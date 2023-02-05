Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Boston Globe
Love stories. Dating stories. Relationship stories. Stories about romance, marriage, partnership, sex, loss, and the human heart. Served with a side of advice. ... More
Society & CultureRelationships
Love stories. Dating stories. Relationship stories. Stories about romance, marriage, partnership, sex, loss, and the human heart. Served with a side of advice. ... More

  • From NPR's Dear Life Kit: Can You Be Too Generous?
    A special visit from our friends at NPR’s Dear Life Kit podcast, where experts answer your most pressing and personal anonymous questions. In this bonus episode: A letter writer loves her boyfriend's parents, but their generosity feels inappropriate. Maya Lau, host of the podcast Other People's Pockets, weighs in on how to move forward. Email us at [email protected]
    5/2/2023
    15:15
  • Sidebar: Letting Go of That Rich Ex
    Meredith and her sister, Brette, take on two letters, including one from a writer who’s happily coupled but still thinking about an ex. Not because the ex was so great, or because there’s any desire to get back together. It’s purely because he came from family money and offered the prospect of financial stability. Email us at [email protected]
    4/25/2023
    13:53
  • S8E1: Tim's Big Secret
    As a 20-something, Alex was determined to “win” at adulthood. And they did. They got a job, responsibly grew their savings, even bought a house. And then Alex met Tim, a kind and smart man who shared their passions, hobbies, and values. But a few years into their marriage, Alex discovered that Tim was carrying a pretty big secret – one that would jeopardize their hard-earned sense of security. Email us at [email protected]
    4/25/2023
    41:37
  • Season 8 Trailer: Love & Money
    On Season 8 of Love Letters, host Meredith Goldstein explores all the ways money plays into love, dating, and relationships. What happens when two partners come from different wealth backgrounds? What if someone is harboring secret debt? Who should pay for drinks on a first date? How do couples decide whose “turn” it is to pursue a career dream? Season 8 launches April 25. Email us at [email protected]
    4/11/2023
    1:19
  • Bonus: Money, Please
    Money is a hard thing to talk about – especially when there’s a partner involved. So, before we kick off a full season of stories about love and money, Meredith felt it was only fair that she open up a little herself. In this special bonus episode, she and her longtime financial advisor share some real talk about her finances, paying for psychics, stashing money in the freezer, and the baggage from her parents’ divorce. Email us at [email protected]
    3/14/2023
    32:50

About Love Letters

Love stories. Dating stories. Relationship stories. Stories about romance, marriage, partnership, sex, loss, and the human heart. Served with a side of advice. Hosted by Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein. Distributed by PRX.

