曼報 Manny's Newsletter: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/8/2025 - 11:32:42 PM