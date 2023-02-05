Jane Lynch stars in this crime and dark comedy podcast, reminiscent of Better Call Saul or How Stella Got Her Groove Back... with murder. Two rival bus service ... More
Behind The Scenes With Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch and Voyage CEO Nat Mundel discuss frenemies, the weirdness of Florida, narcissistic sociopaths, what film and TV roles Jane's fans quote back to her, and Jane's multi-faced career (actress, game show host, touring musician) in this behind the scenes conversation.
Episode Four
After what happened to Jane, Logan and Ruth are separately put through the judicial system, until coming face to face again in a courtroom. Ruth works through her complicated feelings for both Jane and Logan, in prison, as both make strange returns into her life, in unexpected ways.
Love, Murder, Florida is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Directed by Dan Benamor. Written by Cindy Sommer and Dan Benamor, based on an original story by Cindy Sommer. Starring Jane Lynch, as Jane, Tammy Kaitz as Ruth, T'Shyvonne Stewart as Keisha, Jon Cahill as Logan, and Abraham Luna as Detective Alvarez. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you're listening and subscribe now for future episodes.
Episode Three
Logan and Ruth lure Jane to Florida under false pretenses and attempt to carry out their plot against her.
Episode Two
Logan takes Ruth through the wildest day of her life, with romance, sex, and drugs, before pushing her to make a decision about Jane.
Episode One
Ruth has always played it safe, and it's gotten her walked over her entire life. First, by her husband leaving her for another woman, and next, by her former friend Jane stealing her most lucrative contract for her bus company. Disenchanted, at her wits end, Ruth goes to Florida, and meets a mysterious, seductive stranger... with a dangerous proposition on how to turn her life around.
Jane Lynch stars in this crime and dark comedy podcast, reminiscent of Better Call Saul or How Stella Got Her Groove Back... with murder. Two rival bus service operators have a business feud that turns personal, and then turns deadly, after one of them takes a trip to Florida, and engages in a passionate affair with a mysterious stranger. Fargo-esque in its twists and turns of ordinary people getting mixed up in serious crime, this audio drama takes you for a walk on the wild side of Florida strange.