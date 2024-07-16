Powered by RND
Macon It

MBC Communications
Building an amphitheater. Opening the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility. Filling potholes. Eliminating blight. Filming movies. Mental health weekends. ...
  • (Visit)ing Macon with Gary Wheat
    How do you promote Macon? It’s actually an easy job, according to Visit Macon CEO/President Gary Wheat. In this week’s episode of Macon It, Wheat breaks down what Visit Macon has to offer and what goes into putting Macon on the map. 
    49:51
  • A warm conversation with Alison Bender
    It’s the first podcast of 2025 and we’re kicking the year off by catching up with Brookdale Resource Center Director Alison Bender. The Center started off with one mission in mind - to keep people out of freezing temperatures. In 4 years, it has grown into so much more! Learn about all of the resources it provides and the transformation of the The Center as we start Season 2 of 'Macon It"!
    1:11:52
  • It's been a GREAT year in Macon-Bibb, a recap with Mayor Miller
    For the last episode of 2024, we’re sitting down with Mayor Lester Miller to look back at all of our favorite moments of the year. It's been a great year in Macon-Bibb County, but we're very excited to see what 2025 has on the horizon. 
    1:06:08
  • Empowering women and minds with Meaghan Blight
    This week we’re sitting down and getting to know Wesleyan College President Meaghan Blight. When she’s not running the first women’s only college in the world, President Blight is getting to know her students personally and working on ways to get them engaged in the community and beyond! 
    51:37
  • Taking care of business(es) with Jessica Walden!
    This episode’s guest takes care of business(es)! Jessica Walden is the President/CEO of Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce and has been working the last couple of years to create a unique and welcoming experience for all businesses in our community. Get to know Jessica and all the opportunities the Chamber provides in this week’s episode of Macon It!
About Macon It

Building an amphitheater. Opening the world’s largest indoor pickleball facility. Filling potholes. Eliminating blight. Filming movies. Mental health weekends. Opening parks. Hosting festivals. Rappelling down buildings. Go behind the scenes of all the major stories, the government services, and the teamwork in Macon-Bibb with ’Macon It,’ a new podcast from the Office of Communications.
