Mágicos Mundos | Cuentos Infantiles

Mágicos Mundos
¡Descubre y aprende con los cuentos de Mágicos Mundos! No olvides enviarnos un saludo. Ingresa a magicosmundos.com y haz clic para grabar.
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • #24 En Busca del Quetzal
    En este cuento, un niño llamado Diego, y su papá, van en búsqueda de un ave famoso. Aprendemos sobre el quetzal, el ave nacional de Guatemala.
    --------  
    8:20
  • #23 La Ciudad Perdida
    En este cuento aprendemos sobre Pablito, un niño de 8 años que ayudó a encontrar la ciudad perdida de Machu Picchu.
    --------  
    7:47
  • #22 La Diana Cazadora
    En este cuento aprendemos sobre la estatua de La Diana Cazadora en CDMX, y una niña de 5 años busca resolver el misterio de su flecha.
    --------  
    7:54
  • #21 Los Muñecos de Año Viejo
    En este cuento aprendemos sobre la tradición de quemar un muñeco en la Nochevieja. El muñeco representa el año viejo, y al ser quemado, resulta en un año nuevo lleno de optimismo.
    --------  
    8:03
  • #20 La Piñata Navideña
    En este cuento la familia García celebra la navidad. Los niños Daniel y Epifanio aprenden sobre la piñata navideña, una tradición mexicana.
    --------  
    7:51

About Mágicos Mundos | Cuentos Infantiles

