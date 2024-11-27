214. Do I Have to Do Squats to Add Muscle or See Changes in My Legs?
Andrea dives into a common fitness concern in this episode: "Do I have to do squats to build muscle or see changes in my legs?" Drawing on her own journey with hip and knee issues, Andrea explores alternative exercises for building strong, toned legs without the need for traditional weighted squats. She provides practical, effective movements for those dealing with pain or mobility limitations and shares insightful tips for improving form and mobility. Packed with encouragement, Andrea ensures listeners that injuries or discomfort don't mean the end of progress.
213. Exercising Hard, But No Results? Here's Are Some Tips
Today Andrea is addressing the frustration of working out hard but not seeing results, offering practical insights to help listeners break through plateaus and achieve body composition goals. Building on last week's discussion on consistency, she explores six key factors—ranging from NEAT activity and workout progression to hormones, sleep, rest, and diet—while sharing relatable anecdotes and actionable tips.
212. What Consistency Actually Means
Andrea discusses the often misunderstood topic of consistency, joined by her husband, Paul, for a candid conversation on their different approaches to maintaining it. They tackle the common misconception that consistency equals perfection and explain how true consistency is about showing up, making progress, and embracing small shifts rather than expecting flawless execution. Together, they share relatable stories, tips for tracking progress, and advice on building habits without relying on fleeting motivation. Andrea encourages listeners to let go of an all-or-nothing mentality, focus on growth over perfection, and find joy in the journey of self-improvement, however imperfect.
211. PSA: Food Shaming Statements and How to Handle Them
Andrea dives into the timely topic of food shaming, especially as the holiday season approaches. She discusses how food shaming, whether directed at others or at ourselves, can impact mental and emotional well-being, particularly in family and social gatherings. Andrea shares personal experiences and offers practical tips to recognize, avoid, and respond to food-shaming behaviors with compassion and self-assurance. She reminds listeners that food choices are personal, and everyone deserves to enjoy the season without guilt. Tune in to learn how to maintain a healthy relationship with food and find confidence in your choices.
210. PCOS, Insulin Resistance, Managing Blood Sugars, and More with Sneha Jain
Andrea welcomes Sneha Jain, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist, to discuss the critical connection between insulin resistance and conditions like PCOS, pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. Sneha shares practical insights into recognizing early signs of insulin issues, the role of hormones, and debunks myths about carbs. Listeners will also learn about lifestyle changes, including balanced nutrition and the importance of exercise, that can improve insulin sensitivity. With a warm and empowering tone, Andrea and Sneha remind everyone that while managing these conditions can feel overwhelming, small, consistent efforts can lead to meaningful change.

Follow Sneha @the.vegetarian.dietitian
My name is Andrea and I am a mother of 4 girls under 7, wife to a mountain man, a Personal Trainer, Nutrition Coach and Owner of DFH Training. I have been featured in People and on Good Morning America and I truly love all things woman's health and fitness. But lets face it, the fitness industry is complicated and it feels like the everyday mom doesn’t fit the mold. There is so much conflicting information and you're busy and don't have time to figure it all out. That’s why I have made it my mission to simplify Health and Fitness while creating a welcoming, realistic and empowering space for like minded women. I am happy you're here and I hope you stay a while. Follow me on Instagram @deliciouslyfitnhealthy and visit my website www.deliciouslyfitnhealthy.com