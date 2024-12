214. Do I Have to Do Squats to Add Muscle or See Changes in My Legs?

Andrea dives into a common fitness concern in this episode: "Do I have to do squats to build muscle or see changes in my legs?" Drawing on her own journey with hip and knee issues, Andrea explores alternative exercises for building strong, toned legs without the need for traditional weighted squats. She provides practical, effective movements for those dealing with pain or mobility limitations and shares insightful tips for improving form and mobility. Packed with encouragement, Andrea ensures listeners that injuries or discomfort don’t mean the end of progress. Check below for videos and examples, and follow her on Instagram for even more guidance!SALE! Andrea's DFH Long Resistance Bands are on sale for 20% off click HERE and use code HOME Episode resources:https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-7vZyRJpeK/?igsh=aTg2dnFiZmljYmp6https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9hvLC4JDKo/?igsh=OTRkZHEyaXUyZnJshttps://www.instagram.com/p/C7EfwHax3dP/?igsh=MXV2NGhyNHVhZnRzZA==https://www.instagram.com/p/C3sR2qjLJk-/?igsh=OTVhZGZnN2JlaG1whttps://www.instagram.com/p/C0mD0OaLC-s/?igsh=MWIzbnUxZWJqMW1rMA==https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqvGV0Og9Dk/?igsh=aTE4bXlrbDZqdWtzDon't miss Andrea's Fitness App Make Fit Simple App TRY IT TODAY! https://www.deliciouslyfitnhealthy.com/app-sales-page-1Follow the Make it Simple [email protected] Have a suggestion for a topic click HEREHave a suggestion for a guest click HEREFollow Andrea on Instagram@ [email protected] & Coachinghttps://www.deliciouslyfitnhealthy.com/linksVisit Andrea's Websitewww.deliciouslyfitnhealthy.comProduced by Light On Creative Productions