Jon Carr
Join Jon and his co-hosts as they cover all things Mac gaming! News, reviews and deep-dives into relevant topics of Mac gaming history, culture and tech. Hosted...
  • #57 - Interview with Nat Brown (NatBro) - Deep Dive Into Mac Game Porting & Viability
    Jon & Casper interview Nat Brown aka "NatBro". He has a long history at Microsoft, Valve, Apple and other companies. We deep dive together the process and challenges behind porting games to Mac as well as the "vibe" for gaming at big tech he's worked at. And we discuss the ins and outs of Game Porting Toolkit and his own project, Kaon. And what could have the biggest impact on Mac gaming right now?
    --------  
    2:00:22
  • #56 - Sniper Elite 4, New Games, Apple Rumors & New GPU's Are Good For Everyone
    Jon & Casper talk about Sniper Elite 4, Citizen Sleeper 2 & Tails of Iron 2. Next up is the Nvidia 5x GPU series, Switch 2 chatter and finally we round out with the latest Apple rumors and news.
    --------  
    1:18:25
  • #55 - Year in Review, Wishes For 2025, State of Mac Gaming
    Jon & Casper go over 2024 in Mac Gaming, what 2025 holds, latest Apple rumors and What's Up with Apple Vision Pro anyway?
    --------  
    1:48:29
  • #54 - M4 Macs Arrive, Cyberpunk 2077 Mac Port & Our Apple Intelligence Experience
    Jon & Casper cover the latest slew of fun Mac & Mac Gaming news such as the M4 Macs, new exciting game ports like Cyberpunk 2077 and our experience so far with Apple Intelligence. Impressive, but how useful?
    --------  
    1:10:40
  • #53 - News Roundup + M4 Macs Soon?
    Jon & Casper tackle the latest Mac gaming news, such as GPT2, Mac App Store improvements, M4 Macs imminently arriving and the sad demise of Ryujinx emulator.
    --------  
    1:03:42

About MacGameCast

MacGameCast

Join Jon and his co-hosts as they cover all things Mac gaming! News, reviews and deep-dives into relevant topics of Mac gaming history, culture and tech.
