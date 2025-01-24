Top Stations
Kids & Family
Mágicos Mundos | Cuentos Infantiles
Mágicos Mundos | Cuentos Infantiles
Mágicos Mundos
¡Descubre y aprende con los cuentos de Mágicos Mundos! No olvides enviarnos un saludo. Ingresa a magicosmundos.com y haz clic para grabar.
Kids & Family
Education for Kids
Available Episodes
5 of 24
#24 En Busca del Quetzal
En este cuento, un niño llamado Diego, y su papá, van en búsqueda de un ave famoso. Aprendemos sobre el quetzal, el ave nacional de Guatemala.
--------
8:20
#23 La Ciudad Perdida
En este cuento aprendemos sobre Pablito, un niño de 8 años que ayudó a encontrar la ciudad perdida de Machu Picchu.
--------
7:47
#22 La Diana Cazadora
En este cuento aprendemos sobre la estatua de La Diana Cazadora en CDMX, y una niña de 5 años busca resolver el misterio de su flecha.
--------
7:54
#21 Los Muñecos de Año Viejo
En este cuento aprendemos sobre la tradición de quemar un muñeco en la Nochevieja. El muñeco representa el año viejo, y al ser quemado, resulta en un año nuevo lleno de optimismo.
--------
8:03
#20 La Piñata Navideña
En este cuento la familia García celebra la navidad. Los niños Daniel y Epifanio aprenden sobre la piñata navideña, una tradición mexicana.
--------
7:51
