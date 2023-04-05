How did the "bad bitch" replace the "ride or die chick" in hip-hop? In this episode we talk to the original baddest herself, Trina, about how her career flipped the script on dusty old stereotypes of Black women in rap, and left men down bad. We also sit down with Trick Daddy, the man that put her on, to hear how he feels to see her shining; and check in with Latto, a rapper carrying the torch that Trina set aflame 25 years ago.

Louder was planning to drop a new episode this morning about a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and workplace discrimination at The Source magazine in the early 2000s. But, because of circumstances beyond our control, we need to delay it. Our next episode drops on April 27. Listen for our full statement on the status of Rule No. 5.

We don't have a new episode of Louder Than A Riot this week. Instead, we are using our mid-season break to introduce you to a podcast we love: Broken Record from Pushkin Industries. Hosted by Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond Broken Record explores the craft and legacy of musicians. Today we're sharing Rick Rubin's conversation with one of the most innovative artists in music, Missy Elliot. This year Missy was recognized as having more platinum albums than any other female rapper and she is also the first female MC to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. We hope you enjoy hearing more about her life and career on Broken Record.

In 2006, Kim Osorio, the editor-in-chief of The Source, sued the magazine and its owners for workplace sexual harassment. Nearly two decades later, hip-hop still has not had a true reckoning around sexual misconduct. In this episode, former Source writers take us behind the scenes at the hip-hop bible and the environment that led to the suit. And activist Tarana Burke, creator of "Me Too," reflects on how this case could have put hip-hop ahead of the curve on reckoning with misogynoir.

About Louder Than A Riot

Hip-hop emerged from the voices of the unheard. But freedom doesn't ring the same for everyone. Inside all corners of the culture, Black women and queer folk have dealt with the same oppression the music was built to escape. Season 2 of Louder Than A Riot examines who hip-hop marginalizes, and how misogynoir — the specific racist misogyny against Black women — is embedded into the fabric of the culture that we love.



From Rico Nasty facing harassment from toxic fans, to Saucy Santana's unapologetically femme aesthetics in a queerphobic industry, to the assault case that put Megan Thee Stallion's image on trial, each episode of Louder Than A Riot unpacks the unspoken rules of rap that discriminate against a select few and have held the entire culture back.



Hosted by NPR Music's Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael, Louder Than A Riot confronts power from every angle – from the power the genre wields over its artists, to the power plays that its rulebreakers take in order to get heard. In the midst of a so-called Renaissance for women in rap, these stories reveal a rot at the core of the culture that reflects how voices, bodies, and rights are still policed in America.