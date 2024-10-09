#57 - Interview with Nat Brown (NatBro) - Deep Dive Into Mac Game Porting & Viability

Jon & Casper interview Nat Brown aka "NatBro". He has a long history at Microsoft, Valve, Apple and other companies. We deep dive together the process and challenges behind porting games to Mac as well as the "vibe" for gaming at big tech he's worked at. And we discuss the ins and outs of Game Porting Toolkit and his own project, Kaon. And what could have the biggest impact on Mac gaming right now? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.