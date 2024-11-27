About Make It Simple

My name is Andrea and I am a mother of 4 girls under 7, wife to a mountain man, a Personal Trainer, Nutrition Coach and Owner of DFH Training. I have been featured in People and on Good Morning America and I truly love all things woman's health and fitness. But lets face it, the fitness industry is complicated and it feels like the everyday mom doesn’t fit the mold. There is so much conflicting information and you're busy and don't have time to figure it all out. That’s why I have made it my mission to simplify Health and Fitness while creating a welcoming, realistic and empowering space for like minded women. I am happy you're here and I hope you stay a while. Follow me on Instagram @deliciouslyfitnhealthy and visit my website www.deliciouslyfitnhealthy.com