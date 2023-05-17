Fear of flying help from a team of experts in partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways More
Ep. 131 - Mother and Daughter Cabin Crew story
Saskia and Sarah both fly for British Airways and this is their heartwarming story...with some fear of flying tips too of course.
6/14/2023
39:50
Ep. 130 - ’Oh Cr*p! I am flying tomorrow...need advice’.
This is something that comes up a lot in our Facebook group...'Oh, Cr*p, I am flying tomorrow and I am panicking - help!' Join lots of members of the Lovefly team and Lovefly Facebook group share their top tips.
6/7/2023
1:29:28
Ep. 129 - Camila shares her quick turnaround fear of flying story
Camila is a graduate of our Premium 30 day programme and she is doing amazing. She shares some tips and what helped her to beat her fear of flying.
5/31/2023
40:19
Ep. 128 - Pete Higgins (creator flight check list) is back...sharing stories and tips
This unedited episode with Pete Higgins, possible the most enthusiastic aviation person ever, brings you positivity, travel stories and more tips to help you.
5/24/2023
1:38:55
Ep. 127 - Meet Lee and hear his fear beating story
Lee flew recently after avoiding it for 20 years and he did it by, completing our 30 day programme, listening to podcasts and having a very compelling reason to do fly.
