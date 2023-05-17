Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Lovefly
Lovefly
Fear of flying help from a team of experts in partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways
  • Ep. 131 - Mother and Daughter Cabin Crew story
    Saskia and Sarah both fly for British Airways and this is their heartwarming story...with some fear of flying tips too of course. lovefly.co.uk FB - Lovefly. Instagram @loveflyhelp #fearofflying   Intro music 'Fearless' Daniel King
    6/14/2023
    39:50
  • Ep. 130 - ’Oh Cr*p! I am flying tomorrow...need advice’.
    This is something that comes up a lot in our Facebook group...'Oh, Cr*p, I am flying tomorrow and I am panicking - help!'  Join lots of members of the Lovefly team and Lovefly Facebook group share their top tips.  lovefly.co.uk FB - Lovefly Insta - @loveflyhelp #fearofflying    Intro Music 'Fearless' Daniel King
    6/7/2023
    1:29:28
  • Ep. 129 - Camila shares her quick turnaround fear of flying story
    Camila is a graduate of our Premium 30 day programme and she is doing amazing. She shares some tips and what helped her to beat her fear of flying.  lovefly.co.uk/shop/ FB - 'Lovefly Fear of Flying' Insta @loveflyhelp #fearofflying   Intro Music 'Fearless' Daniel King
    5/31/2023
    40:19
  • Ep. 128 - Pete Higgins (creator flight check list) is back...sharing stories and tips
    This unedited episode with Pete Higgins, possible the most enthusiastic aviation person ever, brings you positivity, travel stories and more tips to help you.  #fearofflying FB - Lovefly  Insta @loveflyhelp lovefly.co.uk   Intro music 'Fearless' Daniel King 
    5/24/2023
    1:38:55
  • Ep. 127 - Meet Lee and hear his fear beating story
    Lee flew recently after avoiding it for 20 years and he did it by, completing our 30 day programme, listening to podcasts and having a very compelling reason to do fly.  lovefly.co.uk FB - Lovefly Insta @loveflyhelp #fearofflying   Intro music 'Fearless' Daniel King
    5/17/2023
    28:32

About Lovefly

Fear of flying help from a team of experts in partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways
