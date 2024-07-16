A warm conversation with Alison Bender

It’s the first podcast of 2025 and we’re kicking the year off by catching up with Brookdale Resource Center Director Alison Bender. The Center started off with one mission in mind - to keep people out of freezing temperatures. In 4 years, it has grown into so much more! Learn about all of the resources it provides and the transformation of the The Center as we start Season 2 of 'Macon It"!